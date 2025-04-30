Houston’s Crown Jewel Of a City Park Becomes a Magical Wonderland — Hermann Park’s $690,000 Night

Christina Scuseria, Jen Kavoussi, Jessica Ludwig Bertuccio, Devorah Rose Krieger
Christina Scuseria, Jen Kavoussi, Jessica Ludwig Bertuccio, Devorah Rose Krieger at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
34

Chairs Travis & Kathryn Boeker and Katherine Whaley & Chris Wadley at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
34

Carl Palazzolo, Cara Lambright, Mack and Cece Fowler, Jay Baker at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
34

Honorees Brad & Monica Radoff, Bunny Radoff, Jody & Russell Radoff at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
34

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Kristy Bradshaw at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
34

Anat & Jay Zeidman at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
34

Tai & Cory Quarles at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)

08
34

Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
34

Y. Ping Sun, Claire Thacker, Allison Thacker at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
34

11
34

Paula & Reginald DesRoches at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
34

The Hermann Park Railroad transports Evening in the Park guests on a ride across the verdant acreage. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
34

Brad & Laura McWilliams at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
34

Cody & Mary Rebecca Dick, Winnie & Nic Phillips at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
34

Frank & Demetra Jones at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
34

Y. Ping Sun & David Leebron at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
34

Dining alfresco at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

18
34

Frank & Stephanie Tsuru at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

19
34

Morgan Garvey, Karen Farber, Lisa Helfman, Isabel David at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

20
34

Geoffrey Walker & Ann Kennedy at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

21
34

Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

22
34

Giles Kibbe, Cara Lambright, Kenneth Allen at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

23
34

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)

24
34

Kathryn Boeker, Jen Kavoussi at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

25
34

Board chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)

26
34

Kenneth Allen, Lisa Johnson, Delania Curry-Allen, Tina Ortiz at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

27
34

Lisa Bordelon, Joe Nelson, Chree Boydstun at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

28
34

Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)

29
34

Mary & Ben Patton at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

30
34

Michael & Rebecca Jusbasche at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

31
34

Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, Farida Abjani at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

32
34

Mac Dunwoody, Adele Webster at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

33
34

George & Linda Kelly at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

34
34

Kate Bialis & Brian Thomas at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston's Crown Jewel Of a City Park Becomes a Magical Wonderland — Hermann Park's $690,000 Night

Where H-Town Comes Together

BY // 04.29.25
Christina Scuseria, Jen Kavoussi, Jessica Ludwig Bertuccio, Devorah Rose Krieger at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Chairs Travis & Kathryn Boeker and Katherine Whaley & Chris Wadley at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Carl Palazzolo, Cara Lambright, Mack and Cece Fowler, Jay Baker at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honorees Brad & Monica Radoff, Bunny Radoff, Jody & Russell Radoff at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Kristy Bradshaw at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Anat & Jay Zeidman at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tai & Cory Quarles at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Y. Ping Sun, Claire Thacker, Allison Thacker at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Paula & Reginald DesRoches at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The Hermann Park Railroad transports Evening in the Park guests on a ride across the verdant acreage. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brad & Laura McWilliams at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cody & Mary Rebecca Dick, Winnie & Nic Phillips at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Frank & Demetra Jones at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Y. Ping Sun & David Leebron at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dining alfresco at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Frank & Stephanie Tsuru at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Morgan Garvey, Karen Farber, Lisa Helfman, Isabel David at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Geoffrey Walker & Ann Kennedy at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Giles Kibbe, Cara Lambright, Kenneth Allen at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kathryn Boeker, Jen Kavoussi at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Board chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kenneth Allen, Lisa Johnson, Delania Curry-Allen, Tina Ortiz at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lisa Bordelon, Joe Nelson, Chree Boydstun at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mary & Ben Patton at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Michael & Rebecca Jusbasche at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, Farida Abjani at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mac Dunwoody, Adele Webster at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
George & Linda Kelly at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kate Bialis & Brian Thomas at Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jacob Power)
A brief rain shower and gusts of wind — even if it did have the  chandeliers swaying ominously overhead — was nary enough to dampen the spirits of Hermann Park Conservancy’s dedicated fans who gathered 500 strong on this evening in support of the beloved Houston park. While it did send a few diners on the edge of the party tent seeking dryer seating, spirits remained high as the evening earned $690,000 for ongoing stewardship and improvements to the park.

Valerie Dieterich, Kelley Lubanko, Kristy Bradshaw Hermann Park. PPD.303

Highlight for many was the pre-shower tour on the Hermann Park Railroad, which whisked supporters through the verdant terrain giving them front row seats to The Great Elephant Migration, which, alas, departs the park after Wednesday.

Evening in the Park honors several traditions one of which is the parade of springtime fashions led this year by chairs Kathryn and Travis Boeker and Katherine Whaley and Chris Wadley. Femmes in spring frocks, gents in pastels — it all produces a bright tableau of florals.

Further tradition are remarks from the honorees and benefit leadership reflecting on memories and importance of Hermann Park to Houston.

Brad and Monica Radoff, Bunny Radoff, Jody and Russell Radoff
Honorees Brad & Monica Radoff, Bunny Radoff, Jody & Russell Radoff at Hermann Park Conservancy’s Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

“Hermann Park is where Houston comes together,” Conservancy board president Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchel says. “It’s where generations gather, culture meets and communities thrive. That’s why the work of the Conservancy matters. We’re not just maintaining a park. We are nurturing a sanctuary — a space where generations come to grow, connect, reflect and celebrate.

“A space that belongs to all of us and invites all of us in.”

Event co-chair Whaley certainly agrees. “Hermann Park is one of the rare places that means something a little bit different to each of us yet really brings us all together,” she says. “Seeing it become a part of a new generation’s story is one of the many reasons I hold it so dear.

“This fresh, welcoming, magical park truly is Houston’s crown jewel.”

Cody and Mary Rebecca Dick, Winnie and Nic Phillips
Cody & Mary Rebecca Dick, Winnie & Nic Phillips at Hermann Park Conservancy’s Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Event co-chair Kathryn Boeker is equally enthusiastic. “Every gift, large or small, helps us plant more trees, host more programs, and continue making Hermann Park a space where joy, community and coexistence flourish,” she says. 

The evening honored the Radoff family—Bunny Radoff, Russell and Jody Radoff, and Bradley and Monica Radoff.

“Hermann Park is our family tradition,” Russell Radoff says. “What is really so special about the park is that I am certain that most, if not all, of you have had similar experiences. It is part of your family’s tradition. . .

“It is my family’s sincere hope that Hermann Park will continue with its mission to serve the community and the future in extraordinary ways we can’t imagine.”

Carl Palazzolo, Cara Lambright, Mack and Cece Fowler, and Jay Baker (4)
Carl Palazzolo, Cara Lambright, Mack and Cece Fowler, Jay Baker at Hermann Park Conservancy’s Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The tradition of dancing and savoring the dessert following the dinner, this year by Swift + Company, concluded the evening with the brief rain shower stopping and cool temperatures making for a lovely night. As so many nights at Hermann Park are.

PC Seen: Conservancy president and CEO Cam Lambright,  Houston Parks and Recreation director Kenneth Allen,  CeCe and Mack Fowler, Marley Lott, Paula and Reginald DesRoches, Kristy Bradshaw, Isabel David, Laura and Brad McWilliams, Ann Kennedy and Geoffrey Walker, Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Allison and Troy Thacker, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, and Linda and George Kelly.

