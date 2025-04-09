Hoda Kotb Dazzles at Dallas’ 19th Annual Chick Lit Luncheon

Few celebrities fall into the category of “universally beloved,” but Hoda Kotb stands out as one of them. The award-winning journalist and author left the Today show in January after nearly two decades on air. She recently traveled to Dallas’ Hilton Anatole to serve as the keynote speaker for the 19th annual Chick Lit Luncheon, which was presented by Lara & Dr. Robert Tafel. As Community Partners of Dallas’ (CPD) signature fundraiser, Chick Lit raises critical funds for abused and neglected children in Dallas County. Dallas gals-about-town always show UP and show OUT for Chick Lit, which remains one of the city’s most joyful luncheons.

Alison Malone and Kelley Schadt co-chaired this year’s event, with Kameron Westcott serving as the honorary chair. Chick Lit successfully balances sharing heartfelt realities about CPD’s inherently heavy cause with joy-infused moments of light and levity. The event’s most impactful moment came when Malone shared her own story about being a foster parent to four girls.

Inviting attendees to consider making a meaningful donation, CPD President and CEO Joanna Clarke said, “Every day, children are hearing, seeing, and experiencing things that many of us can’t envision with our wildest imaginations. But 24/7, Community Partners of Dallas is there to stand with the caseworkers and beside the children. We provide resources and experiences with the hope of bringing healing, safety, stability, and normalcy. And that is exactly why we need your help today.”

With funds raised and apricot chocolate opera cake eaten, we all needed a little Hoda. NBC5’s Laura Harris once again returned to moderate the conversation with former network-mate Kotb, who spellbound the audience from the second she graced the stage in a red jumpsuit.

So, what has Kotb been up to since leaving Today? She started the conversation by telling Harris, “Minivan life is great!” (Charmingly, this received uproarious applause from the Toyota Motor North America folks in attendance who received the Paige McDaniel Partners for Children Award earlier in the program.) Since leaving her long-time gig, Kotb continues to relish the most basic things, like taking her kids to school.

A mom to Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, Kotb recalled the very moment in 2017 — at 11:57 am — when she received a call with two words that changed everything — “She’s here.” Talking about becoming a mom later in life, it was Robin Roberts who told Kotb, “That baby is right on time.”

A seasoned professional, Kotb knew exactly how to charm the audience of Dallasites: call a Bush! In the fan-favorite moment of the day, Kotb spontaneously FaceTimed her former Today With Hoda & Jenna co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager. To the audience’s delight, Bush Hager answered, saying, “Thank you for welcoming my bestie to the best city!” Later in the conversation, Kotb also tried to FaceTime country singer Walker Hayes, with whom she wrote a song called “Wednesdays.”

Kotb described how former co-anchor Kathy Lee Gifford, who didn’t have notes or wear an earpiece during the live show, kept her on her toes. Calling her “terrifying,” Kotb said Gifford taught her the most important lesson in their business — “Just be you.”

That advice carried Kotb during the past two decades, as viewers fell in love with her sincerity, vulnerability, warmth, and sense of humor, all of which were readily on display during the moderated conversation. Harris asked Kotb, “Did you really pinch Drew Brees on the butt?” Without missing a beat, Kotb replied, “Yeah. I love Drew Brees.” (Apparently, it was Brees’ wife, Brittany, who encouraged the award-winning journalist to “goose him!” when the New Orleans Saints quarterback won the Super Bowl.)

Like her children’s names, Kotb infused hope and joy into every aspect of Chick Lit Luncheon. Quite simply, she dazzled Dallas.

Oh, and P.S. — Kotb wants Scarlett Johansson to be Bush Hager’s next co-anchor.

PC Spotted: Mary Bowman Campbell, Tanya Rice, Mary Martha Pickens, Paige McDaniel, Cathy James, Lisa Ogle, LaVerne and Greg Nieberding, Leigh Anne Haugh, Jennifer Gates, Beth Thoele, Jill Goldberg, Kristen Gibbins, Katie Robbins, Ryan Ross, Robbie Kruithoff, Megan Conlon, Machelle Davenport, Carol Holmes, Dawn Greiner, Jenna Turner Alexander, Andrea Nayfa, Nancy Gopez, Maggie Kipp, and Marjon Henderson.