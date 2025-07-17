Doug & honoree Winell Herron at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Doug and Winell Herron (2)
Doug and Winell Herron photo by Daniel Ortiz
Headline
Doug and Winell Herron photo by Daniel Ortiz
01
06

Doug & honoree Winell Herron at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
06

Doug & Winell Herron at the 2024 Winter Ball

03
06

Doug & Winell Herron at the 2023 American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
06

Doug & Winell Herron at the University of St. Thomas 75th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Americas Houston (Dave Rossman photo)

05
06

Doug & Winell Herron at a black-tie gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
06

Winell and Doug Herron at the 30th Anniversary Diamond Winter Ball benefitting Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America at the Hilton Americas Hotel (Dave Rossman photo)

Doug & honoree Winell Herron at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Doug and Winell Herron (2)
Doug and Winell Herron photo by Daniel Ortiz
Headline
Doug and Winell Herron photo by Daniel Ortiz
Society / Profiles

This H-E-B Guru Loves To Help — Houston Best Dressed Two-Timer Winell Herron Makes a Community Impact

Anticipation Builds For PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion

BY // 07.17.25
Doug & honoree Winell Herron at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Doug & Winell Herron at the 2024 Winter Ball
Doug & Winell Herron at the 2023 American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Doug & Winell Herron at the University of St. Thomas 75th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Americas Houston (Dave Rossman photo)
Doug & Winell Herron at a black-tie gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Winell and Doug Herron at the 30th Anniversary Diamond Winter Ball benefitting Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America at the Hilton Americas Hotel (Dave Rossman photo)
1
6

Doug & honoree Winell Herron at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
6

Doug & Winell Herron at the 2024 Winter Ball

3
6

Doug & Winell Herron at the 2023 American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
6

Doug & Winell Herron at the University of St. Thomas 75th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Americas Houston (Dave Rossman photo)

5
6

Doug & Winell Herron at a black-tie gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
6

Winell and Doug Herron at the 30th Anniversary Diamond Winter Ball benefitting Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America at the Hilton Americas Hotel (Dave Rossman photo)

The Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 17 at a Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this new PaperCity series, we are profiling each of the 2025 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon. Third up: Two-time Best Dressed winner Winell Herron.

Winell Herron Helps H-E-B Do Good

As H-E-B’s group vice president of public affairs, environmental affairs, and diversity, Winell Herron enjoys a powerful position in the arena of helping others as she also helms the company’s philanthropic efforts to support hunger relief, education, disaster relief, the arts, sustainability and more. Through her leadership and philanthropic vision, Herron has been instrumental in securing millions of dollars in funding for causes that strengthen education, healthcare, and community development.

Doug and Winell Herron (2)
Doug & Winell Herron at the 2024 Winter Ball

“I am fortunate that my role at H-E-B allows me to support so many impactful charities in Houston and across the state,” Herron says.  “I will always have a special place in my heart for the important work of the March of Dimes.”

Among her numerous philanthropic efforts are board positions with the Harris Health Strategic Fund, American Cancer Society Houston, Houston Equity Fund, Ensemble Theatre, March of Dimes, Texas Cultural Trust and the Houston Museum of African American Culture. She serves as a trustee of the Houston Ballet and is also a Texas Lyceum Alumnus and a member of the Houston Chapter of Links Inc.

Doug and Winell Herron photo by Daniel Ortiz
Doug & Winell Herron at the 2023 American Cancer Society Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

This is Winell Herron’s second time to be honored with Houston Best Dressed accolades.

The Style Survey

Favorite designers: Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, Giorgio Armani, Lela Rose

Style icon: My Mother, Michelle Obama, Audrey Hepburn

Your go-to outfit: “For a night out, an A-line dress, for a night in, anything comfy (jeans and a sweatshirt).

Fragrance: Creed Aventus and Bond No. 9

Books on your coffee table: Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara, Daring Greatly by Brene Brown, The Complete Collected Poems of Maya Angelou

Travel destination that inspires: The Caribbean

Favorite hotel in the world: The Waldorf Astoria, New York

039B8080-6344-4F64-ADEE-E9D16856A6AF_1_105_c (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Winell Herron in Helen Morley gown at the PaperCity Best Dressed Philanthropy in Fashion photo shoot (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Bonus question

Something most people do not know about you: “I love music and have been known to DJ a private party or two. And I grew up on a dairy farm where my grandfather raised dairy cattle. Now we raise longhorns and beef cattle.”

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.

Featured Events
JADEWATERS RESORT
POOL COMPLEX
OPEN DAILY
Hilton Anatole Dallas
BOOK NOW >
WWW.HILTONANATOLE.COM

Featured Properties

Swipe
4736 Post Oak Timber Drive #3
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

4736 Post Oak Timber Drive #3
Houston, TX

$770,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
4736 Post Oak Timber Drive #3
16310 Brook Forest Drive
Brook Forest
FOR SALE

16310 Brook Forest Drive
Bay Area, TX

$824,880 Learn More about this property
Martha Jefferies
This property is listed by: Martha Jefferies (281) 914-2880 Email Realtor
16310 Brook Forest Drive
802 Fugate Street
Heights | Norhill
FOR SALE

802 Fugate Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Kindi Scartaccini
This property is listed by: Kindi Scartaccini (713) 539-8828 Email Realtor
802 Fugate Street
607 11th Street
Galveston
FOR SALE

607 11th Street
Galveston, TX

$724,880 Learn More about this property
Jim Rosenfeld
This property is listed by: Jim Rosenfeld (713) 854-1303 Email Realtor
607 11th Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X