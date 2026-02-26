Houston’s $1.6 Million Indoor Forest of Wonder Night — The Ballet’s Most Sumptuous Gala Sets Quite a Grand Stage

2026 Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
01
30

Houston Ballet company dancers rocking on the Houston Ballet Ball dance floor (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

02
30

Honoree Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

03
30

The Events Company created the stunning decor for the Giselle-themed Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

04
30

David M. Underwood Jr. & Christine Underwood, Julie Kent, Sonja Kostich, Stanton Welch at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

05
30

Kristy & Chris Bradshaw, Andrea Medina at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

06
30

President and CEO Michael Heckman representing honoree Houston First, executive director Sonja Kostich at the Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

07
30

Jim Jordan & S. Shawn Stephens, Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Wlch at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

08
30

Albert & Anne Chao at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

09
30

Leigh Smith, Harper Watters, Phoebe Tudor at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

10
30

Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

11
30

Whitney & Jim Crane at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

12
30

Amanda Boffone at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

13
30

The Events Company created the stunning decor for the Giselle-themed Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

14
30

Henry & Jean May, Simon Thew at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

15
30

Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

16
30

Richard Flowers, Michael Hickman, Sonja Kostich, chairs Christine & David M. Underwood Jr. at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

17
30

Richard Flowers, Angel Rios at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

18
30

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Stephanie Tsuru at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

19
30

Joe & Marianne Geagea, Lenni & Bill Burke at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

20
30

Linda McReynolds, Richard Flowers, Rose Cullen at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

21
30

Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

22
30

Kristy Bradshaw, Sonja Kostich, Patti Murphy, Ileana Treviño at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

23
30

Margaret Cox, Cabrina Owsley at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

24
30

Houston Ballet corps and apprentices dance to Abba for the Ballet Ball in the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center(Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

25
30

Natalie Varnum, Beth Muecke at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

26
30

Nick Pierce, Victoria Gutierrez at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

27
30

Troy Thacker, Adama Sall, Alllison Thacker at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

28
30

Tyler Donatelli, Stephanie Tsuru, Sam Rodriguez at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

29
30

Brigitte Kalai, Hallie Vanderhider, Alicia Smith at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

30
30

Chairs Christine & David M. Underwood Jr. at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s $1.6 Million Indoor Forest of Wonder Night — The Ballet’s Most Sumptuous Gala Sets Quite a Grand Stage

Richard Flowers Does It Again, Lynn Wyatt Boogies at Age 90 and the Gowns Dazzle

BY //
photography Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com
Houston Ballet company dancers rocking on the Houston Ballet Ball dance floor (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Honoree Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
The Events Company created the stunning decor for the Giselle-themed Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
David M. Underwood Jr. & Christine Underwood, Julie Kent, Sonja Kostich, Stanton Welch at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Kristy & Chris Bradshaw, Andrea Medina at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
President and CEO Michael Heckman representing honoree Houston First, executive director Sonja Kostich at the Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Jim Jordan & S. Shawn Stephens, Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Wlch at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Albert & Anne Chao at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Leigh Smith, Harper Watters, Phoebe Tudor at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Whitney & Jim Crane at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Amanda Boffone at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
The Events Company created the stunning decor for the Giselle-themed Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Henry & Jean May, Simon Thew at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Richard Flowers, Michael Hickman, Sonja Kostich, chairs Christine & David M. Underwood Jr. at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Richard Flowers, Angel Rios at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Stephanie Tsuru at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Joe & Marianne Geagea, Lenni & Bill Burke at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Linda McReynolds, Richard Flowers, Rose Cullen at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Kristy Bradshaw, Sonja Kostich, Patti Murphy, Ileana Treviño at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Margaret Cox, Cabrina Owsley at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Houston Ballet corps and apprentices dance to Abba for the Ballet Ball in the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center(Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Natalie Varnum, Beth Muecke at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Nick Pierce, Victoria Gutierrez at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Troy Thacker, Adama Sall, Alllison Thacker at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Tyler Donatelli, Stephanie Tsuru, Sam Rodriguez at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Brigitte Kalai, Hallie Vanderhider, Alicia Smith at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Chairs Christine & David M. Underwood Jr. at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
A well-positioned legion of balletomanes and social swans swept through the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center as decorative nods to the hauntingly beautiful second act of Giselle set the stage for one of Houston Ballet’s most sumptuous galas, a presage of the company’s June production of the beloved ballet.

2026 Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
The Events Company created the stunning decor for the Giselle-themed Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

The crush of ballet supporters, 500 strong, schmoozed, wined, dined and danced beneath a glimmering halo embellished with greenery, flowers and cascades of moss channeling the forest in Giesle‘s second act. The soaring walls of the foyer were draped in pale green and a vast mural of woodlands added to the mystique of the setting. Blue and green lighting danced swirling patterns across the magical setting.

The evening, chaired by Christine and David M. Underwood Jr., honored Houston events maestro Richard Flowers of The Events Company and Houston First, the two of which have contributed to Houston Ballet balls for decades. Houston Ballet executive director Sonja Kostich congratulated Michael Heckman, president and CEO of Houston First.

2026 Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Leigh Smith, Harper Watters, Phoebe Tudor at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

“It is truly a pleasure to recognize Richard as one of our ball honorees,” Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch told the gathering. “For more than 35 years, Richard Flowers and The Events Company have been among Houston Ballet’s most dedicated supporters, playing an instrumental role in the ballet’s artistic vision and financial success.

“His extraordinary creativity has shaped some of the most memorable Ballet Balls in our history.”

2026 Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Kristy & Chris Bradshaw, Andrea Medina at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

In fact, this evening was the 41st Ballet Ball in Flowers’ decorative repertoire, 35 of them under The Events Company moniker.

Giselle carries special significance as it was the first full-length ballet performed by the Houston Ballet in 1967, marking a turning point in the company’s history. The upcoming production is underwritten by Houston’s most glamorous grande dame and philanthropist Lynn Wyatt.

2026 Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Whitney & Jim Crane at the Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

On this night, Lynn Wyatt was flanked at a center table by Flowers, her son Steve Wyatt, Flowers’ mate Angel Rios and Wyatt’s fiancé Lesley O’Connor. Joining them was Flowers’ right hand in The Events Company Dillon Swain.

Following dessert and before party band Stratosphere cranked up the dance tunes, energetic members of the Houston Ballet Corps de Ballet and Houston Ballet Apprentices rocked the dance floor to the iconic tunes of ABBA, the program choreographed by Houston Ballet soloist Jacquelyn Long.

And dance this throng did with 90-year-old Lynn Wyatt’s moves and stamina belying her age. The night rocked and rolled as members of the band jumped from the stage to perform in the middle of the dancing crush that included those svelte and muscular members of the company.

2026 Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Houston Ballet corps and apprentices dance to Abba for the Ballet Ball in the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Oh, what a night. One that raised an impressive $1.6 million for ballet coffers.

On the sartorial side, the femmes reigned in their designer gowns, of course. For the gents, it was a toss up between Houston Ballet principle Harper Watters in white pinstripe suit sans shirt and Tootsies‘ creative director Fady Armanious in a Dolce & Gabbana metallic tux with black floral trim and a Monique Lhuillier tulle cap. Oh my.

PC Seen: Houston Ballet artistic director Julie Kent, Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Margaret Alkek Williams, Whitney and Jim Crane, Shara and Kent Shaffer, Jordan Seff, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Vanessa Ames, Allison and Troy Thacker, and Beth and Nick Zdeblick.

