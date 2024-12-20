Houston’s Angels of Hope Sparkle In Neiman Marcus Fashion Show, But Child Advocates’ Serious Mission Shines Through

Kathi Davis, Bridgett Matthes, Pamela Fazzone, Sonya Galvan, Victoria Varner, Renee Kariv make the scene at the Angels of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: Child Advocates’ 26th annual Angels of Hope luncheon and fashion presentation

Where: The Royal Sonesta Hotel

PC Moment: The gravity of the work of Child Advocates and its battle to end child abuse was juxtaposed with the holiday merriment of the Neiman Marcus fashion presentation at the 26th annual Angels of Hope luncheon. The runway dazzled with ensembles laced in sequins, rhinestones and other sparklies — all party-ready outfits.

The hotel lobby was a festive scene as well with nine local merchants offering everything from custom hats to jewelry, home decor and more. These pop-up shops donated 20 percent of their sales to Child Advocates.

By day’s end the event, attended by more than 300, had raised more than $270,000 and, as is expected with this luncheon, a generous amount ($30,000) of that came from raffle ticket sales. The tempting raffle items included a $1,000 shopping experience at Saint Bernard in River Oaks District, a fabulous Debra Linse handbag, and an all-inclusive night out in Houston.

The seriousness of Child Advocates’ mission led off the luncheon program though.

Victoria Bryant and Chastiti Horne chaired the gathering that honored six exceptional Child Advocates volunteers — Kathi Davis, Pamela Fazzone, Renee Kariv, Bridgett Matthes, Diane Rifai and Victoria Varner. Each of these women have served as court appointed advocates for foster children for more than 15 years. Their highly valued volunteerism has impacted the lives of 167 children.

The honorees shared heartbreaking stories that ended in hope as these volunteers, who have completed 30 hours of specialized training, provide a stable presence for kids who have no one else to rely on. Their mission is advocating for children who have been lost in the system.

PC Seen: Child Advocates CEO Sonya Galvan, Annie McQueen, Linda Transier, Lia Vallone, Vanessa Sendukas, Kari Parsons, Allison Sandlin, Jennifer Kilgore, Kelly Hawkins, Lou Ebert, Millie Anhalt, Peta Rubenstein, Judy Farrell, Joy Posoli, Anne McGee, Elizabeth Smith, Christine Transier, Brittany McDowell, Jordan Jewett, Nicole Pope, Cherie Hassenflu, and Lisa Bradford.