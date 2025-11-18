The Woodlands’ New 2026 Hometown Heroes Are Revealed — This Powerhouse Class Is Changing the Community

Interfaith of The Woodlands is recognizing four individuals, a couple, a corporation and a nonprofit as The Woodlands’ new 2026 Hometown Heroes, a reveal that is always much anticipated. This new class of Hometown Heroes will be recognized at Interfaith’s “Love Your Neighbor” gala in February.

This year’s class of difference makers is made up of Jim Carman, Laran Cone, Michelle Little, John Powers, Lonny Soza and Elvira Graham, Houston Methodist Hospital The Woodlands, and Memorial Hermann’s In the Pink of Health.

Since 1999, more than 170 people, businesses and nonprofits have been honored as Hometown Heroes in The Woodlands, recognizing their professional and public service efforts in and around the region.

“The Interfaith mission is simple: to bring people together to build a more loving and caring community through service,” Interfaith board chair Julie Mayrant says. “Service is exactly why we are here this evening to celebrate wonderful community leaders who have chosen to give of their time and talents in support of others.

“Tonight, we will honor four incredible individuals, a couple and two impactful organizations. They will join a legacy of Heroes before them who have made helping their neighbors a priority.”

Let’s take a closer look at The Woodlands’ new class of Hometown Heroes:

Jim Carman

“Since joining Howard Hughes in 2012 Jim has overseen more than three billion (in development) across the region, including Hughes Landing, the Ritz Carlton Residences, The Woodlands, the $5 million acquisition of these Woodlands Towers,” Interfaith president and CEO Missy Herndon says. “In 2025, he received the Houston Business Journal’s landmark award for his contributions to shaping the region’s real estate landscape.

“With more than 25 years of construction and development experience. Jim’s career spans all real estate asset types, including major projects in Grand Cayman, Las Vegas and Miami. Jim earned both his bachelor of science and master’s in engineering and civil engineering from Texas A&M University. He was chosen as a hometown hero, not only because of his work in real estate development, but because of his passion for our community.”

Laran Cone

“She found her true calling through her volunteer work as a weekly volunteer for over a decade at Kid’s Meals in Houston,” Memorial Herman’s Linda Nelson notes. “Laran helped children living with food insecurity, an experience that became one of her greatest passions. Seeing a great need in our community with food insecure preschool age children, Laran approached the board of directors with a dream to start a kids meal program here in Montgomery County

“That dream became a reality on April 1, 2019 when the first meals were delivered to children in need. Since then, the program has expanded to four routes, and this year alone, has delivered over 209,000 meals to area children, helping families nourish their children. (That) has filled Laran’s heart. And she considers it one of her greatest joys to see how a simple act of kindness can change a life.”

John Powers

John Powers is a distinguished retired public servant whose nearly 50-year career was defined by visionary leadership and a deep commitment to community service. Throughout his tenure, Powers held pivotal roles in local government and nonprofit organizations in The Woodalnds region, consistently driving positive change and fostering collaboration across the community and beyond.

As assistant general manager of community services for The Woodlands Township, Powers led award- winning departments in parks and recreation, environmental services, transportation, law enforcement, covenant administration and neighborhood services. This Hometown Hero oversaw the development of more than 100 parks and helped manage the transition of services of TCID and the Community Associations into the Township.

Michelle Little

“Michelle’s an encourager,” Herndon says. “She shows up for so many nonprofits, not only in leadership roles, but as a supporter. She’s a cheerleader for our nonprofit community, and her heart to serve is a true testament to the culture of Waste Connections and her love for this community. Her blend of professional expertise, philanthropic leadership and personal dedication to service continues to make her a respected presence within both the Waste Connections family and the broader Montgomery County community.”

Lonny Soza and Elvira Graham

Lonny Soza’s philanthropic journey began in 2003 with a simple dare to ride the MS 150 from Houston to Austin. Soza went on to complete the MS 150 an impressive 10 times and became a founding member and co-chair of the Houston Tour de Cure, supporting the American Diabetes Association from 2009 to 2013. He later served on the ADA Board of Directors for several years. He is currently an active supporter and board member of the American Heart Association’s Gulf Coast/Houston Metro area. He was also instrumental in the early days of the Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center, helping create meaningful social

experiences for patients and their loved ones.

Elvira Graham sought a community rooted in faith, connection and service. She and her children moved to The Woodlands in 2009, and she quickly became active in causes that reflected those values. Her philanthropic journey began with Interfaith of The Woodlands, serving on the Celebration of Excellence Gala Committee in 2010. That first volunteer experience sparked a deep love for the organization and its mission.

Since then, Graham has chaired three Celebration of Excellence Galas and served on numerous Celebration of Excellence and Giving Goes Glam committees (later co-chairing the latter), as well as contributing as fashion editor for The Book The Woodlands.

Her dedication extends beyond Interfaith. Graham has chaired two Go Red Luncheons benefitting the American Heart Association, volunteered at her kids’ schools, New Danville’s Chapeaux for Charity, HOPE: The Will Herndon Fund, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity and Angel Reach.

In the Pink of Health

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary, In the Pink of Health has invested more than $9.1 million into its mission to reduce the incidence of breast and ovarian cancer while supporting survivors in every step of their journey.

The story of In the Pink of Health began with a small circle of passionate women who gathered around a table with a simple yet powerful idea — to inspire women to prioritize their health. They envisioned an event that would educate, empower and connect women in a fun and social atmosphere. What started as an awareness luncheon quickly grew into a beloved community movement.

Houston Methodist – The Woodlands Hospital

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital opened in 2017 as a part of the Houston Methodist system, continuing a legacy of medical excellence established by its flagship hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

What truly distinguishes Houston Methodist The Woodlands is “The Houston Methodist Difference”—a commitment to experience, innovation, compassion and excellence. As a nationally recognized leader in specialties such as heart and vascular care, cancer treatment, neurosciences, orthopedics and women’s health, the hospital continually pushes to set new standards in patient outcomes and medical innovation.

The Woodlands’ new 2026 Hometown Heroes will receive their medals at the “Love Thy Neighbor” gala on February 13.