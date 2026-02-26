Houston’s $1.6 Million Indoor Forest of Wonder Night — The Ballet’s Most Sumptuous Gala Sets Quite a Grand Stage

Houston Ballet corps and apprentices dance to Abba for the Ballet Ball in the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center(Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

A well-positioned legion of balletomanes and social swans swept through the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center as decorative nods to the hauntingly beautiful second act of Giselle set the stage for one of Houston Ballet’s most sumptuous galas, a presage of the company’s June production of the beloved ballet.

The crush of ballet supporters, 500 strong, schmoozed, wined, dined and danced beneath a glimmering halo embellished with greenery, flowers and cascades of moss channeling the forest in Giesle‘s second act. The soaring walls of the foyer were draped in pale green and a vast mural of woodlands added to the mystique of the setting. Blue and green lighting danced swirling patterns across the magical setting.

The evening, chaired by Christine and David M. Underwood Jr., honored Houston events maestro Richard Flowers of The Events Company and Houston First, the two of which have contributed to Houston Ballet balls for decades. Houston Ballet executive director Sonja Kostich congratulated Michael Heckman, president and CEO of Houston First.

“It is truly a pleasure to recognize Richard as one of our ball honorees,” Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch told the gathering. “For more than 35 years, Richard Flowers and The Events Company have been among Houston Ballet’s most dedicated supporters, playing an instrumental role in the ballet’s artistic vision and financial success.

“His extraordinary creativity has shaped some of the most memorable Ballet Balls in our history.”

In fact, this evening was the 41st Ballet Ball in Flowers’ decorative repertoire, 35 of them under The Events Company moniker.

Giselle carries special significance as it was the first full-length ballet performed by the Houston Ballet in 1967, marking a turning point in the company’s history. The upcoming production is underwritten by Houston’s most glamorous grande dame and philanthropist Lynn Wyatt.

On this night, Lynn Wyatt was flanked at a center table by Flowers, her son Steve Wyatt, Flowers’ mate Angel Rios and Wyatt’s fiancé Lesley O’Connor. Joining them was Flowers’ right hand in The Events Company Dillon Swain.

Following dessert and before party band Stratosphere cranked up the dance tunes, energetic members of the Houston Ballet Corps de Ballet and Houston Ballet Apprentices rocked the dance floor to the iconic tunes of ABBA, the program choreographed by Houston Ballet soloist Jacquelyn Long.

And dance this throng did with 90-year-old Lynn Wyatt’s moves and stamina belying her age. The night rocked and rolled as members of the band jumped from the stage to perform in the middle of the dancing crush that included those svelte and muscular members of the company.

Oh, what a night. One that raised an impressive $1.6 million for ballet coffers.

On the sartorial side, the femmes reigned in their designer gowns, of course. For the gents, it was a toss up between Houston Ballet principle Harper Watters in white pinstripe suit sans shirt and Tootsies‘ creative director Fady Armanious in a Dolce & Gabbana metallic tux with black floral trim and a Monique Lhuillier tulle cap. Oh my.

PC Seen: Houston Ballet artistic director Julie Kent, Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Margaret Alkek Williams, Whitney and Jim Crane, Shara and Kent Shaffer, Jordan Seff, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Vanessa Ames, Allison and Troy Thacker, and Beth and Nick Zdeblick.