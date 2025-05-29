Inside Dallas’ 33rd Annual House of DIFFA — A Surreal ‘Dreamstate’ Theme, Erykah Badu, and Local Performances

Erykah Badu Photo by Kelly Alexander
House of DIFFA chairs Jacob Samson and Payton Martin Photo by Danny Campbell
Korey Williams Photo by Celeste Cass
Ken Weber and DIFFA Dallas Board Photo by Danny Campbell
B. Åkerlund, Rob Bradford Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Austin Green, Chris Kahle Photo by Francesca Nelo
B. Åkerlund, Payton Martin, Erykah Badu Photo by Lori Sapio
B. Åkerlund’s Iconic Designs Photo by Danny Campbell
Vodi Cook Meagher, Billy Fong Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Dana Goldberg Photo by Celeste Cass
Danny Cabrera Photo by Lori Sapio
David Chadd viewing luxury jacket auction Photo by Tamytha Cameron
House of DIFFA Chairs Jacob Samson and Payton Martin Photo Kelly Alexander
Dream Girls Photo by Thomas Garza
Steve Kemble Photo by Celeste Cass
Dulce Strutts Photo by Lori Sapio
A Booker T. Washington senior modeling Luxury Jacket photo by Danny Campbell
Gabriella Monte Photo by Kelly Alexander
Gina and Grant Farmer Photo by Celeste Cass
Heavenly Scene Photo by Danny Campbell
LeeAnne Locken Photo by Danny Campbell
House of DIFFA Dreamstate Ballroom Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Jacob Samson, Michael Buss, Peter Dethrow Photo by Celeste Cass
Kirstie Pike and Christine Diaz Photo by Francesca Nelo
Jacob Samson, Robyn Chauvin, Payton Photo by Thomas Garza
William P. Underwood Photo by Francesca Nelo
Jacob, Samson, B. Åkerlund, Payton Martin, Erykah Badu Photo by Danny Campbell
Luxury Jacket Auction Photo by Danny Campbell
Melissa Ellis Photo by Francesca Nelo
Musical Performance Group, Aura, Photo by Kelly Alexander
Patrik Simpson, Pol’atteu Photo by Danny Campbell
Rodeo Scene Photo by Thomas Garza
Ryan Ross, William Nobel Jennings Photo by Francesca Nelo
Shelle Carrig, Amy Baumann Photo by Lori Sapio
Thriller Scene photo by Thomas Garza
Todd Bacon, Donna Fishel, Payon Martin Photo by Danny Campbell
Tori Kunz biding the the live auction Photo by Danny Campbell
Voices of Unity Choir Photo by Danny Campbell
Society / The Seen

Inside Dallas’ 33rd Annual House of DIFFA — A Surreal ‘Dreamstate’ Theme, Erykah Badu, and Local Performances

