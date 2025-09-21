Houston’s Most Stylish Women Turn Best Dressed Into a Stylish Swarm — These Femmes Know How To Dazzle

2025 Best Dressed.117 Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Isabel David
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Amanda Buffone, Julie Longoria Chen, Alex Ochoa
Ileana Trevino, Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Best Dressed.211
2025 Best Dressed.148
Kathy Leigh, Heather Almond, Janet Gurwitch, Melissa Juneau
2025 Best Dressed.439 Sneha Merchant, Sippi Khurana, Naureen Malik
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kathryn Swain, Kristen CannonKristen Cannon PaperCity Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Best Dressed.127
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Carolyn Sabat, Brooke Butley Gunst, Kristen Berger
Amanda Boffone, Stephanie Fleck Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon Dr. Glenda Demans, Faren Kennedy
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Lindsay Yates, Jessica Gomez
2025 Best Dressed.186
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Danny David, Celine David
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Angela Hernandez, Bryce Kennard
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Best Dressed.128
2025 Best Dressed.137
2025 Best Dressed.232 Farida Abjani, Alex Blair
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Candace Thomas, Melissa Sugulas, Audrey White, Julie Longoria Chen
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Maria Lausell, Dawn Huber
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Tarek Elbjeirmi, Ceron, Tyler Hudgens, Jack Vielhauer
Artist Sneha Merchant, Hall of Fame Icon Lynn Wyatt
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
Philamena Baird, XX Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Best Dressed.20
01
32

Hall of Fame honorees Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Isabel David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
32

Amanda Buffone, Julie Longoria Chen, Alex Ochoa at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

03
32

Ileana Treviño, Cathleen Fishel at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

04
32

2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon chairs Stacey Lindseth, Heidi Smith (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
32

Jen Torres, Stephanie Tsuru, Rosemary Schatzman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))

06
32

Kathy Leigh, Heather Almond, Janet Gurwitch, Melissa Juneau at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))

07
32

Sneha Merchant, Sippi Khurana, Naureen Malik (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
32

Anita Smith, Cheryl Creuzot, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

09
32

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kathryn Swain, Kristen Cannon at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

10
32

Dr. Alice Mao Bram, Elia Gabbinelli, Ann Ayre at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
32

Carolyn Sabat, Brooke Butley Gunst, Kristen Berger at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

12
32

Amanda Boffone, Stephanie Fleck at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

13
32

Dr. Glenda Demans, Faren Kennedy at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

14
32

Lindsay Yates, Jessica Gomez at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

15
32

Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at the 2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
32

Courtney Freels, Disney Harris at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

17
32

Danny David and daughter, Celine, at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

18
32

Angela Hernandez, Bryce Kennard (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

19
32

Past Hall of Fame honorees Phyllis Williams, Rosemary Schatzman the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

20
32

Daniel Orion & Kirk Kveton Hall of Fame honorees Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Isabel David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))

21
32

Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington, Beth Wolf, Kelley Lubanko Hall of Fame honorees Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Isabel David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))

22
32

Farida Abjani, Alex Blair at the 2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

23
32

Candace Thomas, Melissa Sugulas, Audrey White, Julie Longoria Chen at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

24
32

Gayla Gardner, Sheridan Williams xat the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

25
32

Maria Lausell, Dawn Huber at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

26
32

Tarek Elbjeirmi, Ceron, Tyler Hudgens, Jack Vielhauer at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

27
32

Artist Sneha Merchant, Hall of Fame Icon Lynn Wyatt at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Courtesy photo)

28
32

Linda Kuykendall, Marty Lancton, Tamara Klosz Bonar at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

29
32

Charlotte Sines, Trish Weisman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

30
32

Philamena Baird, Christian Miranda at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

31
32

Houston women brought out their best for the Best Dressed Luncheon.

32
32

2025 Best Dressed.117 Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Isabel David
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Amanda Buffone, Julie Longoria Chen, Alex Ochoa
Ileana Trevino, Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Best Dressed.211
2025 Best Dressed.148
Kathy Leigh, Heather Almond, Janet Gurwitch, Melissa Juneau
2025 Best Dressed.439 Sneha Merchant, Sippi Khurana, Naureen Malik
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kathryn Swain, Kristen CannonKristen Cannon PaperCity Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Best Dressed.127
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Carolyn Sabat, Brooke Butley Gunst, Kristen Berger
Amanda Boffone, Stephanie Fleck Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon Dr. Glenda Demans, Faren Kennedy
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Lindsay Yates, Jessica Gomez
2025 Best Dressed.186
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Danny David, Celine David
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Angela Hernandez, Bryce Kennard
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Best Dressed.128
2025 Best Dressed.137
2025 Best Dressed.232 Farida Abjani, Alex Blair
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Candace Thomas, Melissa Sugulas, Audrey White, Julie Longoria Chen
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Maria Lausell, Dawn Huber
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon, Tarek Elbjeirmi, Ceron, Tyler Hudgens, Jack Vielhauer
Artist Sneha Merchant, Hall of Fame Icon Lynn Wyatt
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
Philamena Baird, XX Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
2025 Best Dressed.20
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Most Stylish Women Turn Best Dressed Into a Stylish Swarm — These Femmes Know How To Dazzle

