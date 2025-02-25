Dance Floor
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Red Hot $1 Million Night — TV Stars, Fabulous Femmes and Courageous Survivors Make This Heart Ball Rock

Love Is In The Air

BY // 02.24.25
The throng rocks to the sounds of Midtown 10 on the dance floor at the American Heart Assoication Heart Ball. (Photo by Christina Griffin)
Laura & Dr. Michael Sweeney, Lifetime Achievement honoree, at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin)
Bret & Kathy Aldridge, Richard & Paige Fass, Ann & Dr. Kit Kampschmidt at the American Heart Association Heart Ball
Dr. Damien Lapar, Russ Labrasca at the American Heart Assoication Heart Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Katherine Whaley & Chris Wadley, Lexi & Mike Marek at the American Heart Assoication Heart Ball
Emily Sullivan, Dr. Sanket Borgaonkar, Dr. David Yao, Meredith & Spencer Head at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin)
Jeff & Rachel Bagwell at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jim & Beverly Postl at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin)
Emcee Katherine Whaley stood up for the American Heart Association Heat Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gala chairs Russ & Judy Labrasca, Tracy Faulkner, Cindy Cook, Mike & Ally Babineaux at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin)
Steve Trauber receives a glass of bubbly from the champagne Hoop Girl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Artist Salli Babbit prepares a painting for the auction at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin)
What: American Heart Association Heart Ball “Illuminate, A Path to a Brighter Future”

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: It happened to be the day after Valentine’s Day, but love was very much still in the air as this evening seriously pulled at the heart strings. It raised more than $1 million for  research in the efforts to treat and end heart disease and stroke. As is tradition with the American Heart Association Heart Ball, many of the femmes, embracing the Valentine’s moment, chose red gowns for the evening.

Applause, applause for gala chairs Judy and Russ Labrasca.

“We are immensely proud of the impact the Heart Ball has on our community,” Judy and Russ Labrasca told the gathering of more than 500. “This event is more than just a celebration. It’s a powerful statement of what we can achieve when we come together for a vital cause.

“Because heart disease and stroke remain the No. 1 and No. 5 threats to our health, it’s critical that we support the lifesaving research, education and advocacy efforts of the American Heart Association. Together we can create a vision for brighter tomorrows free from heart disease and stroke.”

Valentine’s Gifts & Décor

Houston Cardiovascular Associates’ Dr. Michael Sweeney, specialist in cardiac surgery, cardio-thoracic surgery and congenital cardiac surgery, was recognized as medical honoree at this Heart Ball. With four decades in distinguished service to those with heart disease, Sweeney was presented with the AHA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Three-time heart transplant recipient Ally Babineaux was the Featured Survivor. She initially received a mechanical heart pump at age 19 to keep her alive until a heart transplant became available. The story of the 36-year-old is certainly a moving testament to the important work of heart research.

Dancing to the sounds of rocking Midtown 10 concluded the evening.

PC Seen: Laura Sweeney, Lexi and Mike Marek, Beverly and Jim Postl, Rachel and Jeff Bagwell, Kathy and Bret Aldridge, Paige and Richard Fass, Ann and Dr. Kit Kampschmidt, Dr. Damien Lapar, Emily Sullivan, Dr. Sanket Borgaonkar, Dr. David Yao, and Meredith and Spencer Head.

