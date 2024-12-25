Dallas’ Highland Park Village Lights Up for Its Annual Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll

Idyllic and festive Highland Park Village was filled to the brim during its annual Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll as shoppers and families alike swarmed the iconic Dallas shopping destination. The energy and buzz of the holidays were palpable as shoppers packed the sidewalks — sipping, shopping, and strolling, all for a purpose as they supported local charity partners. With only two weeks to go until Christmas Day, both adults and children alike were in full holiday swing.

Attendees were able to experience the magic of the holidays at Highland Park Village — one of the city’s most extraordinary holiday spots — while enjoying exclusive store promotions and shopping offers for one night only under the enchanting lights. Guests got a jumpstart on their shopping (or wrapped it up — depending on how proactive they’ve been!) as they wandered through special pop-ups at nearly every shop throughout the Village.

These included Alice + Olivia, Balmain, Bandier, Beretta Gallery, Brunello Cucinelli, Carolina Herrera, Cerón Highland Park, Chloé, Christian Louboutin, Deno’s, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Fendi, Foundrae, Frame, Hadleigh’s, Harry Winston, and more. There are going to be some very happy people on Christmas morning when they see what’s under the tree.

Families and children were able to get a taste of the holiday magic as well, indulging in a plethora of sweet treats with hot chocolates, cookies, cupcakes, truffles, and more lining the sidewalks. And, for the adults, holiday-themed libations set the mood, including spiked apple cider and cranberry mimosas from The Conservatory on Two, pomegranate champagne cocktails from Fendi, espresso martinis from Khaite, cocktails from Loro Piana, and more.

Other activations included fresh floral bouquets in front of Sadelle’s, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus in front of Ralph Lauren, face painting and balloon art on the Rag & Bone Lawn, festive music provided by Uptown Carolers who strolled the Village and the Highland Park High School Orchestra who performed near Khaite Corner. Of course, it was all for a purpose, so there was also a chance to give back with a Community Partners of Dallas Toy Drive in Center Court, and The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary was also there to help spread holiday cheer.