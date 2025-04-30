Houston’s Best Dressed Of 2025 Revealed — New Class Includes Gen Z Trendsetters, Established Mavens, Breakthrough Rookies

March of Dimes' Jen Torres, luncheon chairs Stacey Lindseth and Heidi Smith, Neiman Marcus' Heather Almond at the Best Dressed announcement party. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

A playful moment with Shelby Hodge and honoree Elizabeth Stein at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Shelby Hodge announces the 2025 honorees at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Michelle Leal, Heidi Smith, Lauren Randle at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Mark Grace & Alex Blair at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Anne Neeson, honoree Jo Lynn Falgout at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Isabel & Danny David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Daniel Orion, Elizabeth Stein, Kirk Kveton at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Winell Herron, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Merele Yarborough at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Janet & John Carrig at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dylan & honoree Jordan Seff at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Christian Miranda, Patti Murphy, Dr. Roland Maldonado, Beth Muecke at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Samantha Grefé, Christopher Mitchell, Sara McEown at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Jo Lynn & Gregg Falgout, Christine Gutknecht at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Anne Neeson, Lisa Helfman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Derrick & honoree Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Rosemary Schatzman, Phyllis Williams, Gayla Gardner at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Vicki West & Ralph Burch at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Linda Kuykendall, Tamara Klosz Bonar at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Hallie Vanderhider, Bobby Dees at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Doug & honoree Winell Herron at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Milka Waterland, Rania Edlebi, Alex Blair at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Danielle Ellis, Kathi Rovere, Cheryl Byington at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Michelle Mirandi, honoree Jennifer Allison at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Elizabeth & Alan Stein, Laura Stein at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Heather Almond, honoree Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Beth Wolff, Tammie Johnson, Cynthia Wolff at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Jen Torres, Alicia Smith, Kemah Blair at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Kathy Leigh, Rosemary Schatzman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Best Dressed luncheon chairs Stacey Lindseth, Heidi Smith at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Hall of Fame honoree Isabel David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Air kisses flowed, champagne glasses clinked and smart phones clicked as some 200 très stylish men and women communed in the designer salon of Houston’s Neiman Marcus, all in anticipation of the official reveal of the 2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees. There was that certain buzz that accompanies the reveal of the 10 Houston women who are fashionable, philanthropic and deeply dedicated to elevating the city’s communities.

Excitement built as host Neiman Marcus vice president and GM Kathy Leigh welcomed guests with March of Dimes senior executive director Jen Torres and Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and CEO Anne Neeson addressing the gathering. For more than four decades the Best Dressed luncheon has raised millions for March of Dimes, a notable amount of that from Memorial Hermann Foundation sponsorship.

The Houston Best Dressed class of 2025 represents a cross section of feminine leadership — retired oil and gas executives, corporate execs, full-time community volunteers, young moms, a grandmother, a real estate agent and an interior designer. Three women are revisiting the coveted ranks while seven new Houston Best Dressed members expand the pool of honorees.

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Isabel David step into the Best Dressed Hall of Fame, this being their third time in the fashionable spotlight. Both have a special affection for Hermann Park as both, among their many other activities, have chaired the Evening in the Park fundraiser. David has also chaired the Hats in the Park luncheon and Bazzelle Mitchell serves as Hermann Park Conservancy board chair.

Winell Herron makes her second turn among the Best Dressed. The H-E-B senior vice president of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs across Texas and Mexico has an impressive CV of community leadership. Board memberships range from the MD Anderson Board of Visitors to Harris Health Strategic Fund and she is a Houston Ballet trustee.

Houston Best Dressed First Timers and Their Charities

Jennifer Allison: Arms Wide Adoption, Mercury, West U Park Lovers, Ronald McDonald House

Mother's Day Gift Guide Swipe The Beauty Way Refine Aesthetics Fairmont Austin Bay Leaf Boards LakeHouse Spa Creekhaven Inn & Spa VoChill Wine Chiller











Next

Janet Carrig: Houston Grand Opera, Alexis de Tocqueville Society, United Women’s Initiative, Joffrey Ballet, Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Jo Lynn Falgout: Memorial Hermann Hospital System, Razzle Dazzle, Circle of Life Gala, Key to a Cure

Jordan Seff: Houston Ballet, Houston Zoo, Crime Stoppers, Houston Classical Charter School, Children’s Assessment Center, Can Care

Lexi Sakowitz Marek: Children’s Museum Houston, Children’s Assessment Center, Planned Parenthood, Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep

Elizabeth Stein: Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, Houston Achievement Place, St. Luke’s Friends of Nursing, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo International Committee

Lexie Killion: (unable to attend) Founder of La Petite Maison, Family Houston, A Place for Cancer Families

The women will be honored at the Houston Best Dressed luncheon and Neiman Marcus fashion presentation benefitting March of Dimes on September 17. Luncheon chairs Stacey Lindseth and Heidi Smith acknowledged the $1 million goal of this year’s event. Joining the fundraiser effort are raffle chairs Kristen Cannon, Michelle Leal and Lauren Randle.

What The Honorees Wore

Jennifer Allison dazzled in emerald green Carolina Herrera; Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell in striking fushia and red Acler; Janet Carrig in feathered Bruno Cucinelli; Isable David in a floaty Talbot Runof; Jo Lynn Falgout in a dazzling beaded Carolina Herrera; Winell Herron in firetruck red Oscar de la Renta; Jordan Seff lit up the night in a golden Carolina Herrera; Lexi Sakowitz Marek in impressed in sparkling Alice & Olivia; and Elizabeth Stein shined in stylish Etro.

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel on September 17 are available here.