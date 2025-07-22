Jennifer and Scott Allison photo by Daniel Ortiz 2
Jennifer Allison
Best Dressed honoree Jennifer Allison with her twins
Tootsies Hosts Markarian Trunk Show
Jordan Seff and Jennifer Allison (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
IMG_2517
Scott & Jennifer Allison at the Children’s Memorial Hermann event at McGovern Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
07

Chairs Jennifer & Scott Allison at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
07

Jennifer Allison at last year's Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

03
07

Best Dressed honoree Jennifer Allison with her twins, Alice Kate and Gibson (Instagram photo)

04
07

2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon co-chair Stacy Lindseth, Best Dressed honoree Jennifer Allison a Houston Ballet event this past December.

05
07

2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees Jordan Seff, Jennifer Allison at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
07

Fady Armanious, Jennifer Allison at the Annabelle Brasserie first look luncheon in Autry Park (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

07
07

Scott & Jennifer Allison at the 2019 Children's Memorial Hermann event at McGovern Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer and Scott Allison photo by Daniel Ortiz 2
Jennifer Allison
Best Dressed honoree Jennifer Allison with her twins
Tootsies Hosts Markarian Trunk Show
Jordan Seff and Jennifer Allison (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
IMG_2517
Scott & Jennifer Allison at the Children’s Memorial Hermann event at McGovern Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Profiles

Houston Best Dressed First-Timer Jennifer Allison Went From a Medical Career to More Helping Out — A Devoted Difference Maker

After Training Surgeons, This Dynamo Now Lifts Up Worthy Causes

BY // 07.21.25
Chairs Jennifer & Scott Allison at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Allison at last year's Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Best Dressed honoree Jennifer Allison with her twins, Alice Kate and Gibson (Instagram photo)
2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon co-chair Stacy Lindseth, Best Dressed honoree Jennifer Allison a Houston Ballet event this past December.
2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees Jordan Seff, Jennifer Allison at the 2023 River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fady Armanious, Jennifer Allison at the Annabelle Brasserie first look luncheon in Autry Park (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Scott & Jennifer Allison at the 2019 Children's Memorial Hermann event at McGovern Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
7

Chairs Jennifer & Scott Allison at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
7

Jennifer Allison at last year's Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

3
7

Best Dressed honoree Jennifer Allison with her twins, Alice Kate and Gibson (Instagram photo)

4
7

2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon co-chair Stacy Lindseth, Best Dressed honoree Jennifer Allison a Houston Ballet event this past December.

5
7

2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees Jordan Seff, Jennifer Allison at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
7

Fady Armanious, Jennifer Allison at the Annabelle Brasserie first look luncheon in Autry Park (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

7
7

Scott & Jennifer Allison at the 2019 Children's Memorial Hermann event at McGovern Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 17 at a Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this new PaperCity series, we are profiling each of the 2025 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon. Next up: Best Dressed first timer Jennifer Allison.

Jennifer Allison

In some cases, the back story of the Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees can be as interesting as their current narrative. Case in point is Jennifer Allison, a first-time honoree who before becoming a devoted mom and community volunteer had a 15-year professional career in medical devices, specifically in the spine arena.

Jennifer Allison
Jennifer Allison at last year’s Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo’s Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

“I trained neurosurgeons, orthopedic spine surgeons and other clinicians primarily in minimally invasive procedures to repair broken vertebrae,” she says. “It required extensive travel so I took a package in 2013 just after the twins turned one.”

Today, the twins are 13 and Allison commits her talents and energies not only to her family — husband Scott Allison, a interventional radiologist who develops AI around radiology and imaging —  but also to several nonprofits. Among her most treasured is Ronald McDonald House.

“One step inside the door and you will be hooked,” she says of the house which provides free stays to families battling an illness.

Best Dressed honoree Jennifer Allison with her twins
Best Dressed honoree Jennifer Allison with her twins, Alice Kate and Gibson (Instagram photo)

Having co-chaired the 2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes, Allison also has special interest in Arms Wide, adoption and foster services and the Memorial Hermann Foundation.

The Style Survey

Favorite designers: Oscar de la Renta, Pamela Rolland, Valentino under Pierpaolo Piccoli and Ralph Lauren.

Style icon: Grace Kelly

Your go-to outfit: White jeans or slacks with a Ralph Lauren cashmere logo sweater.

Fragrance: Gin Fizz by Lublin

Books on your coffee table: Chanel, the Impossible Collection from Assouline; Vanity Fair, 100 Years; Swans from Assouline.

Travel destination that inspires: Paris, “street by street”

Favorite hotel in the world: Montage Laguna Beach

Tootsies Hosts Markarian Trunk Show
2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon co-chair Stacy Lindseth, Best Dressed honoree Jennifer Allison at a 2024 Houston Ballet

Bonus question

Something most people do not know about you: “I am a classically trained mezzo soprano.”

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.

JADEWATERS RESORT
POOL COMPLEX
OPEN DAILY
Hilton Anatole Dallas
BOOK NOW >
WWW.HILTONANATOLE.COM

Featured Properties

Swipe
3926 Oberlin Street
Open House
West University
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/27 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3926 Oberlin Street
West University Place, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Rhett Ross
This property is listed by: Rhett Ross (832) 483-0756 Email Realtor
3926 Oberlin Street
2110 Tangley Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

2110 Tangley Street
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
2110 Tangley Street
695 Rocky River Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

695 Rocky River Road
Houston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
695 Rocky River Road
1035 Waverly Street #B
Heights
FOR SALE

1035 Waverly Street #B
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Callaway Sulma
This property is listed by: Sarah Callaway Sulma (713) 299-9888 Email Realtor
1035 Waverly Street #B
5440 Huckleberry Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5440 Huckleberry Lane
Houston, TX

$3,650,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
5440 Huckleberry Lane
3502 Underwood Street
Open House
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/27 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3502 Underwood Street
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda B. Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda B. Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
3502 Underwood Street
183 Timber Mill Street
Open House
The Woodlands | Grogan’s Mill
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/27 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

183 Timber Mill Street
The Woodlands, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Charlotte Blocker
This property is listed by: Charlotte Blocker (713) 252-6380 Email Realtor
183 Timber Mill Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X