Houston Best Dressed’s Hometown Girl — Jordan Seff Loves To Step Up For Her City and Is a Chicken Wing Queen

Jordan and Dylan Seff at Crime Stoppers record breaking gala held at The Revaire (Photo by Jacob Power)

Dylan & honoree Jordan Seff at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted this Wednesday, September 17 at a Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this new PaperCity series, we are profiling each of the 2025 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon. Next up: Best Dressed first-timer Jordan Seff.

Putting Houston First

A former oil and gas executive, Seff today devotes herself to the three daughters she shares with husband Dylan Seff and to community service that expands across a large field of nonprofits. She serves on the boards of Houston Ballet, Houston Zoo, Crime Stoppers, Classical Charter School and Children’s Assessment Center.

She has co-chaired the Houston Ballet Ball, Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon, Houston Zoo Ball and CanCare Hope Luncheon and served as strategic chair for a number of galas that each raised more than $1 million. This includes last fall’s Crime Stoppers gala that raised more than $2 million.

“As a native Houstonian, it is one of my great joys to donate my time, capital and experience to help make a difference in the community,” Jordan Seff says. “Our primary focus has always been working with disadvantaged children and children at risk. In doing so we believe that this enables us to teach our children about the privilege they have and the opportunity and obligation that creates to help those in need.”

Add the Epilepsy Foundation and Southern Smoke to her favored nonprofits.

The Style Survey

Favorite designers: Carolina Herrera, Monique L’huillier.

Style icons: Cindy Crawford, Demi Moore, Charlize Theron.

Your go-to outfit: A feminine midi dress, statement earrings and heels.

Fragrance: Carolina Herrera Good Girl Blush.

Books on your coffee table: Hieronymus Bosch: The Complete Works, Warhol: The Impossible Collection, Chanel Catwalk.

Travel destination that inspires: Anywhere on a beach.

Favorite hotel in the world: Cheval Blanc Paris.

Your Bonus Question

Something most people do not know about you: “I won a chicken wing eating contest in college. I get over excited about a good chicken wing.”