See All the Looks From A Memorable PaperCity Philanthropy In Fashion

BY //
Hall of Fame honorees Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Isabel David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))
Amanda Buffone, Julie Longoria Chen, Alex Ochoa at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Ileana Treviño, Cathleen Fishel at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon chairs Stacey Lindseth, Heidi Smith (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jen Torres, Stephanie Tsuru, Rosemary Schatzman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))
Kathy Leigh, Heather Almond, Janet Gurwitch, Melissa Juneau at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))
Sneha Merchant, Sippi Khurana, Naureen Malik (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Anita Smith, Cheryl Creuzot, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kathryn Swain, Kristen Cannon at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Dr. Alice Mao Bram, Elia Gabbinelli, Ann Ayre at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carolyn Sabat, Brooke Butley Gunst, Kristen Berger at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Amanda Boffone, Stephanie Fleck at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Dr. Glenda Demans, Faren Kennedy at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Lindsay Yates, Jessica Gomez at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at the 2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Courtney Freels, Disney Harris at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Danny David and daughter, Celine, at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Angela Hernandez, Bryce Kennard (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Past Hall of Fame honorees Phyllis Williams, Rosemary Schatzman the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Daniel Orion & Kirk Kveton at the 2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington, Beth Wolf, Kelley Lubanko at the 2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Farida Abjani, Alex Blair at the 2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Candace Thomas, Melissa Sugulas, Audrey White, Julie Longoria Chen at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Gayla Gardner, Sheridan Williams xat the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Maria Lausell, Dawn Huber at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Tarek Elbjeirmi, Ceron, Tyler Hudgens, Jack Vielhauer at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Artist Sneha Merchant, Hall of Fame Icon Lynn Wyatt at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Courtesy photo)
Linda Kuykendall, Marty Lancton, Tamara Klosz Bonar at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Charlotte Sines, Trish Weisman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Philamena Baird, Christian Miranda at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
Houston women brought out their best for the Best Dressed Luncheon.
1
32

Hall of Fame honorees Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Isabel David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
32

Amanda Buffone, Julie Longoria Chen, Alex Ochoa at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

3
32

Ileana Treviño, Cathleen Fishel at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

4
32

2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon chairs Stacey Lindseth, Heidi Smith (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
32

Jen Torres, Stephanie Tsuru, Rosemary Schatzman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))

6
32

Kathy Leigh, Heather Almond, Janet Gurwitch, Melissa Juneau at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))

7
32

Sneha Merchant, Sippi Khurana, Naureen Malik (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
32

Anita Smith, Cheryl Creuzot, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

9
32

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kathryn Swain, Kristen Cannon at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

10
32

Dr. Alice Mao Bram, Elia Gabbinelli, Ann Ayre at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
32

Carolyn Sabat, Brooke Butley Gunst, Kristen Berger at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

12
32

Amanda Boffone, Stephanie Fleck at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

13
32

Dr. Glenda Demans, Faren Kennedy at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

14
32

Lindsay Yates, Jessica Gomez at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

15
32

Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at the 2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
32

Courtney Freels, Disney Harris at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

17
32

Danny David and daughter, Celine, at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

18
32

Angela Hernandez, Bryce Kennard (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

19
32

Past Hall of Fame honorees Phyllis Williams, Rosemary Schatzman the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

20
32

Daniel Orion & Kirk Kveton Hall of Fame honorees Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Isabel David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))

21
32

Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington, Beth Wolf, Kelley Lubanko Hall of Fame honorees Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Isabel David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson))

22
32

Farida Abjani, Alex Blair at the 2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

23
32

Candace Thomas, Melissa Sugulas, Audrey White, Julie Longoria Chen at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

24
32

Gayla Gardner, Sheridan Williams xat the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

25
32

Maria Lausell, Dawn Huber at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

26
32

Tarek Elbjeirmi, Ceron, Tyler Hudgens, Jack Vielhauer at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

27
32

Artist Sneha Merchant, Hall of Fame Icon Lynn Wyatt at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Courtesy photo)

28
32

Linda Kuykendall, Marty Lancton, Tamara Klosz Bonar at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

29
32

Charlotte Sines, Trish Weisman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

30
32

Philamena Baird, Christian Miranda at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

31
32

Houston women brought out their best for the Best Dressed Luncheon.

32
32

While the 10 honorees of the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed luncheon rocked the runway with their customary high style, the 700 mostly women who filled the Post Oak Hotel ballroom provided their own special share of sartorial splendor.

After all, this is the most important Houston fashion event of the year with Best Dressed Hall of Famers, past honorees and everyone else styling to impress.

Neiman Marcus set the fashion mindset with its best of season presentation while Memorial Hermann Foundation grounded the impetus for generous giving.

