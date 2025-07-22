Houston Best Dressed First-Timer Jennifer Allison Went From a Medical Career to More Helping Out — A Devoted Difference Maker

Scott & Jennifer Allison at the 2019 Children's Memorial Hermann event at McGovern Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fady Armanious, Jennifer Allison at the Annabelle Brasserie first look luncheon in Autry Park (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees Jordan Seff, Jennifer Allison at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon co-chair Stacy Lindseth, Best Dressed honoree Jennifer Allison a Houston Ballet event this past December.

Best Dressed honoree Jennifer Allison with her twins, Alice Kate and Gibson (Instagram photo)

Jennifer Allison at last year's Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo's Place. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 17 at a Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this new PaperCity series, we are profiling each of the 2025 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon. Next up: Best Dressed first timer Jennifer Allison.

Jennifer Allison

In some cases, the back story of the Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees can be as interesting as their current narrative. Case in point is Jennifer Allison, a first-time honoree who before becoming a devoted mom and community volunteer had a 15-year professional career in medical devices, specifically in the spine arena.

“I trained neurosurgeons, orthopedic spine surgeons and other clinicians primarily in minimally invasive procedures to repair broken vertebrae,” she says. “It required extensive travel so I took a package in 2013 just after the twins turned one.”

Today, the twins are 13 and Allison commits her talents and energies not only to her family — husband Scott Allison, a interventional radiologist who develops AI around radiology and imaging — but also to several nonprofits. Among her most treasured is Ronald McDonald House.

“One step inside the door and you will be hooked,” she says of the house which provides free stays to families battling an illness.

Having co-chaired the 2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes, Allison also has special interest in Arms Wide, adoption and foster services and the Memorial Hermann Foundation.

The Style Survey

Favorite designers: Oscar de la Renta, Pamela Rolland, Valentino under Pierpaolo Piccoli and Ralph Lauren.

Style icon: Grace Kelly

Your go-to outfit: White jeans or slacks with a Ralph Lauren cashmere logo sweater.

Fragrance: Gin Fizz by Lublin

Books on your coffee table: Chanel, the Impossible Collection from Assouline; Vanity Fair, 100 Years; Swans from Assouline.

Travel destination that inspires: Paris, “street by street”

Favorite hotel in the world: Montage Laguna Beach

Bonus question

Something most people do not know about you: “I am a classically trained mezzo soprano.”

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.