Standing Up For Houston’s 112-Year-Old Green Jewel — Hermann Park Gets a Major Boost

The Hermann Park Railroad transported guests from valet to the Molly Ann Smith Plaza for cocktails before dinner (Photo by Johnny Than)

Chairs Meredith Marshall and Rishma Mohamed at Hermann Park Conservancy's 'Evening in the Park' (Photo by Johnny Than)

When it comes to al fresco partying Mother Nature certainly plays a significant role. She can be a sweetheart, but then again she can be quite wretched. For Hermann Park Conservancy’s “Evening in the Park,” Mother Nature has most often blessed a gathering that assembles on the Molly Ann Smith Plaza then proceeds to dinner in an open-sided tent.

Happily, in this latest fundraiser she turned up on her best behavior.

As Herman Park supporters hopped aboard the little red park railroad for jaunty transport to the party scene, the weather was balmy and breezy. Just airy enough to ruffle the floaty cocktail attire that is de rigueur for this popular Houston evening.

The serene setting overlooking McGovern Lake set the stage for an event helmed by chairs Meredith Marshall and Rishma Mohamed. It all turned into a splendid soirée that raised $850,000 in support of ongoing stewardship and improvements to this century-plus-old Houston treasure.

While 475 people dined on scrumptious fare from Elizabeth Swift + Co., the program highlighted the longstanding commitment to Hermann Park of the evening’s honorees Kristy and Chris Bradshaw.

Conservancy board chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell spoke on the significance and importance of the park to the city of Houston.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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“This is what Hermann Park does,” Mitchell says. “It brings people together. Different backgrounds, different experiences, different parts of the city, and somehow it all comes together here. Not because anyone planned it that way, but because this park has a way of belonging to everyone.

“Places like this do not just exist. They are cared for. They are shaped. They are protected over time by people who believe they matter. That is the role of the Conservancy, and it is work we do in close partnership with the City of Houston and so many leaders who deeply care about this park.”

PC Seen: Herman Park Conservancy president and CEO Cara Lambright, Houston Parks and Recreation Department director Kenneth Allen, City of Houston Chief Economic Development Officer Gwendolyn Tillotson-Bell, Cece Fowler and Mack Fowler, Paula and Reginald DesRoches, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Allison and Troy Thacker, Meg and Dick Weekly, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Derrick Mitchell, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Kathryn and Travis Boeker, and John Bishop.