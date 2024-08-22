Houston’s Battle of the Bubbles Takes High Tea to New Levels Of Glamour — Inside the Houstonian’s Storied Manor House

64. Chiara Casiraghi, Demi Wilson Sanders, Alley Leto (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
65. Anne Eubank, Charles Brown, Cody Edgeworth, Nicole Phillips (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
92. Brittiany Mossy, Kendall Hanno, Katherine Clegg (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
89. Allison and Ivan Alvarez (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
80. Delightful Tea-Time Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
71. Megan and Amedeo Marcotulli (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
67. Houstonian Hotel Executive Chef Gonzalo Campos (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
57. Erica Francis, Margaret De La Rosa, Theresa Garcia (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
111. Seliece Womble and Michelle Maresh (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
56. Marina Erbstoesser, Martha Julien (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
55. Scott Valby, Cathy Valby (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
54. Elodie Arnaud, Max Arnaud (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
25. Laura Pennino, Marcela White (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
20. Brad Wood, Muge Wood (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
19. Erin Copeland, Micah McEnaney (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
58. Shelby Hodge, Shafik Rifaat (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
98. Marilee Phan, Natalie Vega (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
31. Sharon Kirwan, Teddy Castillo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
103. Victoria Delagrange, Diane Roederer, Mathilde Leveque (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
60. Brandy Obvintseva, Marina Gibb, Mary Alice Kahanek, Tiffany Chan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
52. Alley Leto (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
128.Beautiful Tea-Brunch Settings with Floral by Sage ‘n’ Bloom (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
129. New Manor House Pavilion (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
23

Chiara Casiraghi, Demi Wilson Sanders, Alley Leto at The Houstonian Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
23

Anne Eubank, Charles Brown, Cody Edgeworth, Nicole Phillips at The Houstonian Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
23

Brittiany Mossy, Kendall Hanno, Katherine Clegg at The Houstonian Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
23

Allison & Ivan Alvarez at The Houstonian Hotel Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
23

Tea time treasures at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
23

Megan & Amedeo Marcotulli at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
23

The Houstonian Hotel executive chef Gonzalo Campos. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
23

Erica Francis, Margaret De La Rosa, Theresa Garcia at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
23

Seliece Womble, Michelle Maresh at The Houstonian Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
23

Marina Erbstoesser, Martha Julien at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
23

Scott & Cathy Valby at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
23

Elodie & Max Arnoud at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
23

Laura Pennino, Marcela White at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
23

Brad & Muge Wood at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
23

Erin Copeland, Micah McEnaney at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
23

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
23

Marilee Phan, Natalie Vega at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
23

Sharon Kirwan, Teddy Castillo at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
23

Victoria Delagrange, Diane Roederer, Mathilde Leveque at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
23

Brandy Obvintseva, Marina Gibb, Mary Alice Kahanek, Tiffany Chan at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
23

Alley Leto at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
23

Champagne brunch/high tea table settings at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
23

The new Manor House pavilion at The Houstonian, home to the Big Sam barbecue extravaganza. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

64. Chiara Casiraghi, Demi Wilson Sanders, Alley Leto (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
65. Anne Eubank, Charles Brown, Cody Edgeworth, Nicole Phillips (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
92. Brittiany Mossy, Kendall Hanno, Katherine Clegg (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
89. Allison and Ivan Alvarez (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
80. Delightful Tea-Time Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
71. Megan and Amedeo Marcotulli (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
67. Houstonian Hotel Executive Chef Gonzalo Campos (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
57. Erica Francis, Margaret De La Rosa, Theresa Garcia (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
111. Seliece Womble and Michelle Maresh (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
56. Marina Erbstoesser, Martha Julien (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
55. Scott Valby, Cathy Valby (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
54. Elodie Arnaud, Max Arnaud (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
25. Laura Pennino, Marcela White (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
20. Brad Wood, Muge Wood (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
19. Erin Copeland, Micah McEnaney (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
58. Shelby Hodge, Shafik Rifaat (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
98. Marilee Phan, Natalie Vega (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
31. Sharon Kirwan, Teddy Castillo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
103. Victoria Delagrange, Diane Roederer, Mathilde Leveque (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
60. Brandy Obvintseva, Marina Gibb, Mary Alice Kahanek, Tiffany Chan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
52. Alley Leto (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
128.Beautiful Tea-Brunch Settings with Floral by Sage ‘n’ Bloom (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
129. New Manor House Pavilion (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Battle of the Bubbles Takes High Tea to New Levels Of Glamour — Inside the Houstonian’s Storied Manor House

Worldly Champagne Tastings and Caviar Dreams

BY // 08.21.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Chiara Casiraghi, Demi Wilson Sanders, Alley Leto at The Houstonian Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anne Eubank, Charles Brown, Cody Edgeworth, Nicole Phillips at The Houstonian Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brittiany Mossy, Kendall Hanno, Katherine Clegg at The Houstonian Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Allison & Ivan Alvarez at The Houstonian Hotel Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tea time treasures at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Megan & Amedeo Marcotulli at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Houstonian Hotel executive chef Gonzalo Campos. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Erica Francis, Margaret De La Rosa, Theresa Garcia at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Seliece Womble, Michelle Maresh at The Houstonian Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marina Erbstoesser, Martha Julien at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Scott & Cathy Valby at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elodie & Max Arnoud at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Pennino, Marcela White at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brad & Muge Wood at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Erin Copeland, Micah McEnaney at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marilee Phan, Natalie Vega at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sharon Kirwan, Teddy Castillo at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Victoria Delagrange, Diane Roederer, Mathilde Leveque at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brandy Obvintseva, Marina Gibb, Mary Alice Kahanek, Tiffany Chan at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alley Leto at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Champagne brunch/high tea table settings at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The new Manor House pavilion at The Houstonian, home to the Big Sam barbecue extravaganza. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
23

