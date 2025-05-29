Inside Dallas’ 33rd Annual House of DIFFA — A Surreal ‘Dreamstate’ Theme, Erykah Badu, and Local Performances

If this evening has a soundtrack, it would be Sheila E’s “Glamorous Life.” The crew that annually shows up in support of DIFFA Dallas’ House of DIFFA fundraiser actually shows up — dressed to thrill. The 33rd annual incarnation at the Sheraton Dallas was dubbed: House of DIFFA: Dreamstate and was presented by the Louis L. Borick Foundation.

If you need a little primer, DIFFA Dallas is one of the largest fundraising organizations for HIV/AIDS service providers and education programs. Of all the chapters in California, Illinois, New York, and Texas, Dallas is the leader in funds raised. Those dollars support grants used for housing, access to medication, mental health services, food security initiatives, prevention education, and more.

Over 1,100 guests in black-tie left reality at the door as they immersed themselves in the “dreamstate” surreal world crafted for the evening by event chairs Payton Martin and Jacob Samson. A cornerstone of the party is the Luxury Jacket Collection auction — a runway-meets-gallery showcase of over 80 one-of-a-kind designs representing the bold, wearable creativity DIFFA has championed for decades. Designers ranged from international fashion houses like Genny (Italy) and Namilia (Germany) to fabulous local talents like Donald Robertson (Drawberson), Christi Meril, and Linsay Ekstrom. Others featured included Patrick Church, Trina Turk, David Chadd, and Geoffrey Henning.

Awards were given with iPhones popping out to capture Erykah Badu as she glided onto the stage to present B. Åkerlund with the Candy Long Excellence in Fashion Award. Åkerlund had created a dramatic installation of mannequins dressed in original, celebrity-worn couture as eye candy for guests at the Sheraton. On display were iconic looks worn by Madonna, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, and Christina Aguilera. Another honoree that evening was Todd Bacon, who received the Donna Fishel Community Hero Award, which Donna Fishel presented.

Other highlights of the evening were performances by musical collective Aura, Ballet North Texas, vocalist Denise Lee, ballroom icon Barbie Davenport Dupree, and the Voices of Unity Choir. And to thunderous applause, senior dancers from Dallas’ renowned Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts lit up the runway, showcasing one-of-a-kind luxury jackets from the auction.

Some of the oh-so fashionable crowd I spotted perusing the auction items and clinking cocktail glasses over dinner included Vintage Martini’s Ken Weber, Dana Garner, Joshua Rossignol, Jennifer Jameson, David Rivero, Brooke Hopkins, Kendall Morgan, Steve Kemble, Chad Collom, Gabriella Monte, Shelle Carrig, Danny Cabrera, KJ Moody, LeeAnne Locken, Deborah Bowles, Korey Williams, Danny Acevedo, Eric Bright, Rick Castillo, Richard Rivas, and from Neiman Marcus Ryan Ross and Mary McGreevey.