Houston’s Red Hot $1 Million Night — TV Stars, Fabulous Femmes and Courageous Survivors Make This Heart Ball Rock
Love Is In The AirBY Shelby Hodge // 02.24.25
What: American Heart Association Heart Ball “Illuminate, A Path to a Brighter Future”
Where: Hilton Americas-Houston
PC Moment: It happened to be the day after Valentine’s Day, but love was very much still in the air as this evening seriously pulled at the heart strings. It raised more than $1 million for research in the efforts to treat and end heart disease and stroke. As is tradition with the American Heart Association Heart Ball, many of the femmes, embracing the Valentine’s moment, chose red gowns for the evening.
Applause, applause for gala chairs Judy and Russ Labrasca.
“We are immensely proud of the impact the Heart Ball has on our community,” Judy and Russ Labrasca told the gathering of more than 500. “This event is more than just a celebration. It’s a powerful statement of what we can achieve when we come together for a vital cause.
“Because heart disease and stroke remain the No. 1 and No. 5 threats to our health, it’s critical that we support the lifesaving research, education and advocacy efforts of the American Heart Association. Together we can create a vision for brighter tomorrows free from heart disease and stroke.”
Houston Cardiovascular Associates’ Dr. Michael Sweeney, specialist in cardiac surgery, cardio-thoracic surgery and congenital cardiac surgery, was recognized as medical honoree at this Heart Ball. With four decades in distinguished service to those with heart disease, Sweeney was presented with the AHA Lifetime Achievement Award.
Three-time heart transplant recipient Ally Babineaux was the Featured Survivor. She initially received a mechanical heart pump at age 19 to keep her alive until a heart transplant became available. The story of the 36-year-old is certainly a moving testament to the important work of heart research.
Dancing to the sounds of rocking Midtown 10 concluded the evening.
