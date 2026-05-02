French-American Jazz Star Swoops Into Houston For a Supper Club to Remember — DACAMERA Adds a Twist to the Gala Scene

Steve and Anne-Laure Stephens will chair DACAMERA’s 2026 Music Salons and Jazz Supper Club. (Photo by Katy Anderson)

DACAMERA knows how to throw a party — and its latest one comes with a soundtrack worth dressing up for.

The esteemed Houston chamber music and jazz organization has a sophisticated evening of sound planned for its 2026 Gala: Music Salons and Jazz Supper Club on this Saturday, May 2. Chairs Anne-Laure and Steve Stephens will welcome music lovers to the Four Seasons Hotel Houston. The evening honors philanthropist and longtime DACAMERA supporter Elaine Finger.

Dressed in their finest cocktail attire, attendees will enjoy a cocktail reception, a seated dinner and a wine pull. Beloved KHOU 11 News anchor Len Cannon returns as emcee.

Supporters can also purchase raffle tickets now, with winners to be revealed at the gala. Prizes include two hour-long lessons with Juilliard and Shepherd School trained pianist Yvonne Chen, tickets to the Buddy Guy Blues Festival with a stay at The Woodlands Marriott and more.

You can also win a subscription to DACAMERA’s 2026-27 season and a Kendra Scott necklace. Additional prizes include tickets to the jazz series opener in October 2026 with a stay at downtown Houston’s Lancaster Hotel, and a private styling session with fashionista Chloe Dao.

Chamber Music in an Intimate Setting

A highlight of the evening is a series of chamber music salon performances by DACAMERA Young Artists.

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In one salon, a quintet will delight audiences with Jessie Montgomery’s folk-inspired “Strum.” In another, a flute, viola and harp trio performs Maurice Ravel’s “Sonatine.” Finally, sisters Chelsea and Chloe de Souza will play a selection of piano music for four hands.

For the gala’s headline performance, all eyes will be on French-American jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant when she takes the stage. The three-time Grammy winner is known for blending musical theater, blues and classic jazz. She is inspired by some of jazz’s biggest icons, including Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan.

“The gala is a meaningful moment to gather our DACAMERA community,” DACAMERA artistic director Sarah Rothenberg says. “It also highlights our ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging instrumentalists, vocalists and composers. These artists will shape the future of the field.”

DACAMERA’s 2026 Gala: Music Salons and Jazz Supper Club is set to take place this Saturday, May 2 at 6:30 pm at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston. Gala tickets are sold out. You can purchase raffle tickets here.