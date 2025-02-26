Gowns That Dazzle and a $1.65 Million Windfall — How the Houston Ballet Ball Continues To Raise The Dance Bar

Surprise performance to Harry Styles' 'Golden' at the 2025 Houston Ballet Ball at the Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Surprise performance by the Corps de Ballet to Harry Styles' 'Golden' at the 2025 Houston Ballet Ball at the Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Houston Ballet artistic directors Stanton Welch and Julie Kent at the 2025 Houston Ballet Ball at the Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Chris Shepherd & Lindsey Brown, Cabrina Owsley and Jim Nelson at the 2025 Houston Ballet Ball at the Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Phoebe Tudor joins ballet dancers after surprise performance at the 2025 Houston Ballet Ball at the Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Henry & Jean May, Stanton Welch at the 2025 Houston Ballet Ball at the Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

They wined, dined, danced and dressed (oh, those gowns) with vibrant enthusiasm when Houston Ballet raised the curtain on its annual gala in the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center. This group knows how to throw a great party while raising impressive funds for one of the nation’s premiere dance companies. The Ballet Ball delivered a buoyant good time while strengthening the Houston dance company’s coffers by a brilliant $1.65 million.

The potent elements included a dynamic trio of chairs — Melissa Juneau and Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, an energized coterie of committed supporters, lavish decor and an exuberant after-dinner performance from Corps de Ballet members. And, oh, those gowns. Red carpet looks galore.

The Events Company set the stage for the soirée with decor inspired by the second act — The Peacock Ball — in the company’s upcoming production of artistic director Stanton Welch‘s adaptation of Raymonda. Larger than life floral peacocks, luxurious burgundy drapes, chandeliers overhead, glorious explosions of flowers on table tops, and a black and white checkerboard dance floor completed the tableau.

There was much preening and air kisses flowing as the black-tie throng of 500 mingled and took selfies during the cocktail hour. Such was the gregariousness of this clutch that getting all seated was no small achievement. At last, all were seated for the inspired City Kitchen dinner. After the dinner, 21 young Houston Ballet dancers veritably jetted onto the dance floor.

The surprise performance to the sounds of Harry Styles’ “Golden” was choreographed by demi soloist Jack Wolff and featured former Houston Ball principal dancer Lauren Anderson, who twirled with across the dance floor in sneakers. The animated dance routine ending in a glorious shower of confetti streamers. The finale signaling the chairs to hit the dance floor. The throng followed.

The salute to Anderson coincided with the evening’s honorees, Deborah and Edward Koehler. The duo was lauded for their unwavering commitment to Houston Ballet and their support of Anderson. They were deeply inspired by the dancer’s legacy, leading them to champion key initiatives in her honor, including the Lauren Anderson Young Dancer Scholarship Fund and The Lauren Anderson Dance Residency at The Ranch at Ucross.

SHOP Swipe













Next

The honors were presented by Welch and Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson.

About those gowns. With peacock influences, the ladies seriously dressed up, beginning with the chairs — Juneau in a billowing Marchesa gown in silk taffeta and Bradshaw blazing in a custom magical tulle and satin design from native Houstonian Bach Mai. Ballet ball followers might recall that Mai designed Bradshaw’s gown for the 2024 Houston Ballet Ball.

Hallie Vanderhider graced the evening in a flowing, beaded emerald green gown designed by her friend Pamella Roland. Phoebe Tudor stunned in an emerald green beaded gown by Naeem Khan. Leigh Smith dazzled in a Talbot Runhof, Stephanie Tsuru in Jenny Packham, Sneha Merchant in Bach Mai, Heidi Smith in Giovani, Estela Cockrell in Burberry, and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell in a stunning Monique L’huillier that she found with the original tags still on at last year’s Reflections on Style fundraiser for the Salvation Army.

The pièce de résistance in fashion was a tie between Tootsies artistic director Fady Armanious in tux with a flowing cape of peacock feathers created for him by Naeem Khan, and Houston Ballet soloist Harper Watters who waltzed across the dance floor in a royal blue strapless gown by Harry Halim.

I would say that the fashion gauntlet has been thrown down for those attending Houston Grand Opera’s white-tie-and-tails gala, set for March 5.