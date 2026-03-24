Guarding Houston’s History Takes Warriors — A Preservation Icon Is Honored With Texas Heritage Medal

More than 300 civic leaders, philanthropists and preservation advocates from across Houston gathered at the event, chaired by Harriet and Truett Latimer, to celebrate Nau’s legacy. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Safeguarding Houston’s history and heritage is no easy task, but for Texas preservation icon John L. Nau III, it’s in his DNA. And, to formally honor his work, he now has the medal to prove it. Nau received the inaugural Texas Heritage Medal from The Heritage Society at a gorgeous luncheon at River Oaks Country Club.

The Heritage Society was founded in 1954 with a mission to tell the stories of the diverse history of Houston and Texas through collections, exhibits, the arts, educational programs, film, video and other content. And today, it’s achieving those goals through events such as this luncheon and through advocates like Nau.

More than 300 civic leaders, philanthropists and preservation advocates from across Houston gathered at the event, chaired by Harriet and Truett Latimer, to celebrate Nau’s legacy. These advocates raised more than $460,000 to advance historic preservation efforts in Houston. For decades, Nau has been committed to safeguarding the stories, places and legacy of Texas and the nation and these funds will further those efforts.

The luncheon opened with remarks from Heritage Society Board of Directors president Jillian Jopling and was emceed by Nau’s longtime friend and retired Houston journalist Khambrel Marshall. Luncheon chair Harriet Latimer and executive director Alison Bell presented the medal. Houston Mayor John Whitmire delivered remarks and issued a City of Houston proclamation declaring it John L. Nau III day in Houston.

Other event highlights included special video tributes from Senator John Cornyn and Governor Greg Abbott, underscoring Nau’s statewide and national impact. The crowd also viewed a recorded conversation between Nau and Jim McGrath, President George H.W. Bush’s former spokesperson, exploring how Nau’s passion for history began at an early age and continues to shape his work today.

These are just a mere sampling of the relationships and connections Nau has built over his lifetime of dedication to the historic preservation cause.

The Allen Swipe













Next

A lifelong champion of American history, Nau was first appointed to the Texas Historical Commission in 1993 and served as chairman from 1995 to 2009 and again from 2015 to present. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of the American Battlefield Trust and previously chaired the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, following his appointment by President George W. Bush. Widely regarded as one of the nation’s leading preservation advocates, Nau is also known for stewarding the world’s largest private collection of Texas art and supporting historic preservation initiatives across Houston, including the Memorial Groves project at Memorial Park.

PC Seen: Past Heritage Society board president Minnette Boesel, National Trust for Historic Preservation board chair Phoebe Tudor, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, Dick Weekley, Helene and Dror Zadok, Jonathan Zadok, Houston City Council Member Sallie Alcorn, Houston City Council Member Twila Carter, Texas General Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, State Senator Lois Kolkhorst, Eileen Lawal, Houston Freedmen’s Town Conservancy board president Kathy Britton, JP Bryan, Carl Sewell III, Liz Stepanian, Charles and Judy Tate, and Tammy Dowe.