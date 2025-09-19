Houston’s Best Dressed Rock the Runway In Near $1 Million Post Oak Hotel Takeover — Fashion’s Biggest Day

Neiman Marcus' Kathy Leigh and Heather Almond, PaperCity's Shelby Hodge at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Nancy Marcus Golden, hair stylist Ceron who provided his services for the Neiman Marcus fashion presentation at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Past Hall of Fame honorees Phyllis Williams, Rosemary Schatzman the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Past Hall of Fame honorees Laura Sakowitz Sweeney, Sheridan Williams at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Past Hall of Fame honorees Gayla Gardner, Merele Yarborough at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

First time honoree Jennifer Allison at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Hall of Fame honoree Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

First time honoree Janet Carrig at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Hall of Fame honoree Isabel David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

First time honoree Jo Lynn Falgout at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Second time honoree Winell Herron at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

First time Best honoree Alexandra Killion at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

First time honoree Jordan Seff at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

First time honoree Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

First time honoree Elizabeth Stein at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PaperCity Society & Lifestyle editor, Neiman Marcus general manager, March of Dimes senior executive director Jen Torres at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Denise Monteleone, Alan Stein, Laura Stein, Bruce Padilla at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Christine Falgout Gutknect, Gregg Falgout, Kimberly Scheele at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

Memorial Hermann Foundation CEO Ann Neeson, honoree Jo Lynn Falgout, Memorial Health System's Amalia Stanton at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Past Hall of Fame honorees Linda McReynolds, Lynn Wyatt, Best Dressed Icon, at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

March of Dimes raffle chairs Michelle Leal, Kristen Cannon, Lauren Randle, at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion class of 2025 Houston Best Dressed honorees Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Elizabeth Stein, Alexandra Killion, Isabel David, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Winell Herron, Jennifer Allison, Janet Carrig, Jordan Seff and Jo Lynn Falgout dazzle. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Another smashing success is in the books for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed luncheon with close to 700 guests filling the Post Oak Hotel ballroom and nudging close to $1 million in proceeds for March of Dimes. As is tradition, 10 fabulous women, receiving honors for their generosity of spirit, strode the runway in designer frocks for this annual salute to doing good in style.

Over the years, these women have raised millions upon millions of dollars for various organizations in Houston and beyond.

Of special note this year, bringing home March of Dimes‘ mission, was the presentation of seven healthy youngsters who are graduates of NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). Each carried a sign detailing at how many weeks they were born, ranging from as little as 23 to 31 weeks. Houston March of Dimes board chair Sara McEown opened the luncheon with a touching introduction of the boys and girls.

Applause, applause for luncheon chairs Stacey Lindseth and Heidi Smith and for raffle chairs Kristen Cannon, Michelle Leal and Lauren Randle. Special thanks are due to the Memorial Hermann Foundation, which once again filled its vital role as generous sponsor.

“The PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon is a celebration of remarkable women whose leadership strengthens our community,” March of Dimes senior executive director Jen Torres says. “The generosity and dedication of our honorees, sponsors and supporters directly fuel March of Dimes’ mission — advancing prematurity research, expanding access to care, and improving maternal and infant health outcomes for healthier futures.”

The honorees were introduced and their stories told by this writer and Neiman Marcus general manager Kathy Leigh, who also introduced the runway fashion presentation.

Houston’s Best Dressed — And What They Wore

First time honoree Jennifer Allison wore Oscar de la Renta.

Hall of Fame honoree Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell came in Carolina Herrera accessorized with a RoKi Design scarf created from artwork by Angelbert Metoyer.

First time honoree Janet Carrig wore Brunello Cucinelli.

Hall of Fame honoree Isabel David stunned in Oscar de la Renta.

First time honoree Jo Lynn Falgout shined in Oscar de la Renta.

Second time honoree Winell Herron dazzled in Oscar de la Renta.

First time honoree Alexandra Killion arrived in Toccin and shoes from Mach & Mach.

First time honoree Lexi Sakowitz Marek impressed in head-to-toe Fendi.

First time honoree Jordan Seff shined in Bottega Veneta.

First time honoree Elizabeth Stein came in a Carolina Herrera blouse and floaty pant with a Derek Lam sequined jacket.

PC Seen: Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame Icon Lynn Wyatt accompanied by Hall of Fame members Linda McReynolds and Rose Cullen, plus Rosemary Schatzman, Ann Neeson, Amalia Stanton, Amanda Boffone, Rachel Regan, Stephanie Tsuru, Leigh Smith, Janet Gurwitch, Melissa Juneau, Meredith O’Donnell, Sneha Merchant, Sippi Khurana, Naureen Malik, Denise Monteleone, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kathryn Swain, and Stephanie Fleck.

PaperCity will provide additional coverage of this mega event in an additional upcoming article with loads of photos. To read the entire Houston Best Dressed series, go here.