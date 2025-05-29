The Horrors Of the October 7th Attacks Are Brought To Life In Moving $2 Million Houston Night Of Courage

Moderator Amir Tibon, Honorees Rachel Goldberg-Polin & Jon Polin at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)
HMH.105_JPP Host Committee Chairs Jeff and Susie Raizner, Sharon and Jeff Kirshenbaum
HMH.46_PD Dinner Chairs Tali and Eric Blumrosen
HMH.388_PD Honorees Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, HMH Board Chair Elyse Spector Kalmans
HMH.50_PD Dinner Chairs Susan and Michael Bono
HMH.216_PD Robert Sakowitz, Joan Schnitzer
HMH.100_PD Brian Caress and Jessica Strehlow
HMH.111_PD Holocaust Survivors Ruth Steinfeld, Pauline Rubin, Bill Orlin, Edith Jucker
HMH.136_PD Incoming HMH CEO Gary Weisserman and Dr. Dolly Kerin Weisserman
HMH.149_PD Interim HMH CEO Linda Burger and Andy Burger
HMH.170_PD Gerald and Sherry Merfish
HMH.39_PD Debbie Marshall and emcee Khambrel Marshall
HMH.171_PD Benjamin and Joy Warren
HMH.176_PD Allison and James Stone
HMH.207_PD Ginger Blanton, Regina Rogers
HMH.271_PD Honorary Chairs Dr. Riva Collins and Ira Mitzner
HMH.280_PD Steven and Debra Cohen, Courtney and Josh Garson
HMH.340_PD Will Blumrosen, Hilary Cohen
01
18

Moderator Amir Tibon, Honorees Rachel Goldberg-Polin & Jon Polin at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
18

Host Committee Chairs Jeff & Susie Raizner, with Sharon & Jeff Kirshenbaum at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
18

Dinner chairs Tali & Eric Blumrosen at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
18

Honorees Jon Polin & Rachel Goldberg-Polin HMH board chair Elyse Spector Kalmans (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
18

Dinner chairs Susan & Michael Bono at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
18

Robert Sakowitz, Joan Schnitzer at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
18

Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
18

Holocaust Survivors Ruth Steinfeld, Pauline Rubin, Bill Orlin, Edith Jucker at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
18

Incoming HMH CEO Gary Weisserman & Dr. Dolly Kerin Weisserman at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
18

Interim HMH CEO Linda & Andy Burger at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
18

Gerald & Sherry Merfish at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
18

Debbie & Khrambel Marshall at Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
18

Benjamin & Joy Warren at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
18

Allison & James Stone at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
18

Ginger Blanton, Regina Rogers at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
18

Honorary chairs Dr. Ria Collins, Ira Mitzner at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
18

Steven & Debra Cohen, Courtney & Josh Garson at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

18
18

Will Blumrosen, Hilary Cohen at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Moderator Amir Tibon, Honorees Rachel Goldberg-Polin & Jon Polin at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)
HMH.105_JPP Host Committee Chairs Jeff and Susie Raizner, Sharon and Jeff Kirshenbaum
HMH.46_PD Dinner Chairs Tali and Eric Blumrosen
HMH.388_PD Honorees Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, HMH Board Chair Elyse Spector Kalmans
HMH.50_PD Dinner Chairs Susan and Michael Bono
HMH.216_PD Robert Sakowitz, Joan Schnitzer
HMH.100_PD Brian Caress and Jessica Strehlow
HMH.111_PD Holocaust Survivors Ruth Steinfeld, Pauline Rubin, Bill Orlin, Edith Jucker
HMH.136_PD Incoming HMH CEO Gary Weisserman and Dr. Dolly Kerin Weisserman
HMH.149_PD Interim HMH CEO Linda Burger and Andy Burger
HMH.170_PD Gerald and Sherry Merfish
HMH.39_PD Debbie Marshall and emcee Khambrel Marshall
HMH.171_PD Benjamin and Joy Warren
HMH.176_PD Allison and James Stone
HMH.207_PD Ginger Blanton, Regina Rogers
HMH.271_PD Honorary Chairs Dr. Riva Collins and Ira Mitzner
HMH.280_PD Steven and Debra Cohen, Courtney and Josh Garson
HMH.340_PD Will Blumrosen, Hilary Cohen
Society / Featured Parties

The Horrors Of the October 7th Attacks Are Brought To Life In Moving $2 Million Houston Night Of Courage

Holocaust Museum Houston Takes Another Strong Stand

BY // 05.28.25
Moderator Amir Tibon, Honorees Rachel Goldberg-Polin & Jon Polin at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)
Host Committee Chairs Jeff & Susie Raizner, with Sharon & Jeff Kirshenbaum at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dinner chairs Tali & Eric Blumrosen at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honorees Jon Polin & Rachel Goldberg-Polin HMH board chair Elyse Spector Kalmans (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dinner chairs Susan & Michael Bono at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Robert Sakowitz, Joan Schnitzer at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Holocaust Survivors Ruth Steinfeld, Pauline Rubin, Bill Orlin, Edith Jucker at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Incoming HMH CEO Gary Weisserman & Dr. Dolly Kerin Weisserman at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Interim HMH CEO Linda & Andy Burger at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Gerald & Sherry Merfish at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Debbie & Khrambel Marshall at Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Benjamin & Joy Warren at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Allison & James Stone at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ginger Blanton, Regina Rogers at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honorary chairs Dr. Ria Collins, Ira Mitzner at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Steven & Debra Cohen, Courtney & Josh Garson at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Will Blumrosen, Hilary Cohen at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
18

