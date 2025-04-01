Houston’s Most Fashionable Women Show Off Their Hats in the Park — A $550,000 Sign Of Spring Hitting Full Bloom

Erin Kaplan, Elizabeth Colombowala , and Maria Lowrey
HITP Co-Chairs Carolyn Sabat, Brooke Bentley Gunst, and Holly Radom
HITP Honorees Katie Arnoldy and Brittany Sakowitz Kushner
HPC Board Chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell
Rebecca Mark-Jusbasche and HPC President & CEO Cara Lambright
Isabel David, Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radom, Carolyn Sabat, Kristy Bradshaw
Lauren Paine and Stephanie Tsuru
Amanda Boffone and Camille Connelly
Charlotte Calloway and Council Member Martha Castex Tatum
Emily Holden and Holly Alvis
Kelley Lubanko and Shawn Stephens
Denise Monteleone, Jana Arnoldy, Fady Armanious
HPARD DIrector Kenneth Allen and Council Member Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabbaz
Helga Rougeau, Isabel David, Kristen Berger
Katherine Whaley and Kathryn Boeker
Dina McMearn and Sharon-Marie Hogge
Laura Sweeney, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, and Lexi Sakowitz Merrick
Natalie Synnott, Blair Loocke, Anooshea Taghdisi, Nicole Katz
Katherine Whaley and Kathryn Boeker (1)
Mariana Torre, Monica Radoff, and Jen Kavoussi
Morgan Neal, Skye Chao, Ashton Verrengia, Chiara Casiraghi Brody, and Jessica Ludwig Bertuccio
Brigitte Kalai, Heather Almond, Kathy Leigh, and Cheryl Byington
HPC Board Chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Kaitlyn Scheurich
Phoebe Tudor and Cynthia Petrello
Susie and Sanford Criner
Carrin Patman and Franci Neely
Dina McMearn at the ‘Hats in the Park’ luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy.
Hats in the Park
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Christy Lynn Lee
Fady Armanious, Hats in the Park
Laurie Krohn
Bethany Buchanan
Illa Gaunt and Natalie Steen
Shafik Rifaat, Shelby Hodge
Tara Martin
Hats in the Park
Hats in the Park
Amir Taghi, Shelby Hodge
Hats in the Park
01
39

Erin Kaplan, Elizabeth Colombowala, Maria Lowrey at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

02
39

Hermann Park Conservancy record breaking 'Hats in the Park' luncheon chairs Carolyn Sabat, Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radom. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

03
39

Honorees Katie Arnoldy, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

04
39

Board chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

05
39

Rebecca Mark-Jusbasche, Cara Lambright at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

06
39

Isabel David, Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radom, Carolyn Sabat, Kristy Bradshaw at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

07
39

Lauren Paine, Stephanie Tsuru at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

08
39

Amanda Boffone, Camille Connelly at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy

09
39

Charlotte Calloway, City Council member Martha Castex Tatum at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

10
39

Emily Holden, Holly Alvis at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
39

Kelley Lubanko, Shawn Stephens at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

12
39

Denise Monteleone, Jana Arnoldy, Fady Armanious at the Hermann Park Conservancy's Hats in the Park luncheon.

13
39

Houston Parks & Recreation Department director Kennth Allen, City Council member Carolyn Evans Shabbaz at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

14
39

Helga Rougeau, Isabel David, Kristen Berger at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
39

Katherine Whaley, Kathryn Boeker at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy

16
39

Dina McMearn, Sharon-Marie Hogge at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy

17
39

Laura Sweeney, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
39

at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

19
39

Katherine Whaley, Kathryn Boeker at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

20
39

Mariana Torre, Monica Radoff, Jen Kavoussi at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

21
39

Morgan Neal, Skye Chao, Ashton Verrengia, Chiara Casiraghi Brody, and Jessica Ludwig Bertuccio at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

22
39

Brigitte Kalai, Heather Almond, Kathy Leigh, Cheryl Byington at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

23
39

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Kaitlyn Scheurich at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

24
39

Phoebe Tudor, Cynthia Petrello at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

25
39

Susie & Sanford Criner at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

26
39

Carrin Patman, Franci Neely at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

27
39

Dina McMearn at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

28
39

One of many fabulous chapeaux Dina McMearn at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

29
39

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Christy Lynn Lee at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy.

30
39

Fady Armanious at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy.

31
39

Laurie Krohn at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

32
39

Bethany Buchanan at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

33
39

Illa Gaunt, Natalie Steen at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

34
39

Shafik Rifaat, Shelby Hodge at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Courtesy photo)

35
39

Tara Martin at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy.

