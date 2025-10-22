Houston’s $9.4 Million Party Blows The Roof Off With Fertitta Rome Trip, Alabama Rocking and Laura Ward’s Golden Touch

An image from the 28th annual Houston Children's Charity Gala which raised over $9 million dollars. Special guest singers "Alabama" performed a 90-minute set to close out the evening at The Post Oak Hotel on October 18, 2025.

An image from the 28th annual Houston Children's Charity Gala which raised over $9 million dollars. Special guest singers "Alabama" performed a 90-minute set to close out the evening at The Post Oak Hotel on October 18, 2025.

The money flowed as Houston Children’s Charity soared into the philanthropic stratosphere during the nonprofit’s 28th annual gala at the Post Oak Hotel. A night that saw coffers for children and families in need soar to $9.4 million, almost doubling 2024 proceeds.

Both those familiar and those unfamiliar with HCC president and CEO Laura Ward‘s golden touch for fundraising were astonished as the dollar figure on the wall-mounted board climbed relentlessly upward. As the Houston Children’s Charity board knows, with Ward in charge no official gala chairs are necessary.

At the $8 million mark one glamorous guest quipped: “Have you ever seen a gala like this? Can they just stop raising money and let us go home.” But she was not about to leave as Alabama, the country music band that rocked the ’80s and ’90s, was soon to take the stage for a rousing 90-minute concert.

It was a glamorous, glorious night as laser lights scored across the ballroom, decorated by Richard Flowers and The Events Company, where more than 820 attendees had stepped out in their Texas black-tie best. Some arrived with cowboy hats in place while others were able to pick up Western hats with blinking lights at the check-in table. Rhinestone cowgirls mingled with silk-tie cowboys dressed to the gala’s theme” If You’re Gonna Party in Texas.”

The band was the choice of gala honorees Frances Moody Buzbee and Tony Buzbee, who have distinguished themselves through the years as ardent supporters of HCC’s programs. They have sponsored more than 31 wheelchair-accessible vans, rallying community support through record-breaking gala efforts, and underwriting this night’s entertainment.

Tony Buzbee once again proved his commitment to Houston Children’s Charity by wresting the coveted “When in Rome” live auction item from competing bidder Paul Somerville. For their $1.2 million bid, the Buzbees will head to Rome as guests of the Fertitta family for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Katie and Patrick Fertitta, Dana and Blake Fertitta, and Blayne Fertitta and Peter Mavredakis cheered on from their front row table.

Fall & Halloween Gifts Swipe

















Next

Tony Buzbee then joined Ward on stage for the Chariots for Children wheelchair-accessible van raise.

“Ninety-eight vans sold, 113 on the wait list. My heart is simply full,” Ward said, adding special thanks to Jana and Richard Fant, who purchased 30 vans for families with children in wheelchairs. Adding to the momentum of the van purchases were long-time HCC supporters Gary Petersen and Mo Aziz.

Another hefty dollar amount came in from the live auction, most impressively from auction of the package that featured a brand-new 2025 Porsche 718 Boxster S, a Swiss-made 718 Boxster RS Chronograph and a customizable, instructor-led driving adventure at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta. All donated by Porsche River Oaks and Porsche West Houston.

The item mirrored the 17 years of Houston Children’s Charity partnership under Maria Moncada Alaoui, vice president of Porsche for Sonic Automotive.

Houston Children’s Charity board chairman Ambassador Tilman Fertitta had opened the evening by welcoming the throng via a taped video message from his post in Rome.

And as might have been expected, lasers soared and confetti fell across the ballroom as the night’s grand fundraising finale.

PC Seen: Mayor John Whitmire, Gary Becker, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Bess and Rob Wilson, Vanessa and Chuck Ames, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Carol and Dr. Tom Sawyer, DeeDee and Tommy Fibich, Grant Guthrie, Jack and Kristin Fusco, Sue Smith, Jim Eberle, and top guns in the mix Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz, Houston Fire Chief Thomas Muñoz, and Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.