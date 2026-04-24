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Houston’s Best Dressed Of 2026 Revealed — See Which Fashionable Rookies and Stylish Returnees Made the Cut

A 44-Year Legacy Grows For Neiman Marcus

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The 2026 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Honorees Ann Ayre, Amanda Boffone, Erica Littlejohn Burnette, Myrtle Jones, Elicia Knolle, Amy Pierce, Susan Plank, Gillian Sarofim, Allison Thacker (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The 2026 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Honorees Ann Ayre, Amanda Boffone, Erica Littlejohn Burnette, Myrtle Jones, Elicia Knolle, Amy Pierce, Susan Plank, Gillian Sarofim, Allison Thacker (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Heather Almond, Jen Torres, Kathy Leigh, Kemah Blair at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus.

Heather Almond, Jen Torres, Kathy Leigh, Kemah Blair at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus.

Best Dressed luncheon chair Rosemary Schatzman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Best Dressed luncheon chair Rosemary Schatzman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge, Cynthia & Bucky Allshouse at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party.

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge, Cynthia & Bucky Allshouse at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party.

Amalia Stanton, Amanda Boffone, Anne Neeson at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Amalia Stanton, Amanda Boffone, Anne Neeson at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Jen Torres, Valerie Dieterich, Jennifer Allison at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus.(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Jen Torres, Valerie Dieterich, Jennifer Allison at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus.(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Aliza Dutt, Rosemary Schatzmann, Dr. Alice Mao Brams at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Aliza Dutt, Rosemary Schatzmann, Dr. Alice Mao Brams at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Best Dressed Hall of Fame members Phyllis Williams and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Best Dressed Hall of Fame members Phyllis Williams and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Daniel Irion, Dr. Rachel Ellsworth, Kirk Kveton (Photo by Johnny Than)

Daniel Irion, Dr. Rachel Ellsworth, Kirk Kveton (Photo by Johnny Than)

Gina Gaston, Rob Pierce, Stacey Lindseth at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Gina Gaston, Rob Pierce, Stacey Lindseth at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Mimi Knolle at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Mimi Knolle at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Donae Chramosta at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Donae Chramosta at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Deborah Elias, Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Deborah Elias, Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Dr. Linda Magill at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Dr. Linda Magill at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Joyce Echols at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Joyce Echols at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Vicky West, Lilly Andress at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Vicky West, Lilly Andress at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Stacey Lindseth, Beth Muecke, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Stacey Lindseth, Beth Muecke, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Jacquie Baly & James Craig at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jacquie Baly & James Craig at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Girls jus' wanna have fun at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Girls jus' wanna have fun at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Dallas Rowden, Beth Muecke, Sneha Merchant at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Dallas Rowden, Beth Muecke, Sneha Merchant at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Gracie Cavnar, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo Johnny Than)

Gracie Cavnar, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo Johnny Than)

Anne Neeson at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Johnny Than)

Anne Neeson at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Johnny Than)

Chelsea Collmer s at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Chelsea Collmer s at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jen Torres, Leigh Smith, Ann Ayre, Gracie Cavanar at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jen Torres, Leigh Smith, Ann Ayre, Gracie Cavanar at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jennifer Roosth, Susan Plank, Laurie Khron at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Jennifer Roosth, Susan Plank, Laurie Khron at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Gillian Sarofim at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Honoree Gillian Sarofim at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Elicia Knolle, Merele Yarborough, Mary Kathryn Anderson-Gould at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Elicia Knolle, Merele Yarborough, Mary Kathryn Anderson-Gould at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Honoree Myrtle Jones at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Honoree Myrtle Jones at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Claire Thacker, Allison Thacker at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Claire Thacker, Allison Thacker at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Johnny Than)

Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Johnny Than)

Terry & Amanda Boffone and daughter Samantha at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Terry & Amanda Boffone and daughter Samantha at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Kendall Plank, Susan Plank, Jared Plank at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus.

Kendall Plank, Susan Plank, Jared Plank at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus.

Rob & Amy Pierce at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus.

Rob & Amy Pierce at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus.

Erica Littlejohn Burnette, Sophia Amina Burnette at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Erica Littlejohn Burnette, Sophia Amina Burnette at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Matt Schatzman, Kate Balleza, Rosemary & Matt Schatzman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Matt Schatzman, Kate Balleza, Rosemary & Matt Schatzman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The 2026 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees were signed, sealed and delivered over champagne and hors d’oeuvres in the couture salon of Neiman Marcus during the posh reveal party, which held the shiny clutch in giddy anticipation.

The 10 Houston Best Dressed honorees now will be presented at the annual luncheon and Neiman Marcus fashion show, which is set to be held at the Post Oak Hotel on September 17, benefitting the March of Dimes.

The first time Best Dressed honorees are Amanda Boffone, Erica Littlejohn Burnette, Myrtle Jones, Elicia Knolle, Amy Pierce, Gillian Sarofim and Allison Thacker. Honorees returning for their second turn as Best Dressed selections are Ann Ayre, Susan Plank and Leigh Smith.

0088-PC Best Dress Awards-20260421-JT
Best Dressed luncheon chair Rosemary Schatzman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party. (Photo by Johnny Than)

“Neiman Marcus has been a proud partner of Houston’s Best Dressed for 43 wonderful years,” Neiman Marcus Houston general manager Kathy Leigh told the gathering. “This evening, as we enter our 44th year, this event remains the city’s premier fashion tradition — one that honors not just impeccable style, but a deep commitment to philanthropy and the vital mission of March of Dimes.”

Joining in the program was March of Dimes senior executive director Jen Torres who spoke on the March of Dimes mission of ensuring that all babies and all mothers have healthy experiences during pregnancy and birth.

2026 Best Dressed.87
Heather Almond, Jen Torres, Kathy Leigh, Kemah Blair at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party held at Neiman Marcus.

Anne Neeson,  executive vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Foundation, which is Houston Best Dressed luncheon presenting sponsor, shared that more than 31,000 babies were born at Memorial Hermann, more than any other hospital system, thus its support of March of Dimes.

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Chairing the luncheon, remarkably for the third time, is Rosemary Schatzman. She is eagerly taking on the challenge of meeting the goal of raising $1 million, if not more, for March of Dimes. For the record, Schatzman has been nicknamed Rose-money for her ability at topping the scales of fundraising. She and raffle chair Rachel Regan are a determined duo, so fasten your seatbelts people.

What the Houston Best Dressed Class Wore

  • Ann Ayre, Versace
  • Amanda Boffone, Carolina Herrera
  • Erica Littlejohn Burnette, Carolina Herrera
  • Myrtle Jones, Schiaparelli
  • Elicia Knolle, Balmain blouse, Silvia Tcherassi skirt
  • Amy Pierce, Oscar de la Renta
  • Susan Plank, Dolce & Gabbana
  • Gillian Sarofim, Brandon Maxwell
  • Leigh Smith, Dolce & Gabbana
  • Allison Thacker, Valentino

PC Seen: Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Cynthia and Bucky Allshouse, Kendall Plank, Cynthia Petrello, Vicky West, Lilly Andress, Daniel Irion and Kirk Kveton, Phyllis Williams, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Merele Yarborough, Dr. Rachel Ellsworth, Gina Gaston, Robe Pierce, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Shafik Rifaat, Sneha Merchant, Carrie Brandsber-Dahl and Joyce Echols.

0129-PC Best Dress Awards-20260421-JT
Dallas Rowden, Beth Muecke, Sneha Merchant at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel on September 17 are available here.

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