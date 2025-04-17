Houston’s Hottest Doctors Strut The Runway, Showing Off The Arts Of Healing

What: The Arts of Healing Foundation’s Women in Medicine event

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: What could be more fun than watching your favorite Houston doctors strut the runway in the latest fashions, exchanging lab coats and scrubs for Oscar de la Renta, Lela Rose, Veronica Beard and the like? The Arts of Healing Foundation’s Women in Medicine event was a salute to the women and their careers while focusing on fashion as a form of creative expression.

Fashion both on the runway and in the crowd served as the art in this signature Arts of Healing fundraiser.

Sixteen Houston doctors and two health care executives stepped out of their comfort zones to join the Tootsies fashion parade while emcee Johnny Bravo led an audience of more than 350 in cheering them on. Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious assisted the oncologists, surgeons, gynecologists and more in selecting the outfit that meshed with their self images.

Among them were pediatric oncologist Dr. Alexandra Stevens; cardiologist Dr. Christina Paruthi; Dr. Sonia Patel, emergency medicine; Dr.Emily Jamea, in private practice as a sex and relationship therapist; and Jayne Johnston vice president of the Memorial Hermann Health System.

“As a result of their efforts, their layers of knowledge and their years of expertise, our community has benefited,” Lori Raijman says of the physician models. “Their success and dedication affect each of us.”

Raijman and her husband Dr. Isaac Raijman launched the foundation in 2017 as a way of spotlighting the various talents of physicians and saluting them for their commitment to health care. And using art as a means of healing and community enrichment.

PC Seen: Kristen Collins, Stephanie Wilcox, Trisha and Josh Weisman, Sonia and Ray Alizzi, Natalie and Mark Bordman, Ashlee Rubbo, Dr. Danielle Antosh, Dr. Tammy Saunders, Dr. Khalad and Amal Khalaf, Bethany Buchanan, Kristen Cannon, Dr. Kathy Nguyen, Dr. Kristy Hamilton, Dr. Rukmini Rednam, Dr. Randy and Robie Stenoin, and Tootsies’ Donna Lewis.