Houston’s $1 Million Scientific Night — Hope Biosciences Research Foundation Secures a Vital Score With First Ever Gala

fbpx
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Jessica Rossman Lona McManus Gordon Bethune Gary Wulf by Si Vo (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
01
22

Kim Padgett, Jessica Rossman, Joe Pyne at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

02
22

Jessica Rossman, Lona McManus, Gordon Bethune, Gary Wulf at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

03
22

Donna Walker, Donna Chang, Daniel Chang nat the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

04
22

Dick Hite, Jan Duncan, Ginger Hite at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

05
22

Azeemeh Zaheer, Miya Shay at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

06
22

Jim McIngvale, Bella Chramosta, Donna Chang, Alayna Nunez, Ema Suljkanovicby at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

07
22

Christian Miranda, Patti Murphy, Kavon Sohrabi & Dr. Roland Maldonado at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

08
22

Etthan Kao, Mandy Kao, Tyler Kao at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

09
22

Donae Chramosta, Fay Bouchall, Beth Muecke, Jennifer Koller at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

10
22

Tom Regan, Rob Chramosta, John Rushby at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

11
22

Gracie & Bob Cavnar at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

12
22

Gregg Harrison, Dallas Rowden at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

13
22

Stephanie Perkins, Katerina Teherian at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

14
22

Julian Nolan, Lily Jang, Chau Nguyen, Jay Sears at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

15
22

Linda & Jim McIngvale at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

16
22

Lisa & Ed Young at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

17
22

Patti Murphy, Dr. Romy Dell Ario at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

18
22

Ross & Jennifer Koller at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

19
22

Stephanie & Gary Loveless at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

20
22

Tama Lundquist, Marge Lundquist at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

21
22

Chris Fisher, Tracy Boulware at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

22
22

Tracy Coulware, Laurette Veres, Debbie Elias at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Jessica Rossman Lona McManus Gordon Bethune Gary Wulf by Si Vo (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s $1 Million Scientific Night — Hope Biosciences Research Foundation Secures a Vital Score With First Ever Gala

Advancing Adult Stem Cell Therapies to Change Lives

BY // 11.14.24
photography Si Vo
Kim Padgett, Jessica Rossman, Joe Pyne at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Jessica Rossman, Lona McManus, Gordon Bethune, Gary Wulf at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Donna Walker, Donna Chang, Daniel Chang nat the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Dick Hite, Jan Duncan, Ginger Hite at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Azeemeh Zaheer, Miya Shay at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Jim McIngvale, Bella Chramosta, Donna Chang, Alayna Nunez, Ema Suljkanovicby at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Christian Miranda, Patti Murphy, Kavon Sohrabi & Dr. Roland Maldonado at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Etthan Kao, Mandy Kao, Tyler Kao at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Donae Chramosta, Fay Bouchall, Beth Muecke, Jennifer Koller at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Tom Regan, Rob Chramosta, John Rushby at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Gracie & Bob Cavnar at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Gregg Harrison, Dallas Rowden at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Stephanie Perkins, Katerina Teherian at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Julian Nolan, Lily Jang, Chau Nguyen, Jay Sears at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Linda & Jim McIngvale at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Lisa & Ed Young at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Patti Murphy, Dr. Romy Dell Ario at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Ross & Jennifer Koller at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Stephanie & Gary Loveless at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Tama Lundquist, Marge Lundquist at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Chris Fisher, Tracy Boulware at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
Tracy Coulware, Laurette Veres, Debbie Elias at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)
1
22

Kim Padgett, Jessica Rossman, Joe Pyne at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

2
22

Jessica Rossman, Lona McManus, Gordon Bethune, Gary Wulf at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

3
22

Donna Walker, Donna Chang, Daniel Chang nat the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

4
22

Dick Hite, Jan Duncan, Ginger Hite at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

5
22

Azeemeh Zaheer, Miya Shay at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

6
22

Jim McIngvale, Bella Chramosta, Donna Chang, Alayna Nunez, Ema Suljkanovicby at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

7
22

Christian Miranda, Patti Murphy, Kavon Sohrabi & Dr. Roland Maldonado at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

8
22

Etthan Kao, Mandy Kao, Tyler Kao at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

9
22

Donae Chramosta, Fay Bouchall, Beth Muecke, Jennifer Koller at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

10
22

Tom Regan, Rob Chramosta, John Rushby at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

11
22

Gracie & Bob Cavnar at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

12
22

Gregg Harrison, Dallas Rowden at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