Moderator Amir Tibon, Honorees Rachel Goldberg-Polin & Jon Polin at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
18

Host Committee Chairs Jeff & Susie Raizner, with Sharon & Jeff Kirshenbaum at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

3
18

Dinner chairs Tali & Eric Blumrosen at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
18

Honorees Jon Polin & Rachel Goldberg-Polin HMH board chair Elyse Spector Kalmans (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
18

Dinner chairs Susan & Michael Bono at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
18

Robert Sakowitz, Joan Schnitzer at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
18

Brian Caress, Jessica Strehlow at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
18

Holocaust Survivors Ruth Steinfeld, Pauline Rubin, Bill Orlin, Edith Jucker at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
18

Incoming HMH CEO Gary Weisserman & Dr. Dolly Kerin Weisserman at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
18

Interim HMH CEO Linda & Andy Burger at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
18

Gerald & Sherry Merfish at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
18

Debbie & Khrambel Marshall at Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
18

Benjamin & Joy Warren at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
18

Allison & James Stone at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
18

Ginger Blanton, Regina Rogers at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
18

Honorary chairs Dr. Ria Collins, Ira Mitzner at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
18

Steven & Debra Cohen, Courtney & Josh Garson at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

18
18

Will Blumrosen, Hilary Cohen at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

In an evening focusing on the horrors of October 7, 2023, when 250 Israelis and foreign nationals were kidnapped by Hamas, the gathering of more than 1,400 stood strong for Holocaust Museum Houston raising an unprecedented $2 million.

HMH.111_PD Holocaust Survivors Ruth Steinfeld, Pauline Rubin, Bill Orlin, Edith Jucker
Holocaust Survivors Ruth Steinfeld, Pauline Rubin, Bill Orlin, Edith Jucker at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner honored full-time hostage advocates Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, whose son was captured on October 7 and eventually murdered, an event that drove the dual American-Israeli citizens to action. They were interviewed in a moving session by award winning author Amir Tibon, a survivor of the attacks. Tibon, his wife and their two daughters were rescued from Kibbutz Nahal Oz, the closest Israeli community to Gaza, on October 7 and are currently living in temporary residence in northern Israel. The trio had much to share with the mesmerized gathering.

HMH.46_PD Dinner Chairs Tali and Eric Blumrosen
Dinner chairs Tali & Eric Blumrosen at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

“We are truly humbled to honor Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin with the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award,” Holocaust Museum Houston board chair Elyse Spector Kalmans says. “They have found a way to turn their grief into unwavering activism, showing the world the personal side of October 7 and inspiring us all.”

Dinner chairs Susan &amp; Michael Bono at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dinner chairs Susan & Michael Bono at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The successful evening was chaired by Tali and Eric Blumrosen and Susan and Michael Bono with assist from honorary chairs Dr. Riva Collins and Ira Mitzner, and host committee chairs Susie and Jeff Raizner. Their efforts combined with the generosity of presenting sponsor Dorothy Lee Levinson led to the remarkable $2 million raised, making it the most successful fundraising event for the Holocaust Museum Houston in two decades.

Holocaust survivors in the mix included Ruth Steinfeld, Pauline Rubin, Bill Orlin and Edith Jucker. 

HMH.280_PD Steven and Debra Cohen, Courtney and Josh Garson
Steven & Debra Cohen, Courtney & Josh Garson at the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PC Seen: Emcee Khambrel Marshall and Debbie Marshall, Rhona and Bruce Caress, Dorit and Marty Aaron, Mike Morgan, Mady Kades, Nancy and Jack Dinerstein, Susan and Barrett Reasoner, Y. Ping Sun and David W. Leebron, Ginger Blanton, Tracy and Gary Stein, Nancy J. Li and Soner Tarim, Chris Kase, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Brian Caress and Jessica Strehlow, Joy and Benjamin Warren, Joan Schnitzer, Barry Mandel and Dr. Scott Sawyer, and Robert Sakowitz.

Mother's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025

Featured Events
JADEWATERS RESORT
POOL COMPLEX
NOW OPEN
WEEKENDS
Hilton Anatole Dallas
BOOK NOW >
WWW.HILTONANATOLE.COM

Featured Properties

Swipe
2007 Bolsover Street
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2007 Bolsover Street
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2007 Bolsover Street
9314 Saddle Lane
Spring Branch Oaks
FOR SALE

9314 Saddle Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
9314 Saddle Lane
3266 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3266 Locke Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
George Sutherland
This property is listed by: George Sutherland (832) 435-7942 Email Realtor
3266 Locke Lane
9718 Checkerboard Street
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9718 Checkerboard Street
HOUSTON, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
9718 Checkerboard Street
34 Pravia Path Drive
Sienna Village Of Bees Creek
FOR SALE

34 Pravia Path Drive
Missouri City, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
34 Pravia Path Drive
2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
2201 South Boulevard
Chevy Chase
FOR SALE

2201 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
2201 South Boulevard
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X