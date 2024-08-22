Houston’s Battle of the Bubbles Takes High Tea to New Levels Of Glamour — Inside the Houstonian’s Storied Manor House
Worldly Champagne Tastings and Caviar DreamsBY Shelby Hodge // 08.21.24
Chiara Casiraghi, Demi Wilson Sanders, Alley Leto at The Houstonian Hotel's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tea time treasures at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Houstonian Hotel executive chef Gonzalo Campos. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Champagne brunch/high tea table settings at The Houstonian's Battle of the Bubbles. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The new Manor House pavilion at The Houstonian, home to the Big Sam barbecue extravaganza. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
It was a splendid Sunday afternoon at the storied Manor House, despite the oppressive August heat, when The Houstonian Hotel entertained a well-heeled clutch with chilled champagne, caviar canapés, an over-the-top high tea service and generous air conditioning. Dubbed the Battle of the Bubbles, the sold-out event featured champagne tastings with labels from across the globe.
The Manor House, designed by esteemed architect John Staub, once served as entertainment residence for President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. Today, the stately residence on the tree-shrouded grounds of the hotel serves as place of celebration hosting weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and more. On this day it was a summertime fête for which everyone was encouraged to dress in white.
The gathering also served to introduce the hotel‘s new open air pavilion which is the new home of Big Sam, the hotel’s massive, elaborate barbecue pit. The new setup is located in the backyard of the historic house.
In addition to champagne tasting, the caviar bites, Osetra gold and Kaluga black, from Diane Roderer‘s DR Delicacy had guests swooning. The Kaluga black is familiar to all who dine at restaurants around town for this is typically the caviar restaurateurs have on their menus.
For tea time, actually champagne brunch, seated guests were treated to a beautiful selection of canapés, finger sandwiches and exquisite petite desserts. Applause, applause for The Houstonian executive chef Gonzalo Campos and banquette chef Jonathan Cooke.
The glamorous presentation served on three-tiered etageres for every two guests was accompanied by colorful florals from Sage ‘n’ Bloom, the hotel’s in-house florist. A tasting of three bubblies — a prosecco from Italy, champagne from France and bubbly from Australia.
PC Seen: Chiara Casiraghi, Demi Wilson Sanders, Charles Brown, Cody Edgeworth, Alley Leto, Michelle and Dr. Dick Kearns, Seliece Womble, Megan and Amedeo Marcotulli, Muge and Brad Wood, Cathy and Scott Valby, Anne Eubank, Charles Brown, Michelle Maresh, Elodie and Max Arnoud, Erica Frances, Margaret de la Rosa, Theresa Garcia, Laura Penino, Marcela White, Teddy Castillo, Allison and Alvin Alvarez, and Marilee Phan.