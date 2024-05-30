Paris Party Planner Channels a Pink Cadillac For Houston’s New State of the Art Car Showroom

A fashionista bar tender at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

There wasn’t a pink peony left within 100 miles of Houston when Paris-based party planner Lucas Somoza jetted in to help set the stage for the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac’s new 200,000-square-foot showroom.

Somoza was thinking a pink Cadillac theme. As in Elvis Presley’s 1955 pink Fleetwood Sixty and perhaps as in Bruce Springsteen’s “Pink Cadillac.” But I digress.

Consider this one of the most incredible auto showroom openings in Houston history. Six hundred people, many donning pink, welcomed on a pink carpet, thousands of pink peonies sprouting from every corner, a 10-minute drone show, a DJ booth featuring an Escalade grill, surprise entertainments throughout the night, and giveaway of an all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ.

Among those in the throng were diamond and grill king jeweler Johnny Dang (arriving in a Bentley), KHOU Channel 11’s glamorous meteorologist Chita Craft, rapper Slim Thug,and Cadillac regional director Robert Secrest.

Hosting the extravaganza was Central Automotive Group CEO Paul Weitz, son of the firm’s founder the late Ricardo Weitz. In a poignant moment amid the revelry, Fernando Somoza, Central Automotive Group managing partner, and his son Central Houston Cadillac general manager Storm Somoza made a special presentation to the younger Weitz and his mother Martine Weitz. (Lucas Somoza is the son of Fernando Somoza.)

The party planner Somoza, who is overseeing decor for the upcoming American Friends of Versailles gala, partnered with the talented Laura Childress of Cinergy Works to organize this most memorable of evenings.

The party took over the main showroom of the dealership and before it became packed one could enjoy the nod to New York City’s iconic Rainbow Room in the decor. The scene was something of a swank lounge with stage, cocktail seating, Deco-inspired bars and thousands of those pale pink peonies collected by Blooming Gallery.

Surprise entertainments adding even more energy to the event were violinist Marion DuBose, Tulani on harp and saxophonist Cleo Fox.

While Jackson & Company provided light party fare for the crush, the adult libations followed the pink theme with Veuve Clicquot rosé and signature spritzers and margaritas.

The event served as a fundraiser for the Astrodome Conservancy, as the new showroom is within shouting distance of NRG park on the 610 Loop between Kirby Drive and Buffalo Speedway.

PC Seen: Will Moody, Emily Loomis, Leah and Cleon Park, Will Richardson, Kori Slanina, Jason Crebbin, Danielle Lomeli, Rich Losch, Nia and Kendrick Benson, Lauren Taft and Libby Cagle Taft, Liz Gorman Jones and Stephen Jones, Kirk Franceschini, Candido Pagan, Margaret and Bart Koontz, Diann and Mike Lewter, and Ricky Williams.