70 Years of Saving Houston’s History — 1950s Icons Reappear To Celebrate The Heritage Society’s Preservation Mission

Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Moore “look-alikes” at The Heritage Society’s 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport). (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Moore “look-alikes” at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport). (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

Peter & Minnette Boesel, Minnette & Clay Jackson celebrate The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Duke & C.C. Ensell at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Minnette Boesel, Phoebe Tudor at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Ernie Manouse, Bill Stubbs celebrate The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Jason Santos, Brittney Coyle at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Kirksey Gregg, C. C. Ensell at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Lucille Ball and Elvis Presley “look-alikes” take attendees back to the 1950s at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Shay Calhoun, Kirksey Gregg at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

John & Virginia Swartz at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

William Cannady, Kathy Davis, Angela Caughlin Cannady at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Chi Tran, The Heritage Society board president Jillian Jopling, April Coker at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Andy Adams, Brett Randall at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Elsie & Les Eckert celebrate The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Phoebe Tudor, Robert Sakowitz at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Vicki West & Ralph Burch at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Mitchell Greco, Steve Breyfogle, Dominic Cellitti at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Jordan Jopling, Chi Tran, Mitchell, Aimee Holzrichter, Micah Bittner at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Minnette Boesel, Dr. Don Williams, Alison Bell at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Society / Featured Parties

70 Years of Saving Houston’s History — 1950s Icons Reappear To Celebrate The Heritage Society’s Preservation Mission

A Throwback To The Bayou City's Storied Shamrock Hilton

BY Camryn Bacon // 04.02.25
Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Moore “look-alikes” at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport). (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

Peter & Minnette Boesel, Minnette & Clay Jackson celebrate The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Duke & C.C. Ensell at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Minnette Boesel, Phoebe Tudor at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Ernie Manouse, Bill Stubbs celebrate The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Jason Santos, Brittney Coyle at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Kirksey Gregg, C. C. Ensell at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Lucille Ball and Elvis Presley “look-alikes” take attendees back to the 1950s at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Shay Calhoun, Kirksey Gregg at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

John & Virginia Swartz at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

William Cannady, Kathy Davis, Angela Caughlin Cannady at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Chi Tran, The Heritage Society board president Jillian Jopling, April Coker at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Andy Adams, Brett Randall at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Elsie & Les Eckert celebrate The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Phoebe Tudor, Robert Sakowitz at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Vicki West & Ralph Burch at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Mitchell Greco, Steve Breyfogle, Dominic Cellitti at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Jordan Jopling, Chi Tran, Mitchell, Aimee Holzrichter, Micah Bittner at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

Minnette Boesel, Dr. Don Williams, Alison Bell at The Heritage Society's 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary. (Photo by PWL Studio, Fulton Davenport)

In recognition of Houston’s history, The Heritage Society held its highly anticipated 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary at the newly remodeled Junior League Houston. Chairs Paige and Bob Martin welcomed a crowd decked out in their best 1950s-inspired attire. Honorary chair couples Isla and Tommy Reckling and Susan and Jimmy Baker, intrinsic to the early days of The Heritage Society, were there in spirit,

The soirée kicked off with a dance show by J&D Entertainment, featuring performers dressed in glamorous vintage dresses and classic updos. Performances segued from cocktail time crooners Sharon Montgomery and Bob Henschen to SASS during the dinner hour, all retro-appropriate. And 1950s celebrity look-alikes — including Lucille Ball, Elvis Presley, Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe — added to the fun.

The Heritage Society board president Jillian Jopling welcomed everyone with remarks and thanked sponsors, before presenting a heartwarming video of Susan Baker and Isla Reckling recalling their experience as chairs of the first Heritage Society gala in 1966. That first jamboree was held at the demolished, greatly mourned Shamrock Hilton hotel, featuring Southern-style dishes, including buffalo tidbits, roast turkey, venison patties, BBQ beef, potatoes, mint juleps and more. The attire back in the day mimicked the 1837 dinner party that Sam Houston presented in celebration of Texas’ first anniversary of independence. Bluebonnets for the first gala were specially grown at Meredith Long’s ranch and provided table decorations — perfectly appropriate for 1837. 

“We toast to you, and we toast to the Houston Heritage Society for the wonderful job they have done to preserve our history and to have that for our children and grandchildren to come to know this wonderful story,” Susan Baker says in the film.

Attendees dove into an old school three-course dinner: a fresh romaine salad to start, followed by filet of beef Oscar with jumbo lump crabmeat and vegetables. A rich crème brûlée was served for dessert. The grand finale? The band Emotions played jazzy music to get everyone on their feet.

Several lucky winners went home that night with luxury raffle prizes, including gift cards valued at $2,500 from Tenenbaum Jewelers; custom-made earrings designed by personal jeweler Peter Martino; signed, first-edition Texas books donated by Larry Turk of Quarter Price Books; and private dining experiences at Houston’s State of Grace, Roost and La Colombe d’Or restaurants. 

In its 70 years, The Heritage Society has contributed to preserving and highlighting Houston’s rich historical legacy through its collection of 10 historic buildings — from the 1847 Kellum-Noble House and 1870 Reverend Jack Yates House to the 1891 St. John Church, still used today for many nuptials. The Heritage Society offers a unique way to explore the city’s evolution via an ongoing series of rotating exhibitions and other cool happenings that celebrate the past.

PC Seen: Past Heritage Society board president Minnette Boesel and husband Peter Boesel (one of the evening’s lead underwriters) with daughter and son-in-law Minnette and Clay Jackson, Heritage Society executive director Alison Bell and colleague Laura Woods, Astrodome leading light Phoebe Tudor, Kirksey Gregg and Shay Calhoun, C.C. and Duke Ensell, Jordan Jopling, Cynthia Birdwell, Robert Sakowitz, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Bill Stubbs and Kurt Grether, Diann Lewter, Meg Lousteau (in from Amsterdam), Dominic Cellitti, Steve Breyfogel, Andy Adams and Michelle Passo, Mitchell Greco, Mark Folkes, Christopher Johnston, Donald Williams, Susan Barnes, Martha Whiting-Goddard, Ernie Manouse, Walt Zipprian, Jo Furr, Robert Gallegos, Cindy and Larry Burns, Debra Linse, Betty and John Cabaniss, Justice Margaret Poissant, Miki and Ralph Norton, Aimee Holzrichter, Micah Bittner, Jackie Bostic, and Vanessa Sampson.

Stay tuned: The Heritage Society ‘s 70th Anniversary Luncheon is set to take place Tuesday, June 3 at the Eldorado Ballroom featuring speaker Chase Untermeyer. The luncheon will honor the legacy of past and present Heritage Society Docents, including Chase’s mother Marguerite Untermeyer. Find information and tickets here

Additional reporting Catherine D. Anspon.