36
39

An interesting chapeau at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

37
39

An interesting chapeau at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

38
39

Amir Taghi, Shelby Hodge at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Courtesy photo)

39
39

Lunching ladies at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Erin Kaplan, Elizabeth Colombowala , and Maria Lowrey
HITP Co-Chairs Carolyn Sabat, Brooke Bentley Gunst, and Holly Radom
HITP Honorees Katie Arnoldy and Brittany Sakowitz Kushner
HPC Board Chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell
Rebecca Mark-Jusbasche and HPC President & CEO Cara Lambright
Isabel David, Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radom, Carolyn Sabat, Kristy Bradshaw
Lauren Paine and Stephanie Tsuru
Amanda Boffone and Camille Connelly
Charlotte Calloway and Council Member Martha Castex Tatum
Emily Holden and Holly Alvis
Kelley Lubanko and Shawn Stephens
Denise Monteleone, Jana Arnoldy, Fady Armanious
HPARD DIrector Kenneth Allen and Council Member Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabbaz
Helga Rougeau, Isabel David, Kristen Berger
Katherine Whaley and Kathryn Boeker
Dina McMearn and Sharon-Marie Hogge
Laura Sweeney, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, and Lexi Sakowitz Merrick
Natalie Synnott, Blair Loocke, Anooshea Taghdisi, Nicole Katz
Katherine Whaley and Kathryn Boeker (1)
Mariana Torre, Monica Radoff, and Jen Kavoussi
Morgan Neal, Skye Chao, Ashton Verrengia, Chiara Casiraghi Brody, and Jessica Ludwig Bertuccio
Brigitte Kalai, Heather Almond, Kathy Leigh, and Cheryl Byington
HPC Board Chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Kaitlyn Scheurich
Phoebe Tudor and Cynthia Petrello
Susie and Sanford Criner
Carrin Patman and Franci Neely
Dina McMearn at the ‘Hats in the Park’ luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy.
Hats in the Park
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Christy Lynn Lee
Fady Armanious, Hats in the Park
Laurie Krohn
Bethany Buchanan
Illa Gaunt and Natalie Steen
Shafik Rifaat, Shelby Hodge
Tara Martin
Hats in the Park
Hats in the Park
Amir Taghi, Shelby Hodge
Hats in the Park
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Most Fashionable Women Show Off Their Hats in the Park — A $550,000 Sign Of Spring Hitting Full Bloom

A Bayou City Treasure Gets a Major Boost

BY // 03.31.25
Erin Kaplan, Elizabeth Colombowala, Maria Lowrey at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Hermann Park Conservancy record breaking 'Hats in the Park' luncheon chairs Carolyn Sabat, Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radom. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Honorees Katie Arnoldy, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Board chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Rebecca Mark-Jusbasche, Cara Lambright at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Isabel David, Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radom, Carolyn Sabat, Kristy Bradshaw at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lauren Paine, Stephanie Tsuru at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Amanda Boffone, Camille Connelly at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy
Charlotte Calloway, City Council member Martha Castex Tatum at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Emily Holden, Holly Alvis at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kelley Lubanko, Shawn Stephens at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Denise Monteleone, Jana Arnoldy, Fady Armanious at the Hermann Park Conservancy's Hats in the Park luncheon.
Houston Parks & Recreation Department director Kennth Allen, City Council member Carolyn Evans Shabbaz at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Helga Rougeau, Isabel David, Kristen Berger at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Katherine Whaley, Kathryn Boeker at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy
Dina McMearn, Sharon-Marie Hogge at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy
Laura Sweeney, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Katherine Whaley, Kathryn Boeker at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mariana Torre, Monica Radoff, Jen Kavoussi at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Morgan Neal, Skye Chao, Ashton Verrengia, Chiara Casiraghi Brody, and Jessica Ludwig Bertuccio at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Brigitte Kalai, Heather Almond, Kathy Leigh, Cheryl Byington at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Kaitlyn Scheurich at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Phoebe Tudor, Cynthia Petrello at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Susie & Sanford Criner at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Carrin Patman, Franci Neely at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dina McMearn at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
One of many fabulous chapeaux Dina McMearn at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Christy Lynn Lee at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy.
Fady Armanious at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy.
Laurie Krohn at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Bethany Buchanan at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Illa Gaunt, Natalie Steen at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Shafik Rifaat, Shelby Hodge at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Courtesy photo)
Tara Martin at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy.
An interesting chapeau at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
An interesting chapeau at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Amir Taghi, Shelby Hodge at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Courtesy photo)
Lunching ladies at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
1
39

Erin Kaplan, Elizabeth Colombowala, Maria Lowrey at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

2
39

Hermann Park Conservancy record breaking 'Hats in the Park' luncheon chairs Carolyn Sabat, Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radom. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

3
39

Honorees Katie Arnoldy, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

4
39

Board chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

5
39

Rebecca Mark-Jusbasche, Cara Lambright at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

6
39

Isabel David, Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radom, Carolyn Sabat, Kristy Bradshaw at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

7
39

Lauren Paine, Stephanie Tsuru at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

8
39

Amanda Boffone, Camille Connelly at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy

9
39

Charlotte Calloway, City Council member Martha Castex Tatum at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

10
39

Emily Holden, Holly Alvis at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
39

Kelley Lubanko, Shawn Stephens at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

12
39

Denise Monteleone, Jana Arnoldy, Fady Armanious at the Hermann Park Conservancy's Hats in the Park luncheon.

