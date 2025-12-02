America’s Most Influential Rabbi Helps a Vital Houston Museum Raises a Record $925,000 In Guardian Event

69_DanielOrtizPhoto Chris Kase, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Beth Wolff
Chris Kase, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Beth Wolff at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Linda Lait Burger, Rabbi David Wolpe at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Host committee chairs Ellen & Dan Trachtenberg at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Honorary chairs Mady & Ken Kades at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Host committee chairs Jerry Wische, Mitzi Shure at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Debra & Steven Cohen at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Rhona & Bruce Caress at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Richard Leibman & Valerie Baron at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Marc & Jeri Shapiro at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ira & Riva Mitzner at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Gerald & Sherry Merfish, U.S. Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher & Scott Fletcher at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jamie & Bert Wolff at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Cheryl & Stephen Golub at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Linda Lait Burger, HMH CEO Gary Weisserman at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Luncheon chairs Vikki & Richard Evans at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Luncheon chairs Irene Weingarten & Richard Wolf at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Emcee Khambrel Marshall, Holocaust survivor Ruth Steinfeld at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

HMH board chair Elyse Spector Kalmans & Lewis Kalmans at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Dr. Soner Tarim & Nancy Li-Tarim at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Donald & Robin Wayne at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

America’s Most Influential Rabbi Helps a Vital Houston Museum Raises a Record $925,000 In Guardian Event

Holocaust Museum Houston Honors True Difference Makers

BY //
Chris Kase, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Beth Wolff at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Linda Lait Burger, Rabbi David Wolpe at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Host committee chairs Ellen & Dan Trachtenberg at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Honorary chairs Mady & Ken Kades at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Host committee chairs Jerry Wische, Mitzi Shure at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Debra & Steven Cohen at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Rhona & Bruce Caress at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Richard Leibman & Valerie Baron at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Marc & Jeri Shapiro at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ira & Riva Mitzner at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Gerald & Sherry Merfish, U.S. Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher & Scott Fletcher at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jamie & Bert Wolff at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cheryl & Stephen Golub at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Linda Lait Burger, HMH CEO Gary Weisserman at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Luncheon chairs Vikki & Richard Evans at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Luncheon chairs Irene Weingarten & Richard Wolf at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Emcee Khambrel Marshall, Holocaust survivor Ruth Steinfeld at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
HMH board chair Elyse Spector Kalmans & Lewis Kalmans at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Soner Tarim & Nancy Li-Tarim at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Donald & Robin Wayne at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David & Heidi Gerger at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Kase, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Beth Wolff at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Linda Lait Burger, Rabbi David Wolpe at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Host committee chairs Ellen & Dan Trachtenberg at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Honorary chairs Mady & Ken Kades at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Host committee chairs Jerry Wische, Mitzi Shure at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Debra & Steven Cohen at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Rhona & Bruce Caress at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Richard Leibman & Valerie Baron at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Marc & Jeri Shapiro at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ira & Riva Mitzner at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Gerald & Sherry Merfish, U.S. Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher & Scott Fletcher at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jamie & Bert Wolff at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Cheryl & Stephen Golub at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Linda Lait Burger, HMH CEO Gary Weisserman at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Luncheon chairs Vikki & Richard Evans at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Luncheon chairs Irene Weingarten & Richard Wolf at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Emcee Khambrel Marshall, Holocaust survivor Ruth Steinfeld at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

HMH board chair Elyse Spector Kalmans & Lewis Kalmans at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Dr. Soner Tarim & Nancy Li-Tarim at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Donald & Robin Wayne at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Holocaust Museum Houston Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

Mise en scène: An impressive turnout of 1,000 Holocaust Museum supporters was testimonial in itself of the importance of this Houston museum. Chaired by Vikki and Rich Evans and Irene Weingarten and Richard Wolf, the event raised more than $925,000 for Holocaust Museum Houston’s education outreach programs. It was the museum’s most successful luncheon to date.

Host committee chairs Ellen &amp; Dan Trachtenberg at Holocaust Museum Houston 'Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Host committee chairs Ellen & Dan Trachtenberg at Holocaust Museum Houston ‘Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon’ (Photo by Jacob Power)

The event honored Linda Lait Burger with the Guardian of the Human Spirit Award. She was recognized not only for her 17-year tenure as CEO of Alexander Jewish Family Service, but also for her former role as interim CEO of Holocaust Museum Houston.

“The remarkable crowd and incredible funds raised to support the Museum are a testament to Linda’s character,” Holocaust Museum Houston board chair Elyse Spector Kalmans notes. “Her lifelong commitment to dignity, memory and justice exemplifies the spirit of this prestigious award.”

21_JPP Luncheon Chairs Vikki and Rich Evans
Luncheon chairs Vikki & Richard Evans at Holocaust Museum Houston ‘Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon’ (Photo by Jacob Power)

Keynote speaker was Rabbi David Wolpe, Max Webb Emeritus Rabbi of Sinai Temple of Los Angeles and inaugural rabbinic fellow of the Anti-Defamation League. Named America’s most influential rabbi by Newsweek, Wolpe is a leading author and commentator whose work has been influential in shaping Jewish thought and public discourse for more than 30 years.

“Rabbi David Wolpe is a dear friend and a pillar of thought leadership for Jewish, interfaith and secular communities,” Holocaust Museum Houston CEO Gary Weisserman says. “His message was a powerful reflection on the lessons of Jewish history and our responsibility to confront hatred and uphold our shared humanity.”

Contributing to the day’s success were honorary chairs Joan Alexander, Martha and Don Freedman, Mady and Ken Kades, Velva G. Levine, Paula and Irving Pozmantier, Regina Rogers, and Cyvia Wolff. Joining the effort as host committee chairs were Ellen and Dan Trachtenberg and Mitzi Shure and Jerry Wische.

32_JPP Luncheon Chairs Irene Weingarten and Richard Wolf
Luncheon chairs Irene Weingarten & Richard Wolf at Holocaust Museum Houston ‘Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon’ (Photo by Jacob Power)

PC Seen: Emcee Khambrel Marshall, Joy and Benjamin Warren, Jeri and Marc Shapiro, Tracy and Gary Stein, Tali and Eric Blumrosen, Susan Bono, Susan and Barrett Reasoner, Cheryl and Stephen Golub, Gail and Dr. Milton Klein, Lewis Kalmans, Martha and Don Freedman, Jamie and Bert Wolff, Dr. Kelly Cohen-Fein and Martin Fein, Heidi and David Gerger, and Nancy Li-Tarim and Dr. Soner Tarim.

