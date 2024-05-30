Michael Allen, Will Finnorn, Lucas Somoza, Hannah Swiggard, Chloe Leonard at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michael Allen, Will Finnorn, Lucas Somoza, Hannah Swiggard, Chloe Leonard at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Paris Party Planner Channels a Pink Cadillac For Houston’s New State of the Art Car Showroom

Jetting In to Set a Wild Scene

BY // 05.29.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Michael Allen, Will Finnorn, Lucas Somoza, Hannah Swiggard, Chloe Leonard at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fernando Somoza, Paul Weitz, Martine Weitz, Storm Somoza at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Johnny Dang at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Miya Shay, Chita Craft, Marcy de Luna, Courtney Zubowski Haas at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rapper Slim Thug, Sweaze at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carmen Skok, Will Moody, Emily Loomis, Jessica Morrison at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carlos Sanchez, Juan Sanchez, Christian Sanchez at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cleon & Leah Clark at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Will Richardson, Kori Slanina, Paul Weitz, Hannah Laster, Hannah Cherry, guest at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
DJ Damon Pampolina at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jason Crebbin, Danielle Lomeli, Rich Losch at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kendrick & Nia Benson at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
LaDonna Rucker, Veronica Wilson, Rhonda Jones at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cadillac regional director Robert Secrest at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lauren Taft & Libby Cagle Taft, Jose Ocque, Stuart Rosenberg at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Liz Gorman Jones & Stephen Jones at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Candido Pagan, Fernando Somoza, Kirk Franceschini at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Childress, Lucas Somoza Will Richardson, Kori Slanina, Paul Weitz, Hannah Laster, Hannah Cherry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bart & Margaret Koontz at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle Mantor, Tonia Whilden at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mike & Diann Lewter at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Minnette Boesel, Beth Wiedower Jackson at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mustafa Altamimi, Jorge Olivares, Gerardo Ortega at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nayrobi Peña, Madison Robinson at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
So many pink peonies at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park that there were none left in the area (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ricky Williams, Amanda Murdock at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The scene where 600 guests poured in for the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cleo Fox on sax and trumpeter stir things up at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The drone show at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
A fashionista bar tender at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac's new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
There wasn’t a pink peony left within 100 miles of Houston when Paris-based party planner Lucas Somoza jetted in to help set the stage for the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac’s new 200,000-square-foot showroom.

Somoza was thinking a pink Cadillac theme. As in Elvis Presley’s 1955 pink Fleetwood Sixty and perhaps as in Bruce Springsteen’s “Pink Cadillac.” But I digress.

Miya Shay, Chita Craft, Marcy de Luna, Courtney Zubowski Haas (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Miya Shay, Chita Craft, Marcy de Luna, Courtney Zubowski Haas at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac’s new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Consider this one of the most incredible auto showroom openings in Houston history. Six hundred people, many donning pink, welcomed on a pink carpet, thousands of pink peonies sprouting from every corner, a 10-minute drone show, a DJ booth featuring an Escalade grill, surprise entertainments throughout the night, and giveaway of an all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ.

Among those in the throng were diamond and grill king jeweler Johnny Dang (arriving in a Bentley), KHOU Channel 11’s glamorous meteorologist Chita Craft, rapper Slim Thug,and Cadillac regional director Robert Secrest.

LaDonna Rucker, Veronica Wilson, Rhonda Jones (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
LaDonna Rucker, Veronica Wilson, Rhonda Jones at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac’s new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hosting the extravaganza was Central Automotive Group CEO Paul Weitz, son of the firm’s founder the late Ricardo Weitz. In a poignant moment amid the revelry, Fernando Somoza, Central Automotive Group managing partner, and his son Central Houston Cadillac general manager Storm Somoza made a special presentation to the younger Weitz and his mother Martine Weitz. (Lucas Somoza is the son of Fernando Somoza.)

The party planner Somoza, who is overseeing decor for the upcoming American Friends of Versailles gala, partnered with the talented Laura Childress of Cinergy Works to organize this most memorable of evenings.

The party took over the main showroom of the dealership and before it became packed one could enjoy the nod to New York City’s iconic Rainbow Room in the decor. The scene was something of a swank lounge with stage, cocktail seating, Deco-inspired bars and thousands of those pale pink peonies collected by Blooming Gallery.

Surprise entertainments adding even more energy to the event were violinist Marion DuBose, Tulani on harp and saxophonist Cleo Fox.

Fernando Somoza, Paul Weitz, Martine Weitz, Storm Somoza (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fernando Somoza, Paul Weitz, Martine Weitz, Storm Somoza at the grand opening of Central Houston Cadillac’s new location near NRG Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

While Jackson & Company provided light party fare for the crush, the adult libations followed the pink theme with Veuve Clicquot rosé and signature spritzers and margaritas.

The event served as a fundraiser for the Astrodome Conservancy, as the new showroom is within shouting distance of NRG park on the 610 Loop between Kirby Drive and Buffalo Speedway.

PC Seen: Will Moody, Emily Loomis, Leah and Cleon Park, Will Richardson, Kori Slanina, Jason Crebbin, Danielle Lomeli, Rich Losch, Nia and Kendrick Benson, Lauren Taft and Libby Cagle Taft, Liz Gorman Jones and Stephen Jones, Kirk Franceschini, Candido Pagan, Margaret and Bart Koontz, Diann and Mike Lewter, and Ricky Williams.

