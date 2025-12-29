Highland Park Village Lights Up For Annual Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll

During the most wonderful time of the year, Highland Park Village invited guests to shop, sip, and stroll around the Village. (Photo by George Fiala)

Families particularly love making the Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll part of their holiday tradition because merry surprises await children around every corner. (Photo by George Fiala)

Highland Park Village is perhaps at its most magical during the holidays as 1.5 million Christmas lights illuminate its charming shops, sidewalks, and trees. If Dallas has a holiday bucket list, seeing the holiday lights at Highland Park Village certainly sits at the top.

Dallas’ most iconic shopping destination is just that— a destination. People flock from around the metroplex to see “the Village” lit up at Christmastime. As per tradition every December, Highland Park Village hosted its annual Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll. This year felt particularly merry, as the city’s chicest retailers dished up holiday magic and activations throughout the Village.

For guests feeling a bit parched and in need of something warm and cozy, the shops leveled up! La DoubleJ, our favorite Milanese-based brand who recently opened their first store in the Lone Star State, delighted shoppers with an immersive tea experience. Both Material Good and Celine served hot chocolate (with Celine also offering their own branded vanilla choux, a French pastry), and KHAITE’s holiday service cart whipped up hot spiced cider and ginger molasses cookies. While sipping cocoa at Moncler, guests took home personalized fashion sketches (one of our favorite activations!). To get in the holiday smooching spirit, alice + olivia shoppers created customized mistletoes in store.

Other favorite offerings included complimentary monogramming on purchases at La Ligne, limited-edition “Dallas” hats with qualifying purchases at Peter Millar, and a winter bouquet floral bar at Bluemercury. Lastly, would it be a visit to Highland Park Village without a Mambo Taxi? Mi Cocina slung Mambo Taxi samplings— and warmed guests up— in their “Mambo Lounge” all evening long!

Families particularly love making the Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll part of their holiday tradition because merry surprises await children around every corner. As always, the face painting and balloon art stations delighted young guests, as did the Christmas carolers. Beautiful sounds provided by the Highland Park High School Orchestra reverberated throughout the Village.

As for the Big Guy? Despite it being their busiest season, both Santa and Mrs. Claus happily met and posed with Highland Park Village shoppers all night long, in partnership with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.

The heart of the Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll, though, centered around giving back. Members of the Women’s Auxiliary rang The Salvation Army bell, and Community Partners of Dallas once again collected new toys for the children it serves.

During the most wonderful time of the year, Highland Park Village invited guests to shop, sip, and stroll around their Hallmark movie set of a shopping destination, where the cocoa is always piping hot and never seems to run out. Magic!