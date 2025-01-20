Houston’s Hot New Hotel Saint Augustine Draws a Beautiful See-and-Be-Seen Crowd and Plenty Of Buzz

Christa Havican, Kam Franklin, Allison Reynolds at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Thomas Cokinos performing at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Neera Patidar at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and Persaid restaurant (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bludorn partner Cherif Mbodji at the grand opening of Hotel Saint Augustine and the Bludorn restaurant Persaid (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Aaron Bludorn fills the champagne tower in the ballroom above his new restaurant Persaid at Hotel Saint Augustine. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Michael Mandola, Sarah Jawda, Saba Jawda, Marnie Greenwood make the scene at the grand opening of Houston's Hotel Saint Augustine and its Persaid restaurant. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Houston’s Hotel Saint Augustine and its new Persaid restaurant rocked grand opening night, with a crush of Houston cognoscenti swarming across the 2.2-acre hotel campus. The crowd explored the property and savored the food of acclaimed Chef Aaron Bludorn. Old school cameras and smartphones alike flashed throughout the night as partygoers tried to forever capture the pulsating happening.

Welcoming the contingent of very shiny people were a beaming Bludorn and his business partners Victoria Pappas Bludorn and the ever-charming Cherif Mbodji. The evening served as introduction of the trio’s French-inspired Persaid bistro that aims to be a neighborhood restaurant and bar that belies its hotel perch.

Equally sharing in the high spirits were The Marchbanks Company’s Greg Marchbanks, the Hotel Saint Augustine developer, and David Lake of Lake/Flato, the renowned architectural firm behind the hotel’s look.

Guests entered through the hotel lobby on Loretto Street sauntering into the Augustine Lounge and Listening Room before heading outdoors to stroll the pathways through landscaped gardens to the explore the various buildings which house a mere 71 rooms and the bistro.

Bars stretched across the property. Hors d’oeuvres were passed. A lavish charcuterie board beckoned. A good time was indeed had by all.

The Buzz at Hotel Saint Augustine

What happened at Hotel Saint Augustine’s lavish grand opening celebration? It’s more like what didn’t happen.

Milton Townsend discussing his decision to sell the Montrose home that he and the late Jackson Hicks shared for decades. Renee Lewis shared news of her upcoming milestone birthday celebration. Mark Sullivan introduced his very first employee at his new venture Sulltrain. George Lancaster endulged in a little retail therapy in the hotel’s gift shop.

Hip hop legend Bun B and wife Queenie sampled caviar on the restaurant ballroom balcony. Michael Mandola revealed his upcoming trip to Los Angeles to help with the fire recovery. Monica Hartland contemplated a romantic stay vacation at the new hotel.

PC Seen: Menil Collection board chair emerita Janet Hobby and husband Paul; Orange Show Center for Visionary Art executive director Jack Massing and wife Star; Gulf Coast Entertainment founder Susie Criner with husband Sanford; The Fields Companies CEO Jay Fields and wife Allie; Baker Botts managing director Danny David with his glamorous philanthropist wife Isabel; The Suffers lead singer Kam Franklin; House of Ho reality TV star Washington Ho; Rothko Chapel’s Thuy Tran; Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star CEO Pierce Bush; celebrity chef Chris Shepherd and wife Lindsey; Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya with his interior designer wife Lucinda; fashion icon Ursaline Hamilton; Center for Houston’s Future CEO David Gow; Houston arts leader and Buffalo Bayou Partnership SVP Karen Farber; KPRC weatherman-turned-Houston Public Media podcast host Frank Billingsley, and many more.