13
22

Stephanie Perkins, Katerina Teherian at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

14
22

Julian Nolan, Lily Jang, Chau Nguyen, Jay Sears at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

15
22

Linda & Jim McIngvale at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

16
22

Lisa & Ed Young at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

17
22

Patti Murphy, Dr. Romy Dell Ario at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

18
22

Ross & Jennifer Koller at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

19
22

Stephanie & Gary Loveless at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

20
22

Tama Lundquist, Marge Lundquist at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

21
22

Chris Fisher, Tracy Boulware at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

22
22

Tracy Coulware, Laurette Veres, Debbie Elias at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

What: Hope Biosciences Research Foundation (HBRF) “Hope Gala”

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: While there were numerous moving interludes in the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation’s Houston evening, perhaps it was the final tally of proceeds — $1 million — that was THE moment. After all, a seven-figure raise for a first time event, which this was, is no small accomplishment.

Applause for gala chairs Jessica Rossman and Gordon Bethune and Donna and Daniel Chang, HBRF co-founders, and for host committee chairs Donae, Bella and Rob Chramosta.

Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Jim McIngvale, Bella Chramosta, Donna Chang, Alayna Nunez, Ema Suljkanovicby at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

Testimonials from patients who have benefited from the regenerative stem cell research done by Sugar Land-basesd Hope Biosciences Research Foundation brought home the the nonprofit’s mission which focuses on advancing adult stem cell therapies for conditions such as Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, and spinal cord injuries. Bethune is a Parkinson’s patient with the foundation.

Funds raised on this evening will support HBRF’s ongoing research and FDA-authorized clinical trials in promising regenerative technologies.

Holiday Gift Guide

Swipe
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2

Among those sharing their personal experiences with the benefits of HBRF technology were Ed Young, former pastor of Second Baptist Church, who provided the invocation; Episcopal High School senior Bella Chramosta, who suffers from a connective tissue disorder; and gala auction chair Cathy Jackson. The latter a  participant in HBRF clinical research for lupus, shared how she experienced remarkable and clinically significant improvements in her lupus symptoms. She also announced a new partnership between Hope Biosciences Research Foundation and the Lupus Foundation Texas Gulf Coast Chapter.

Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Donna Walker, Donna Chang, Daniel Chang nat the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

Further bringing home the message were videos demonstrating the science behind HBRF’s technology and research in layman’s terms as well as the background, results and personal stories from participants.

The evening included a live auction, a jewelry pull sponsored by Thomas Markle Jewelers, and presentation of the Luminary Awards by Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. Recipients Kingwood High School students Ema Suljkanovic, Rachel Phillips, and Alayna Nunez were recognized for raising $1,400 in support of HBRF.

Hope Gala 2024 (Photo by Si Vo)
Donae Chramosta, Fay Bouchall, Beth Muecke, Jennifer Koller at the Hope Biosciences Research Foundation gala (Photo by Si Vo)

PC Seen: Jan Duncan, Ginger and Dick Hite, Sarah Markle, Phillip Markle, Karen and Peter Remington, Dr. Romy Dell’Ario, Tama Lundquist and Dr. Peter Farrell, Gracie and Bob Cavnar, Nene Foxhall, Gregg Harrison, Mandy Kao, Stacey Lindseth, Kavon Sohrabi and Dr. Roland Maldonado, Christian Miranda, Beth Muecke, Patti Murphy, Jennifer Pinkerton, Rachel and Tom Regan, and Azeemeh Zaheer.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
6988 Bob O Link Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6988 Bob O Link Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,599,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
6988 Bob O Link Drive
3501 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3501 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3501 Princeton Avenue
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3102 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3102 Saint Johns Drive
6747 Winton Street
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6747 Winton Street
Dallas, TX

$2,964,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6747 Winton Street
3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Selling Shufords
This property is listed by: Selling Shufords (214) 354-2323 Email Realtor
3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$12,499,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
4222 Myerwood Lane
North Dallas
FOR SALE

4222 Myerwood Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,775,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4222 Myerwood Lane
3929 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3929 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3929 Southwestern Boulevard
4029 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

4029 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$3,399,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris
This property is listed by: Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris (214) 803-1721 Email Realtor
4029 Southwestern Boulevard
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,350,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
3612 Wentwood Drice
University Park
FOR SALE

3612 Wentwood Drice
Dallas, TX

$4,070,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3612 Wentwood Drice
6039 Glendora Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6039 Glendora Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,699,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
6039 Glendora Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X