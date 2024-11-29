fbpx
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Doctors Show Off Their Secret Talents — How The Arts of Healing Help Patients Too

A $500,000 Night That's Quite a Creative Scene

BY // 11.29.24
What: The Arts of Healing gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: On entering the hotel ballroom, most were intrigued by the impressive collection of artwork uplifted and suspended on draping as 15 Houston doctors revealed their little known talents to an enthused throng of more than 500. The artwork blending with a stunning black, white and gold decor from Blooming Gallery.

Participating doctor artists were Dr. Brinda Chellappan, Dr. Meshann Fitzgerald, Dr. Terrance Wadley, Dr. Jean-Paul LeFave, Dr. Mark Dannenbaum, Dr. Dean Moore, Dr. Jose-Miguel Yamal, Dr. Lauren Langford, Dr. Isaac Raijman, Dr. Amita Bhalla, Dr. Brandon Goodwin, Dr. Ed Hirt, Dr. Anson Koshy, Dr. Dalia Moghazy, Dr. Shetal Amin and Dr. Cindy Williams.

Raijman along with his wife Lori Raijman, founded The Arts of Healing in 2017 to salute the multiple talents of Houston area physicians while celebrating the healing nature of art.

“Art has proven in medical and clinical settings not only to patients who experience greater healing, but also to the physicians and nurses,” Arts of Healing executive director Kristen Collins told the gathering. “We design outlets and events for creativity and connectivity for physicians as well as patients and especially children.

“We are so appreciative of the support tonight that will enable us to reach more patients and physicians.”

Under the guidance of chairs Dr. Tarek Fakhouri and Dr. Hoda Sana and Robie and Dr. Randy Stenoien, the evening — with support from presenting sponsor Texas Capital Bank  — raised a record-breaking $500,000 for the nonprofit. Also contributing to the success were wine pull chair Alexis Rosales and auction chairs Courtney McKinney and Ally Ehrman. Add the uber energy of auctioneer Johnny Bravo to the credits.

PC Seen: Dr. Rachel and Dr. Warren Ellsworth, Vanessa and Chuck Ames, Trisha and Josh Weisman, Dr. Frank Lim, Dr. Vinaya Rednam, Dr. Berry Fairchild, Sarah Collins, Michele and Youval Meicler, Betsy and Jimmy Montgomery, Bethany Buchanan, Courtney Haas, Derrick Shore and Brandon Bourque, and Vanessa and Chuck Ames.

