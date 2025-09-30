Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, Billy Wagner and Bun B Team Up In the Best Way Ever — A Hall of Fame Dinner With Heart

Billy Wagner, Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, Bun B
Houston Astro Hall of Famers Billy Wagner, Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio chop it up with Bun B on stage at the Houston Astros Foundation Wine Dinner.

02
21

Jim and Whitney Crane spoke from the heart at the Houston Astros Foundation Wine Dinner on the field at Daikin Park.

03
21

Houston Astros Foundation Hall of Fame Wine Dinner chairs Allison and Geoff Leach on the field at Daikin Park.

04
21

Houston Astros Foundation CEO Emelda Douglas at the foundation Wine Dinner on the field at Daikin Park.

05
21

Potente Chef Danny Trace introduces his multi-course gourmet dinner at the Houston Astros Foundation Wine Dinner on the field at Daikin Park.

06
21

Houston Astros executive vice president marketing & communications Anita Sehgal, MLB Hall of Fame honoree Billy Wagner during the Houston Astros Hall of Fame Wine Event at Daikin Park.

07
21

Aperture Cellers winemaker Jesse Katz at the Houston Astros Foundation Wine Dinner on the field at Daikin Park.

08
21

Craig Biggio, Nancy Almodovar, Marilyn & George DeMontroond, Jose Almodovar at the Houston Astros Foundation Hall of Fame Wine Dinner

09
21

Michael Treviño, winner Vanessa Ames, Ron Franklin finalists in the Heads or Tails competition Houston Astro Hall of Fame honorees Billy Wagner, Jeff Bagwell, and Craig Biggio with Bun B on stage at the Houston Astros Foundation Wine Dinner on the field at Daikin Park.

10
21

Houston Astro Hall of Fame honorees Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio enjoying laughs with Bun B on stage at the Houston Astros Foundation Wine Dinner on the field at Daikin Park.

11
21

Injured list pitcher Josh Hader plays Heads or Tails at the Houston Astros Foundation Wine Dinner on the field at Daikin Park.

12
21

Jeff Bagwell, John Eddie Williams, Billy Wagner, Sheridan Williams, Craig Biggio at the Houston Astros Foundation Hall of Fame Wine Dinner.

13
21

Houston Astros CEO Jared Crane at the Houston Astros Foundation Wine Dinner on the field at Daikin Park.

14
21

Houston Astros General Counsel and president of the Astros Golf Foundation Giles Kibbe at the Hall of Fame Wine Dinner in Daikin Park.

15
21

Jose & Nancy Almodovar, Zinat Ahmed & Pete Bell at the Houston Astros Foundation Wine Dinner on the field at Daikin Park.

16
21

A beautiful photo op for guests attending the Houston Astros Foundation Wine Dinner on the field at Daikin Park.

17
21

Orbit all dressed up for the Houston Astros Foundation Wine Dinner on the field at Daikin Park.

18
21

Whitney Crane, Bun B during the Houston Astros Hall of Fame Wine Event at Daikin Park, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Houston.

19
21

Guests at left join Cheniere Energy's director of global corporate giving Wendy Craven and son Ross Craven at the Houston Astros Foundation Wine Dinner on the field at Daikin Park.

20
21

Astros Hall of Fame Billy Wagner at the Houston Astros Foundation Hall of Fame dinner held on the field at Daikin Park.

21
21

Bun B Astros Hall of Fame Billy Wagner at the Houston Astros Foundation Hall of Fame dinner held on the field at Daikin Park.

While the Houston Astros missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Houston Astros Foundation hit a home run in Daikin Park with the Hall of Fame Wine Dinner that stretched across the base lines of the playing field. The winning team starred Baseball Hall of Fame inductees Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio and Billy Wagner on stage in a “fireside” chat with Bun B.

It was a sure win with $525,000 in proceeds crowning the successful evening that saw 200 cocktail-attired Astros owners and fans gather in support of the remarkable foundation. The nonprofit that had only paltry monies when Jim Crane bought the Astros in 2011 has blossomed into a $100 million juggernaut.

Following a playful and insightful give-and-take between the Hall of Famers and Bun B, Astros Foundation executive director Emelda Douglas spoke to the good works of the nonprofit. But it was Crane who brought home the message.

Crane briefly choked up while speaking on the foundation’s services and in particular the Astros Youth Academy, which provides free baseball and softball instruction across the city for kids ages 7 to 18. It was with heartfelt expression that Crane spoke of Houstonian Brice Matthews, the first graduate of the Astros Youth Academy to reach the Major Leagues — as an infielder for the hometown team.

Sports is one of the five pillars of the Astros Foundation’s focus. The others are homelessness, domestic violence, military and first responders, and childhood cancer.

On a lighter note, Crane applauded the move of the Hall of Fame dinner from Daikin Park’s Gallagher Club to the field. More space, more tables, more ticket-buying supporters to further enrich the Astros Foundation. Those coffers will expand farther  when Astros minority owner Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin chair the “Diamond Dreams Gala,” set for November 15 at Daikin Park. The Floridian Nights themed bash will feature rapper/singer Flo Rida.

Rather than rocking entertainment on this night, in addition to the Hall of Famers chat,  selfies and professional photo ops, Potente chef Danny Trace executed a grand five course dinner accompanied by select Aperture wines, Crane an investor and partner in the winery and owner of Potente restaurant.

Also joining the program were benefit chairs Allison and Geoff Leach, Astros CEO Jared Crane, and Aperture founder and highly regarded wine maker Jesse Katz.

PC Seen: Whitney Crane, Adrienne and Jared Crane, Krystal and Garrett Thompson, Rachel Bagwell, Sally Wagner, Rosangela and David Capobianco, Roy Douglas, Cherie and John Lindley, Sheridan and John Eddie Williams, Jessica Roupe, Zinat Ahmed, Pete Bell, Anita Sehgal, Ileana and Michael Trevino, Iris and Danny Shaftel, Andrea and Giles Kibbe, Nancy and Jose Almodovar, and Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin.

