Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Hot New Hotel Saint Augustine Draws a Beautiful See-and-Be-Seen Crowd and Plenty Of Buzz

Inside a Grand Opening Party Like No Other

BY // 01.19.25
photography Daniel Ortiz
Michael Mandola, Sarah Jawda, Saba Jawda, Marnie Greenwood make the scene at the grand opening of Houston's Hotel Saint Augustine and its Persaid restaurant. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Aaron Bludorn fills the champagne tower in the ballroom above his new restaurant Persaid at Hotel Saint Augustine. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bludorn partner Cherif Mbodji at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and the Bludorn restaurant Persaid (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jack Massing, Selven O’Keefe Jarmon, Carl Palazzolo at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jay & Allie Fields at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Isabel Lummis, Ellen Cokinos at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brett & Andi Riesenfeld at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Annie Amante, Courtney Hopson at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Annie & Campbell Eifler at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Charcuterie display in the lounge for the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sanford & Susie Criner at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Ceron at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Johnson, Washington Ho at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David & Cindy Fitch, Randy Twaddle at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
George Lancaster at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Victoria & Aaron Bludorn at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and their Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Georgea & Griffin Haby at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Natalie Marchbanks, Mari & Greg Marchbanks at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Greggory Burk at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Catherine Masterson, Miles Masterson at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kara & Ulises Vidal at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kevin Gilliard & Frank Billingsley at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ursaline Hamilton, David Coolidge at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Milton Townsend, Christopher Doyle at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Aaron Bludorn, Mark Sullivan at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Neera Patidar at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Thomas Cokinos performing at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christa Havican, Kam Franklin, Allison Reynolds at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hotel Saint Augustine by Bunkhouse on opening night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hotel Saint Augustine by Bunkhouse on opening night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Houston’s Hotel Saint Augustine and its new Persaid restaurant rocked grand opening night, with a crush of Houston cognoscenti swarming across the 2.2-acre hotel campus. The crowd explored the property and savored the food of acclaimed Chef Aaron Bludorn. Old school cameras and smartphones alike flashed throughout the night as partygoers tried to forever capture the pulsating happening.

Welcoming the contingent of very shiny people were a beaming Bludorn and his business partners Victoria Pappas Bludorn and the ever-charming Cherif Mbodji. The evening served as introduction of the trio’s French-inspired Persaid bistro that aims to be a neighborhood restaurant and bar that belies its hotel perch.

Equally sharing in the high spirits were The Marchbanks Company’s Greg Marchbanks, the Hotel Saint Augustine developer, and David Lake of Lake/Flato, the renowned architectural firm behind the hotel’s look.

Hotel Saint Augustine Houston Bunkhouse (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hotel Saint Augustine by Bunkhouse on opening night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Guests entered through the hotel lobby on Loretto Street sauntering into the Augustine Lounge and Listening Room before heading outdoors to stroll the pathways through landscaped gardens to the explore the various buildings which house a mere 71 rooms and the bistro.

Bars stretched across the property. Hors d’oeuvres were passed. A lavish charcuterie board beckoned. A good time was indeed had by all.

Aaron Bludorn Champ Tower (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Aaron Bludorn fills the champagne tower in the ballroom above his new restaurant Persaid at Hotel Saint Augustine. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Buzz at Hotel Saint Augustine

What happened at Hotel Saint Augustine’s lavish grand opening celebration? It’s more like what didn’t happen.