13
39

Houston Parks & Recreation Department director Kennth Allen, City Council member Carolyn Evans Shabbaz at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

14
39

Helga Rougeau, Isabel David, Kristen Berger at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
39

Katherine Whaley, Kathryn Boeker at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy

16
39

Dina McMearn, Sharon-Marie Hogge at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy

17
39

Laura Sweeney, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
39

at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

19
39

Katherine Whaley, Kathryn Boeker at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

20
39

Mariana Torre, Monica Radoff, Jen Kavoussi at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

21
39

Morgan Neal, Skye Chao, Ashton Verrengia, Chiara Casiraghi Brody, and Jessica Ludwig Bertuccio at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

22
39

Brigitte Kalai, Heather Almond, Kathy Leigh, Cheryl Byington at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

23
39

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Kaitlyn Scheurich at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

24
39

Phoebe Tudor, Cynthia Petrello at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

25
39

Susie & Sanford Criner at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

26
39

Carrin Patman, Franci Neely at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

27
39

Dina McMearn at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

28
39

One of many fabulous chapeaux Dina McMearn at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

29
39

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Christy Lynn Lee at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy.

30
39

Fady Armanious at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy.

31
39

Laurie Krohn at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

32
39

Bethany Buchanan at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

33
39

Illa Gaunt, Natalie Steen at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

34
39

Shafik Rifaat, Shelby Hodge at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Courtesy photo)

35
39

Tara Martin at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy.

36
39

An interesting chapeau at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

37
39

An interesting chapeau at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

38
39

Amir Taghi, Shelby Hodge at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Courtesy photo)

39
39

Lunching ladies at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

So many fabulous hats. So many divine frocks. And so much money raised for the care and improvement of Houston’s beloved Hermann Park. It was a record breaking Hats in the Park luncheon when 590 well-heeled ladies and a sprinkling of gents swanned into the party tent on the formal lawn of the McGovern Centennial Gardens and raised $550,000.

Hermann Park Conservancy‘s fundraising event is one, if not The, most colorful clutch of the season with chapeaux setting the pace for the fashionable tableau, all played out against the backdrop of the park’s spring flowers. Applause, applause for chairs Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radon and Carolyn Sabat.

Morgan Neal, Skye Chao, Ashton Verrengia, Chiara Casiraghi Brody, and Jessica Ludwig Bertuccio
Morgan Neal, Skye Chao, Ashton Verrengia, Chiara Casiraghi Brody, and Jessica Ludwig Bertuccio at the ‘Hats in the Park’ luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy.

Double congratulations are probably due to honorees Katie Arnoldy and Brittany Sakowitz Kushner not only for their dedication to Hermann Park, but also for their inspired hat designs  — kites in motion amid a flurry of clouds. In addition to other park support, the duo chaired the annual Kite Festival which is the conservancy’s beloved and largest community event.

“When you step into Hermann Park, it is quintessentially Houston. There is simply no place like it,”Arnoldy told the gathering as all lunched on yummy food from City Kitchen.

HPC Board Chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell
Board chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the ‘Hats in the Park’ luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Kudos to conservancy board chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, who joined the team in assuring the record breaking fundraiser.

“Your presence here today speaks volumes. It shows that you not only love this park but that you also understand the responsibility we all share in preserving it for future generations,” Bazzelle Mitchell says. “Thanks to your generous support, we are shaping Hermann Park’s future with projects like the amazing Commons and continued enhancements throughout the park.”

Kelley Lubanko and Shawn Stephens
Kelley Lubanko, Shawn Stephens at the ‘Hats in the Park’ luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

This was the first major event for Cara Lambright, who joined the conservancy last summer as president and CEO.

PC Seen: Houston Parks and Recreation director Kenneth Allen, City Council members Martha Castex-Tatum and Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Kristy Bradshaw, Susie and Sanford Criner, Phoebe Tudor, Cece and Mack Fowler, Julie Longoria Chen, Stacy Johnson, Sandy Godfrey, Kim Tutcher, Nicole Katz, Devorah Kreiger, Kelley Lubanko, Isabel David, and fashion designers Christy Lynn Lee and Amir Taghi.

Featured Events
FOREGROUND_PAPERCITY

Curated Collection

Swipe
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
5610 Charlestown Drive
Melshire Estates
FOR SALE

5610 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
5610 Charlestown Drive
4425 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4425 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Carla Hollis
This property is listed by: Carla Hollis (214) 392-4000 Email Realtor
4425 Lorraine Avenue
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
3220 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3220 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3220 Colgate Avenue
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
4330 Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4330 Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4330 Ridge Road
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Dallas, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
10406 Crestover Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

10406 Crestover Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,999,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Booker
This property is listed by: Cindy Booker (214) 699-7998 Email Realtor
10406 Crestover Drive
2828 Hood Street #1403
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X