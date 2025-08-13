A stunning portrait of Lexi Sakowitz Marek wearing Carolina Herrera for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot shows off her style. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
A stunning portrait of Lexi Sakowitz Marek wearing Carolina Herrera for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot shows off her style. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Lexi Sakowitz Marek & Mike Marek with their children on vacation at the beach.

Lexi Sakowitz Marek & Mike Marek at the Hermann Park Conservancy's 'Evening in the Park' gala

Heather Almond, honoree Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Laura Sweeney, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lexi Sakowitz Marek & Mike Marek at River Oaks Country Club

Mike Marek gets on bended knee at the Blanton Museum in Austin to ask Lexi Sakowitz for her hand in marriage.

Society / Profiles

Houston’s Best Dressed Family — First Timer Lexi Sakowitz Marek Builds On Stylish Legacy of Her Mom and Aunt Lynn Wyatt

This Busy Young Woman Always Finds Time For Causes That Matter

A stunning portrait of Lexi Sakowitz Marek wearing Carolina Herrera for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot shows off her style. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Lexi Sakowitz Marek & Mike Marek with their children on vacation at the beach.
Lexi Sakowitz Marek & Mike Marek at the Hermann Park Conservancy's 'Evening in the Park' gala
Heather Almond, honoree Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Laura Sweeney, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the 2025 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lexi Sakowitz Marek & Mike Marek at River Oaks Country Club
Mike Marek gets on bended knee at the Blanton Museum in Austin to ask Lexi Sakowitz for her hand in marriage.
A stunning portrait of Lexi Sakowitz Marek wearing Carolina Herrera for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot shows off her style. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Lexi Sakowitz Marek & Mike Marek with their children on vacation at the beach.

Lexi Sakowitz Marek & Mike Marek at the Hermann Park Conservancy's 'Evening in the Park' gala

Heather Almond, honoree Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Laura Sweeney, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lexi Sakowitz Marek & Mike Marek at River Oaks Country Club

Mike Marek gets on bended knee at the Blanton Museum in Austin to ask Lexi Sakowitz for her hand in marriage.

The Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 17 at a Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this new PaperCity series, we are profiling each of the 2025 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon. Next up: Best Dressed first-timer Lexi Sakowitz Marek.

Lexi Sakowitz Marek

In addition to raising two toddlers with husband Mike Marek and a career as a real estate agent with Compass, this first time Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honoree boasts a robust community CV. She serves on the boards of the Children’s Museum Houston, Children’s Assessment and Planned Parenthood President’s Circle.

Lexi Sakowitz Marek & Mike Marek with their children on vacation at the beach.

Even at her young age, Marek has already chaired galas for  K94Cops, Communities in Schools, Children’s Museum Houston and SEARCH Picnic in the Park. Later this year, she and her husband Mike Marek will chair the Viva Cristo Rey Jesuit Gala. On top of all of that, she has completed two Houston marathons.

Marek follows in the glamorous footsteps of her mother Laura Sakowitz Sweeney, a Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree and her aunt Lynn Wyatt, International Hall of Fame Best Dressed honoree.

Laura Sakowitz Sweeney, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the 2025 ‘Hats in the Park’ luncheon benefiting Hermann Park Conservancy. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The Style Survey

Favorite designers: Alice & Olivia, Veronica Beard, Self-Portrait, Simkhai, Valentino, Prada.

Style icons: Blair Waldorf and Cher Horowitz.

Your go-to outfit: Loafers, a collared shirt dress and a chip clip.

Fragrance: Jo Malone Rose & White Musk.

Books on your coffee table: Cowboy Wisdom, Raising Good Humans, The Half: Photographs of Actors Preparing for the Stage by Simon Annand.

Travel destination that inspires: Big Bend, London, Paris.

Favorite hotel in the worldPaws Up and  The Green O, both in Greenough, Montana.

Heather Almond, honoree Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bonus question

Something most people do not know about you?

“I can do a headstand on a paddle board and I used to cast and produce reality TV in Los Angeles,” Lexi Sakowitz Marek reveals.

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.

