Houston’s $1 Million Scientific Night — Hope Biosciences Research Foundation Secures a Vital Score With First Ever Gala

What: Hope Biosciences Research Foundation (HBRF) “Hope Gala”

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: While there were numerous moving interludes in the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation’s Houston evening, perhaps it was the final tally of proceeds — $1 million — that was THE moment. After all, a seven-figure raise for a first time event, which this was, is no small accomplishment.

Applause for gala chairs Jessica Rossman and Gordon Bethune and Donna and Daniel Chang, HBRF co-founders, and for host committee chairs Donae, Bella and Rob Chramosta.

Testimonials from patients who have benefited from the regenerative stem cell research done by Sugar Land-basesd Hope Biosciences Research Foundation brought home the the nonprofit’s mission which focuses on advancing adult stem cell therapies for conditions such as Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, and spinal cord injuries. Bethune is a Parkinson’s patient with the foundation.

Funds raised on this evening will support HBRF’s ongoing research and FDA-authorized clinical trials in promising regenerative technologies.

Among those sharing their personal experiences with the benefits of HBRF technology were Ed Young, former pastor of Second Baptist Church, who provided the invocation; Episcopal High School senior Bella Chramosta, who suffers from a connective tissue disorder; and gala auction chair Cathy Jackson. The latter a participant in HBRF clinical research for lupus, shared how she experienced remarkable and clinically significant improvements in her lupus symptoms. She also announced a new partnership between Hope Biosciences Research Foundation and the Lupus Foundation Texas Gulf Coast Chapter.

Further bringing home the message were videos demonstrating the science behind HBRF’s technology and research in layman’s terms as well as the background, results and personal stories from participants.

The evening included a live auction, a jewelry pull sponsored by Thomas Markle Jewelers, and presentation of the Luminary Awards by Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. Recipients Kingwood High School students Ema Suljkanovic, Rachel Phillips, and Alayna Nunez were recognized for raising $1,400 in support of HBRF.

PC Seen: Jan Duncan, Ginger and Dick Hite, Sarah Markle, Phillip Markle, Karen and Peter Remington, Dr. Romy Dell’Ario, Tama Lundquist and Dr. Peter Farrell, Gracie and Bob Cavnar, Nene Foxhall, Gregg Harrison, Mandy Kao, Stacey Lindseth, Kavon Sohrabi and Dr. Roland Maldonado, Christian Miranda, Beth Muecke, Patti Murphy, Jennifer Pinkerton, Rachel and Tom Regan, and Azeemeh Zaheer.