Chiara Casiraghi, Demi Wilson Sanders, Alley Leto at The Houstonian Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
23

Anne Eubank, Charles Brown, Cody Edgeworth, Nicole Phillips at The Houstonian Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
23

Brittiany Mossy, Kendall Hanno, Katherine Clegg at The Houstonian Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
23

Allison & Ivan Alvarez at The Houstonian Hotel Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
23

Tea time treasures at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
23

Megan & Amedeo Marcotulli at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
23

The Houstonian Hotel executive chef Gonzalo Campos. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
23

Erica Francis, Margaret De La Rosa, Theresa Garcia at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
23

Seliece Womble, Michelle Maresh at The Houstonian Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
23

Marina Erbstoesser, Martha Julien at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
23

Scott & Cathy Valby at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
23

Elodie & Max Arnoud at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
23

Laura Pennino, Marcela White at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
23

Brad & Muge Wood at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
23

Erin Copeland, Micah McEnaney at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
23

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
23

Marilee Phan, Natalie Vega at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
23

Sharon Kirwan, Teddy Castillo at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
23

Victoria Delagrange, Diane Roederer, Mathilde Leveque at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
23

Brandy Obvintseva, Marina Gibb, Mary Alice Kahanek, Tiffany Chan at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
23

Alley Leto at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
23

Champagne brunch/high tea table settings at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
23

The new Manor House pavilion at The Houstonian, home to the Big Sam barbecue extravaganza. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

It was a splendid Sunday afternoon at the storied Manor House, despite the oppressive August heat, when The Houstonian Hotel entertained a well-heeled clutch with chilled champagne, caviar canapés, an over-the-top high tea service and generous air conditioning. Dubbed the Battle of the Bubbles, the sold-out event featured champagne tastings with labels from across the globe.

The Manor House, designed by esteemed architect John Staub, once served as entertainment residence for President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. Today, the stately residence on the tree-shrouded grounds of the hotel serves as place of celebration hosting weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and more. On this day it was a summertime fête for which everyone was encouraged to dress in white.

65. Anne Eubank, Charles Brown, Cody Edgeworth, Nicole Phillips (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anne Eubank, Charles Brown, Cody Edgeworth, Nicole Phillips at The Houstonian Hotel’s Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The gathering also served to introduce the hotel‘s new open air pavilion which is the new home of Big Sam, the hotel’s massive, elaborate barbecue pit. The new setup is located in the backyard of the historic house.

In addition to champagne tasting, the caviar bites, Osetra gold and Kaluga black, from Diane Roderer‘s DR Delicacy had guests swooning. The Kaluga black is familiar to all who dine at restaurants around town for this is typically the caviar restaurateurs have on their menus.

128.Beautiful Tea-Brunch Settings with Floral by Sage ‘n’ Bloom (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Champagne brunch/high tea table settings at The Houstonian’s Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

For tea time, actually champagne brunch, seated guests were treated to a beautiful selection of canapés, finger sandwiches and exquisite petite desserts. Applause, applause for The Houstonian executive chef Gonzalo Campos and banquette chef Jonathan Cooke.

The glamorous presentation served on three-tiered etageres for every two guests was accompanied by colorful florals from Sage ‘n’ Bloom, the hotel’s in-house florist. A  tasting of three bubblies — a prosecco from Italy, champagne from France and bubbly from Australia.

Get Tailgate Ready

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
92. Brittiany Mossy, Kendall Hanno, Katherine Clegg (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brittiany Mossy, Kendall Hanno, Katherine Clegg at The Houstonian Hotel’s Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Chiara Casiraghi, Demi Wilson Sanders, Charles Brown, Cody Edgeworth, Alley Leto, Michelle and Dr. Dick Kearns, Seliece Womble, Megan and Amedeo Marcotulli, Muge and Brad Wood, Cathy and Scott Valby, Anne Eubank, Charles Brown, Michelle Maresh, Elodie and Max Arnoud, Erica Frances, Margaret de la Rosa, Theresa Garcia, Laura Penino, Marcela White, Teddy Castillo, Allison and Alvin Alvarez, and Marilee Phan.

Special Series
Presented by The Woodlands

The Woodlands 50th Anniversary

The True Story Behind The Woodlands’ Distinctive Name — Language, Love and a Family Tradition
The True Story Behind The Woodlands’ Distinctive Name — Language, Love and a Family Tradition
The Vision — The Woodlands Has Come a Long Way In 50 Years, Following the Blueprint of Original Founder George Mitchell
The Vision — The Woodlands Has Come a Long Way In 50 Years, Following the Blueprint of Original Founder George Mitchell
read full series

Discover dynamic performance in the Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid

Coming to Helfman Alfa Romeo
on August 22 6PM to 8:30PM

RSVP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
1207 Nantucket Drive
Open House
Tanglewood | Westhaven Estates
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/25 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

1207 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,825,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
1207 Nantucket Drive
1901 Post Oak Boulevard #2117
Galleria
FOR SALE

1901 Post Oak Boulevard #2117
Houston, TX

$210,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Ghandour
This property is listed by: Sarah Ghandour (713) 530-1344 Email Realtor
1901 Post Oak Boulevard #2117
9222 Hilldale Street
Open House
Spring Valley | Memorial Villages
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/25 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

9222 Hilldale Street
Houston, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
9222 Hilldale Street
3206 Mid Lane
Mid Lane | Highland Village
FOR SALE

3206 Mid Lane
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
3206 Mid Lane
2218 Walnut Bend Lane
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

2218 Walnut Bend Lane
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Angela Chiang
This property is listed by: Angela Chiang (832) 212-1446 Email Realtor
2218 Walnut Bend Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X