Raising Critical Funds For HIV/AIDS Services and Education

BY // 05.29.25
Erykah Badu presented the Candy Long Excellence Award in Fashion Award at House of DIFFA: Dreamstate. (Photo by Kelly Alexander)
House of DIFFA chairs Jacob Samson and Payton Martin (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Korey Williams (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Ken Weber and DIFFA Dallas Board (Photo by Danny Campbell)
B. Åkerlund, Rob Bradford (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Austin Green, Chris Kahle (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
B. Åkerlund, Payton Martin, Erykah Badu (Photo by Lori Sapio)
B. Åkerlund's Iconic Designs (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Vodi Cook Meagher, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Dana Goldberg (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Danny Cabrera (Photo by Lori Sapio)
David Chadd viewing luxury jacket auction (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
DIFFA Chairs Jacob Samson and Payton Martin (Photo by Kelly Alexander)
Dream Girls (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Steve Kemble (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Dulce Strutts (Photo by Lori Sapio)
A Booker T. Washington senior modeling Luxury Jacket (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Gabriella Monte (Photo by Kelly Alexander)
Gina and Grant Farmer (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Heavenly Scene at House of DIFFA (Photo by Danny Campbell)
LeeAnne Locken (Photo by Danny Campbell)
House of DIFFA Dreamstate Ballroom (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jacob Samson, Michael Buss, Peter Dethrow (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Kirstie Pike and Christine Diaz (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Jacob Samson, Robyn Chauvin, Payton Martin (Photo by Thomas Garza)
William P. Underwood (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Jacob Samson, B. Åkerlund, Payton Martin, Erykah Badu (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Luxury Jacket Auction (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Melissa Ellis (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Musical Performance Group, Aura, (Photo by Kelly Alexander)
Patrik Simpson, Pol'atteu (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Rodeo Scene (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Ryan Ross, William Nobel Jennings (Photo by Francesca Nelo)
Shelle Carrig, Amy Baumann (Photo by Lori Sapio)
Thriller Scene (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Todd Bacon, Donna Fishel, Payton Martin (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Tori Kunz bidding the the live auction (Photo by Danny Campbell)
Voices of Unity Choir (Photo by Danny Campbell)
If this evening has a soundtrack, it would be Sheila E’s “Glamorous Life.” The crew that annually shows up in support of DIFFA Dallas’ House of DIFFA fundraiser actually shows up — dressed to thrill. The 33rd annual incarnation at the Sheraton Dallas was dubbed: House of DIFFA: Dreamstate and was presented by the Louis L. Borick Foundation.

If you need a little primer, DIFFA Dallas is one of the largest fundraising organizations for HIV/AIDS service providers and education programs. Of all the chapters in California, Illinois, New York, and Texas, Dallas is the leader in funds raised. Those dollars support grants used for housing, access to medication, mental health services, food security initiatives, prevention education, and more.

Jacob Samson, Robyn Chauvin, Payton Photo by Thomas Garza
Jacob Samson, Robyn Chauvin, Payton Martin (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Over 1,100 guests in black-tie left reality at the door as they immersed themselves in the “dreamstate” surreal world crafted for the evening by event chairs Payton Martin and Jacob Samson. A cornerstone of the party is the Luxury Jacket Collection auction — a runway-meets-gallery showcase of over 80 one-of-a-kind designs representing the bold, wearable creativity DIFFA has championed for decades. Designers ranged from international fashion houses like Genny (Italy) and Namilia (Germany) to fabulous local talents like Donald Robertson (Drawberson), Christi Meril, and Linsay Ekstrom. Others featured included Patrick Church, Trina Turk, David Chadd, and Geoffrey Henning.

Awards were given with iPhones popping out to capture Erykah Badu as she glided onto the stage to present B. Åkerlund with the Candy Long Excellence in Fashion Award. Åkerlund had created a dramatic installation of mannequins dressed in original, celebrity-worn couture as eye candy for guests at the Sheraton. On display were iconic looks worn by Madonna, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, and Christina Aguilera. Another honoree that evening was Todd Bacon, who received the Donna Fishel Community Hero Award, which Donna Fishel presented.

Thriller Scene photo by Thomas Garza
Thriller Scene (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Other highlights of the evening were performances by musical collective Aura, Ballet North Texas, vocalist Denise Lee, ballroom icon Barbie Davenport Dupree, and the Voices of Unity Choir. And to thunderous applause, senior dancers from Dallas’ renowned Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts lit up the runway, showcasing one-of-a-kind luxury jackets from the auction.

Some of the oh-so fashionable crowd I spotted perusing the auction items and clinking cocktail glasses over dinner included Vintage Martini’s Ken Weber, Dana Garner, Joshua Rossignol, Jennifer Jameson, David Rivero, Brooke Hopkins, Kendall MorganSteve Kemble, Chad Collom, Gabriella Monte, Shelle Carrig, Danny Cabrera, KJ Moody, LeeAnne Locken, Deborah Bowles, Korey WilliamsDanny Acevedo, Eric Bright, Rick Castillo, Richard Rivas, and from Neiman Marcus Ryan Ross and Mary McGreevey.