2025 Paper City Best Dressed Luncheon
Houston women brought out their best for the Best Dressed Luncheon.

The 2025 honorees each danced to their own music in selecting attire for the event.  Jennifer Allison, Hall of Famer Isabel David, Jo Lynn Falgout and Winell Herron opted for ladylike Oscar de la Renta. Janet Carrig dazzled, va-va-voom style, in a beaded sheath.

Hall of Fame honoree Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell selected a Carolina Herrera gown, which she had cut to tea length for the runway making it more appropriate for day. She accessorized across the shoulders with a RoKi silk scarf.

2025 Best Dressed.279 Alexandra Killion
First time Best honoree Alexandra Killion at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Alexandra Killion stepped out in Toccin. Lexi Sakowitz Marek made a big impression in a dress, handbag and shoes from Fendi. Joran Seff dazzled in Bottega Veneta. Elizabeth Stein shined in a Carolina Herrera dress with a Derek Lam sequined jacket.

Among the Best Dressed Hall of Fame honorees contributing once again to the fortunes of luncheon beneficiary March of Dimes were Icon Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds, Sheridan Williams, Phyllis Williams, Rosemary Schatzman, Sippi Khurana, Anita Smith, Janet Gurtwitch, Brigitte Kalai, Cheryl Cruezot and so many more.

Designers represented in the room ran the gamut with Oscar, L’Agence, Valentino, Christy Lynn, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren and Zimmerman among those represented.

And, oh, the designer handbags! Dior, Hermès, Moreau and Chanel ruled the fashionable wrists.

Artist Sneha Merchant, Hall of Fame Icon Lynn Wyatt
Artist Sneha Merchant, Hall of Fame Icon Lynn Wyatt at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Courtesy photo)

In a nod to previous honorees who continue to support the cause, we salute Stephanie Tsuru, Leigh Smith, Sneha Merchant, Lauren Randle Melissa Juneau, Kelley Lubanko, Ann Ayre, Alicia Smith, Julie Longoria Chen, Kristina Somerville, Kathryn Smith and many many more. Merci beaucoup!

And luncheon chairs who have both previously graced the Best Dressed runway — Stacey Lindseth and Heidi Smith — also deserve to take a bow.

2025 Best Dressed.107, Ann Neeson, Jo Lynn Falgout, Amalia Stanton,
Memorial Hermann Foundation CEO Anne Neeson, honoree Jo Lynn Falgout, Memorial Health System’s Amalia Stanton at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
Duro Hospitality Debuts Norman’s Japanese Grill in Former Homewood Space, and More Dallas Restaurant Openings
Duro Hospitality Debuts Norman’s Japanese Grill in Former Homewood Space, and More Dallas Restaurant Openings
4 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings — Two New Henderson Avenue Spots, An Austin-Based Burger Joint, and More
4 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings — Two New Henderson Avenue Spots, An Austin-Based Burger Joint, and More
4 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings and One Surprising Closing in Lower Greenville
4 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings and One Surprising Closing in Lower Greenville
An All-Day French Cafe Debuts at Preston Center, A Favorite Tiki Bar Shutters in Lower Greenville, Campo Verde Reopens in Arlington, and More Dallas Restaurant News
An All-Day French Cafe Debuts at Preston Center, A Favorite Tiki Bar Shutters in Lower Greenville, Campo Verde Reopens in Arlington, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Molino Olōyō Finds a Permanent Home, Julian Barsotti Debuts a Tex-Mex Smokehouse, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Molino Olōyō Finds a Permanent Home, Julian Barsotti Debuts a Tex-Mex Smokehouse, and More Dallas Restaurant News
A New Omakase Concept From Carte Blanche Owners Will Debut at The Statler, A Favorite Mexican Spot Shutters at West Village, and More Dallas Restaurant News
A New Omakase Concept From Carte Blanche Owners Will Debut at The Statler, A Favorite Mexican Spot Shutters at West Village, and More Dallas Restaurant News
read full series
JW Steakhouse Logos2
Your Seat Awaits

Curated Collection

Swipe
6506 Norway Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6506 Norway Road
Dallas, TX

$3,525,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
6506 Norway Road
11345 W Ricks Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11345 W Ricks Circle
Dallas, TX

$7,999,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11345 W Ricks Circle
5961 Williamstown Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5961 Williamstown Road
Dallas, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
5961 Williamstown Road
5045 Lakehill Court
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5045 Lakehill Court
Dallas, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5045 Lakehill Court
5130 Radbrook Place
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5130 Radbrook Place
Dallas, TX

$5,579,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
5130 Radbrook Place
4254 Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4254 Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4254 Ridge Road
4666 College Park Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4666 College Park Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,884,500 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
4666 College Park Drive
5909 Luther Lane #1106
University Park
FOR SALE

5909 Luther Lane #1106
Dallas, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5909 Luther Lane #1106
3817 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3817 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,595,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3817 Centenary Avenue
11040 Tibbs Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11040 Tibbs Street
Dallas, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
11040 Tibbs Street
3601 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3601 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3601 Centenary Avenue
4541 Westway Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4541 Westway Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$3,799,900 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4541 Westway Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X