Hollywood Comes To Houston For $900,000 Night With Costume Delights — Dressing Up For Ronald McDonald House
Providing a Home Away From Home For Sick Kids and Their FamiliesBY Shelby Hodge //
Alexandra Roark & Michael Fernbach went all out at the Ronald McDonald House Charities 'Boo Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bobby (Rhett) & Michele (Scarlett) Marandi at the Ronald McDonald House Charities 'Boo Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brian & Nora Jarrard, Courtney & Zac Harmon at the Ronald McDonald House Charities 'Boo Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brooks & Carina Antwell at the Ronald McDonald House Charities 'Boo Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: Ronald McDonald Charities Greater Houston Boo Ball
Where: Hilton Americas-Houston
PC Moment: The ballroom could have been mistaken for a Hollywood backlot as characters including Cruella de Ville, Rhett and Scarlett, Cleopatra, Mark Anthony and more sparked celluloid memories — all embracing the Ronald McDonald Charities gala’s “Silver Screen Soirée” theme. Chairs Courtney Harmon and Laura Thompson, however, focused on fundraising rather than costuming and saw the coffers swell to nearly $900,000.
Ronald McDonald was there, of course, and jumped into the fundraising by launching the appeal. Within five minutes, the 700-plus attendees had contributed more than $110,000. Paddles were raised in a flurry when the opportunity to have the celebration bell in Holcombe House named after the highest bidder. Again, paddles went high for the opportunity to name one of the 70 Family Rooms at Holcombe House. Energetic auctioneer Johnny Bravo kept the bidding flowing.
Contributing to the bottom line were the silent auction chaired by Nora Jarrard with her team Elizabeth Galante, Zainab Khuwaja-Ali and Alma Rosa Winkel; and the raffle and Awards Draw chaired by Kristen Cannon.
Ronald McDonald Houston Greater Houston CEO Cristina Vetrano reminded the throng that funds raised on this evening would help provide a home away from home for families with kids being treated in the Texas Medical Center. Along with Holcombe House, the nonprofit has rooms in Children’s Memorial Hermann, Texas Children’s Hospital and M.D. Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital.
Honors were presented to Shell USA as Corporate Partner, accepted by Karen Labat; to Margie Esse as Volunteer of the Year; and to Christian Diaz with the Founders Award.
Before the Hybrid 7 Band cranked up the energy, RMHC board president Shannon Hayes joined the program that included a video featuring Christian Diaz and his daughter Sophie, who recounted their inspiring story.
PC Seen: Jennifer and Scott Allison, Chelsea Collmer, Laurie Sanders, Katie Tsuru, Drs. Julie and Stephen Chen, Michele and Bobby Marandi, Katherine Whaley and Chris Wadley, Seliece and Lee Womble, Kate and Evan Elsenbrook and Dr. ZoAnn Dryer.