A Behind The Scenes Look at The Production of Dallas’ House of DIFFA

House of DIFFA is undoubtedly one of Dallas’ top parties and fundraisers every year. This year’s event, Dreamstate, promises no different. But what does it take to pull off the largest runway fashion show west of the Mississippi? A lot more than people recognize.

From the passion, strategy, and creative energy that fuel the production, there’s more than what meets the eye for this 100 percent volunteer-run operation. Some may even say it starts with a dream.

The Dreamers Behind the Event

For co-chairs Payton Martin and Jacob Samson, the dynamic uncle and nephew duo, that dream started in childhood. Not your traditional co-chair pairing, their bond goes deeper than most. They’re not just creative collaborators. They’re family, with a shared history that makes their partnership uniquely powerful.

“We’ve always had a strong relationship,” says Samson. “But working on this event together has taken that to a different level. There’s something really meaningful about building something like this with someone you love and respect.”

That bond plays out in every element of the show. Martin, whose background spans creative direction, design, and brand strategy, has meticulously shaped the look and feel of Dreamstate — from its overarching concept and visual identity to the finer details that define the guest experience. Known for his exacting standards and eye for nuance, he approaches the production like a narrative, ensuring that every visual, word, and touchpoint reflects the story being told.

Samson, a partner at Jackson Durham Events, brings decades of experience producing high-impact celebrations for some of Dallas’ most influential hosts — from high-society weddings to major philanthropic galas. His expertise lies in translating creative vision into three-dimensional experience: managing layout, staging, decor, and flow to ensure the production unfolds with both elegance and precision. With a reputation for flawless execution and calm under pressure, Samson is the grounding force behind the spectacle.

Together, they strike a balance between imagination and execution, emotion and logistics — building not just a show, but an experience that’s immersive, intentional, and impossible to forget.

“We challenge each other constantly,” says Martin. “We have really different skill sets, and we work together every day – so yes, we butt heads sometimes. But that friction makes the final product stronger. And at the end of the day, we’re always in sync where it counts.”

About Dreamstate

Martin and Samson will bring Dreamstate to life on May 3 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel. In its 33rd year, the glamorous fundraiser will transport attendees into a world where imagination becomes reality and possibilities are endless. In this surreal landscape, dreams aren’t just visions: they are catalysts for change, leading Dallas toward a future without limits and where whispered hope fuels the fight for a brighter tomorrow. House of DIFFA unites North Texans in the fight against HIV/AIDS, showcasing the power of collective impact.

“House of DIFFA is more critical than ever due to gaps in government funding,” says Martin. “The funds we raise from this event that we grant to organizations are unrestricted, which allows them to use it however they see best. This isn’t just a fun event, but a life-saving one.”

Planning an event of this magnitude — more than 1,400 people are expected to attend, making it the largest experiential fundraiser in Dallas, according to Martin — and significance is a year-round effort. From kick-off events to board retreats to securing sponsorships, it all culminates in one epic night that makes a difference in the lives of thousands of North Texans.

“You get the fashion, the drama, the spectacle,” says Samson. “But, you also know it’s going to help someone in your own community. That’s what makes House of DIFFA so special — it’s glamorous, yes, but it’s grounded in purpose.”

That lifesaving work is led not only by Martin and Samson, but also by DIFFA’s Board of Trustees, committees of dedicated volunteers, and sensational producer Robyn Chauvin. Chauvin was mentored by the legendary and internationally acclaimed supermodel Jan Strimple. Strimple worked with DIFFA from its beginning and produced House of DIFFA for more than two decades, leaving an indelible mark on the event’s legacy. Chauvin now carries on that legacy, honoring its heritage while bringing a fresh and innovative perspective to the evolving show.

“There’s a misconception that HIV/AIDS is a thing of the past,” says Martin. “But the reality is, people still need help. These organizations are saving lives — and DIFFA is here to make sure they have what they need to keep doing it.”

As Dallas prepares to enter the Dreamstate, the message is clear: this isn’t just another gala. It’s a movement, dressed in couture and powered by community.