Topless Houston Fire Fighters Flex Their Muscles In a Red Hot Affair — Setting Hearts Afire In a $500,000 Night

Houston fire fighter Sasha, Ms. September, in the Fire Fighters calendar rocks the runway at the 'Red Hot Gala' (Photo by Catch Light Group)

The Houston Fire Fighters “Red Hot Gala” always set the ladies’ (and some gents’) hearts on fire when the first responders calendar model strut the runway sans shirts, flexing both their community spirit and their chiseled physiques. But for the eighth anniversary of the gala, held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, the parade of Houston’s bravest included a first.

That’d be Sasha, Ms. September, a female fire fighter whose surprise walk had the throng of more than 450 cheering with even more enthusiasm.

Such is the energy of this annual gala that herding this crowd into attention is always a challenge even for emcee Courtney Zavala, who knows her way around a bustling ballroom crush. But all was in good spirits as the evening raised more than $500,000 for Houston fire fighter training programs, equipment purchases, and health and community initiatives, funds executed by the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association.

Reprising their role as chairs for the eighth time, Elizabeth and Alan Stein welcomed the throng along with a 12-foot faux bronze fire fighter sculpture created for the event by Rodney Davis from Let It Fly Events, which came up with the fiery decor.

Heavy contributors to the event’s success were presenting sponsors Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees and Bobbie Nau, both recipients of a formidable personalized fireman’s axe and helmet, as was dinner sponsor Edna Meyer-Nelson. For their continued efforts, the Steins were awarded personalized fire fighter jackets, cause for a quick and playful modeling exhibition.

New as presenting sponsorship this year was ExxonMobil and joining the party as community sponsor was United Airlines. Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association president Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton handled presentation of all the honors.

A special thanks and flower presentation was made to four of the volunteers that have been with the event since 2018, working behind the scenes and in the forefront — Dee Darby, Scarlett Darby Tyler, Betty DuBose and Laura Elizabeth Stein, Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation development director.

PC Seen: Mayor John Whitmire, Pat Mann and Tim Phillips, Shantell and Brian Wischnewsky, Brigitte Kalai, Bill Baldwin, Jo Ann Petersen and Mike Taylor, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Dee and James Darby, Alicia Smith, Wendall Braniff, Kimberly and David Dominy, Alvin Abraham and Nick Nagurski, Patti Murphy, Beth Muecke, Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux, Carol and Bill Lawler, and Tori and Ed DeCora.