Houston’s Hottest Doctors Strut The Runway, Showing Off The Arts Of Healing

Dr Isaac Raijman , Lori Raijman, Kristen Collins, Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious photo by Daniel Ortiz 2
Dr. Connie Wang
Dr. Gina Blocker
Dr. Katie Bolt
Dr. Magdalena Sanz Cortes
Dr. Shanda Blackmon
Dr.Emily Jamea
Sarah Collins, Dr Gina Blocker, Nicole Allen photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dr.Shirley Lima
Kate Imperiale, Kelsey Kennedy photo by Daniel Ortiz
Nadia Hafeez, Shireen Hadi, Sara Perry photo by Daniel Ortiz
Shetal Amin, Kishan Dwarakanath photo by Daniel Ortiz (1)
Cathleen Fishel, Jayne Johnston, Bethany Buchanan, Alex Brock photo by Daniel Ortiz
Cornelius Adetiba and Dr.Gina Blocker
Courtney McKinney and Kristen Cannon photo by Daniel ORtiz
Dr Dalia Moghazy, Dr Shaden Khalaf photo by Daneil Ortiz
Dr Sonali Patel photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ashlee Rubbo, Taylor Hoffman photo by Daniel Ortiz
Brittany Bluestein Pippin, Stephanie Louise, Stephanie Wilcox, Kaitlin Gray photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dr. Isaac & Lori Raijman, Kristen Collins, Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Connie Wang at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Dr. Gina Blocker at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman

Dr. Katie Bolt at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Dr. Magdalena Sanz Cortes at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Dr. Shanda Blackmon at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Dr. Emily Jamea at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Sarah Collins, Dr. Gina Blocker, Nicole Allen at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Shirley Lima at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Kate Imperiale, Kelsey Kennedy at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nadia Hafeez, Shireen Hadi, Sara Perry at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shetal Amin, Kishan Dwarakanath at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cathleen Fishel, Jayne Johnston, Bethany Buchanan, Alex Brock at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cornelius Adetiba & Dr. Gina Blocker at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Courtney McKinney, Kristen Cannon at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Dalia Moghazy, Dr. Shaden Khalaf at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Sonali Patel at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ashlee Rubbo, Taylor Hoffman at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brittany Bluestein Pippin, Stephanie Louise, Stephanie Wilcox, Kaitlin Gray at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Hottest Doctors Strut The Runway, Showing Off The Arts Of Healing

Putting Away Their Stethoscopes and Scrubs For a Night Of Do-Good Glamour

BY // 04.16.25
Dr. Isaac & Lori Raijman, Kristen Collins, Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Connie Wang at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Dr. Gina Blocker at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman

Dr. Katie Bolt at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Dr. Magdalena Sanz Cortes at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Dr. Shanda Blackmon at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Dr. Emily Jamea at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Sarah Collins, Dr. Gina Blocker, Nicole Allen at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Shirley Lima at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Kate Imperiale, Kelsey Kennedy at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nadia Hafeez, Shireen Hadi, Sara Perry at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shetal Amin, Kishan Dwarakanath at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cathleen Fishel, Jayne Johnston, Bethany Buchanan, Alex Brock at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cornelius Adetiba & Dr. Gina Blocker at Women in Medicine (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Courtney McKinney, Kristen Cannon at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Dalia Moghazy, Dr. Shaden Khalaf at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Sonali Patel at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ashlee Rubbo, Taylor Hoffman at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brittany Bluestein Pippin, Stephanie Louise, Stephanie Wilcox, Kaitlin Gray at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The Arts of Healing Foundation’s Women in Medicine event

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: What could be more fun than watching your favorite Houston doctors strut the runway in the latest fashions, exchanging lab coats and scrubs for Oscar de la Renta, Lela Rose, Veronica Beard and the like? The Arts of Healing Foundation’s Women in Medicine event was a salute to the women and their careers while focusing on fashion as a form of creative expression.

Fashion both on the runway and in the crowd served as the art in this signature Arts of Healing fundraiser.

Sarah Collins, Dr. Gina Blocker, Nicole Allen at Women in Medicine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sixteen Houston doctors and two health care executives stepped out of their comfort zones to join the Tootsies fashion parade while emcee Johnny Bravo led an audience of more than 350 in cheering them on. Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious assisted the oncologists, surgeons, gynecologists and more in selecting the outfit that meshed with their self images.

Among them were pediatric oncologist Dr. Alexandra Stevens; cardiologist Dr. Christina Paruthi; Dr. Sonia Patel, emergency medicine; Dr.Emily Jamea, in private practice as a sex and relationship therapist; and Jayne Johnston vice president of the Memorial Hermann Health System.

“As a result of their efforts, their layers of knowledge and their years of expertise, our community has benefited,” Lori Raijman says of the physician models. “Their success and dedication affect each of us.”

Raijman and her husband Dr. Isaac Raijman launched the foundation in 2017 as a way of spotlighting the various talents of physicians and saluting them for their commitment to health care. And using art as a means of healing and community enrichment.

PC Seen: Kristen Collins, Stephanie Wilcox, Trisha and Josh Weisman, Sonia and Ray Alizzi, Natalie and Mark Bordman, Ashlee Rubbo, Dr. Danielle Antosh, Dr. Tammy Saunders, Dr. Khalad and Amal Khalaf, Bethany Buchanan, Kristen Cannon, Dr. Kathy Nguyen, Dr. Kristy Hamilton, Dr. Rukmini Rednam, Dr. Randy and Robie Stenoin, and Tootsies’ Donna Lewis.

