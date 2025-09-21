Houston’s Most Stylish Women Turn Best Dressed Into a Stylish Swarm — These Femmes Know How To Dazzle

Houston women brought out their best for the Best Dressed Luncheon.

Philamena Baird, Christian Miranda at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Charlotte Sines, Trish Weisman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Linda Kuykendall, Marty Lancton, Tamara Klosz Bonar at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Artist Sneha Merchant, Hall of Fame Icon Lynn Wyatt at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Courtesy photo)

Tarek Elbjeirmi, Ceron, Tyler Hudgens, Jack Vielhauer at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Maria Lausell, Dawn Huber at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Gayla Gardner, Sheridan Williams xat the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Candace Thomas, Melissa Sugulas, Audrey White, Julie Longoria Chen at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Farida Abjani, Alex Blair at the 2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington, Beth Wolf, Kelley Lubanko Hall of Fame honorees Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Isabel David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))

Daniel Orion & Kirk Kveton Hall of Fame honorees Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Isabel David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))

Past Hall of Fame honorees Phyllis Williams, Rosemary Schatzman the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Danny David and daughter, Celine, at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Courtney Freels, Disney Harris at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at the 2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Lindsay Yates, Jessica Gomez at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Dr. Glenda Demans, Faren Kennedy at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Amanda Boffone, Stephanie Fleck at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Carolyn Sabat, Brooke Butley Gunst, Kristen Berger at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Dr. Alice Mao Bram, Elia Gabbinelli, Ann Ayre at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kathryn Swain, Kristen Cannon at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Anita Smith, Cheryl Creuzot, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Kathy Leigh, Heather Almond, Janet Gurwitch, Melissa Juneau at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))

Jen Torres, Stephanie Tsuru, Rosemary Schatzman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))

Ileana Treviño, Cathleen Fishel at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Amanda Buffone, Julie Longoria Chen, Alex Ochoa at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Hall of Fame honorees Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Isabel David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

While the 10 honorees of the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed luncheon rocked the runway with their customary high style, the 700 mostly women who filled the Post Oak Hotel ballroom provided their own special share of sartorial splendor.

After all, this is the most important Houston fashion event of the year with Best Dressed Hall of Famers, past honorees and everyone else styling to impress.

Neiman Marcus set the fashion mindset with its best of season presentation while Memorial Hermann Foundation grounded the impetus for generous giving.

The 2025 honorees each danced to their own music in selecting attire for the event. Jennifer Allison, Hall of Famer Isabel David, Jo Lynn Falgout and Winell Herron opted for ladylike Oscar de la Renta. Janet Carrig dazzled, va-va-voom style, in a beaded sheath.

Hall of Fame honoree Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell selected a Carolina Herrera gown, which she had cut to tea length for the runway making it more appropriate for day. She accessorized across the shoulders with a RoKi silk scarf.

Alexandra Killion stepped out in Toccin. Lexi Sakowitz Marek made a big impression in a dress, handbag and shoes from Fendi. Joran Seff dazzled in Bottega Veneta. Elizabeth Stein shined in a Carolina Herrera dress with a Derek Lam sequined jacket.

Among the Best Dressed Hall of Fame honorees contributing once again to the fortunes of luncheon beneficiary March of Dimes were Icon Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds, Sheridan Williams, Phyllis Williams, Rosemary Schatzman, Sippi Khurana, Anita Smith, Janet Gurtwitch, Brigitte Kalai, Cheryl Cruezot and so many more.

Designers represented in the room ran the gamut with Oscar, L’Agence, Valentino, Christy Lynn, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren and Zimmerman among those represented.

And, oh, the designer handbags! Dior, Hermès, Moreau and Chanel ruled the fashionable wrists.

In a nod to previous honorees who continue to support the cause, we salute Stephanie Tsuru, Leigh Smith, Sneha Merchant, Lauren Randle Melissa Juneau, Kelley Lubanko, Ann Ayre, Alicia Smith, Julie Longoria Chen, Kristina Somerville, Kathryn Smith and many many more. Merci beaucoup!

And luncheon chairs who have both previously graced the Best Dressed runway — Stacey Lindseth and Heidi Smith — also deserve to take a bow.