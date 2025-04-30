Houston’s Crown Jewel Of a City Park Becomes a Magical Wonderland — Hermann Park’s $690,000 Night

The Hermann Park Railroad transports Evening in the Park guests on a ride across the verdant acreage. (Photo by Jacob Power)

A brief rain shower and gusts of wind — even if it did have the chandeliers swaying ominously overhead — was nary enough to dampen the spirits of Hermann Park Conservancy’s dedicated fans who gathered 500 strong on this evening in support of the beloved Houston park. While it did send a few diners on the edge of the party tent seeking dryer seating, spirits remained high as the evening earned $690,000 for ongoing stewardship and improvements to the park.

Highlight for many was the pre-shower tour on the Hermann Park Railroad, which whisked supporters through the verdant terrain giving them front row seats to The Great Elephant Migration, which, alas, departs the park after Wednesday.

Evening in the Park honors several traditions one of which is the parade of springtime fashions led this year by chairs Kathryn and Travis Boeker and Katherine Whaley and Chris Wadley. Femmes in spring frocks, gents in pastels — it all produces a bright tableau of florals.

Further tradition are remarks from the honorees and benefit leadership reflecting on memories and importance of Hermann Park to Houston.

“Hermann Park is where Houston comes together,” Conservancy board president Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchel says. “It’s where generations gather, culture meets and communities thrive. That’s why the work of the Conservancy matters. We’re not just maintaining a park. We are nurturing a sanctuary — a space where generations come to grow, connect, reflect and celebrate.

“A space that belongs to all of us and invites all of us in.”

Event co-chair Whaley certainly agrees. “Hermann Park is one of the rare places that means something a little bit different to each of us yet really brings us all together,” she says. “Seeing it become a part of a new generation’s story is one of the many reasons I hold it so dear.

“This fresh, welcoming, magical park truly is Houston’s crown jewel.”

Event co-chair Kathryn Boeker is equally enthusiastic. “Every gift, large or small, helps us plant more trees, host more programs, and continue making Hermann Park a space where joy, community and coexistence flourish,” she says.

The evening honored the Radoff family—Bunny Radoff, Russell and Jody Radoff, and Bradley and Monica Radoff.

“Hermann Park is our family tradition,” Russell Radoff says. “What is really so special about the park is that I am certain that most, if not all, of you have had similar experiences. It is part of your family’s tradition. . .

“It is my family’s sincere hope that Hermann Park will continue with its mission to serve the community and the future in extraordinary ways we can’t imagine.”

The tradition of dancing and savoring the dessert following the dinner, this year by Swift + Company, concluded the evening with the brief rain shower stopping and cool temperatures making for a lovely night. As so many nights at Hermann Park are.

PC Seen: Conservancy president and CEO Cam Lambright, Houston Parks and Recreation director Kenneth Allen, CeCe and Mack Fowler, Marley Lott, Paula and Reginald DesRoches, Kristy Bradshaw, Isabel David, Laura and Brad McWilliams, Ann Kennedy and Geoffrey Walker, Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Allison and Troy Thacker, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, and Linda and George Kelly.