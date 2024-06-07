Famed Furniture Families Celebrated In River Oaks — Making Empty Houses Homes
Ensuring Every Kid In H-Town Has a Bed to Sleep OnBY Shelby Hodge // 06.06.24
Robyn & Zac Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Oli Mohammed, Samantha Hoffer, Scott Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Max & Sarah Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve Finger, Karen & Murry Penner at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Audrey Davis, Phillip Davis, Adele Bentsen at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bill Ward, Cyvia Wolff at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Case, Steven Finger, Alan Finger, Marlene Finger at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dexter & Chelsea McCoy at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Janice & Charlie Hall at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Keisha Smith, Millard Smith at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs Francie Willis and Bernie Falco at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Larry Cress, Austin Bradshaw, Regan Wood, Jeff Cummins at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phil & Colleen Smith at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Randy Powers, Phil Smith, Bill Caudell at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Robert & Shephali Perkins at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roger Koeppe, Susan Koeppe at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Samantha Hoffer, Ryan Bonnet at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Scott & Gayle Hoffer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Tom & Carol Sawyer at the Houston Furniture Bank dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: Houston Furniture Bank “No Kids on the Floor” dinner
Where: River Oaks Country Club
PC Moment: The evening was a celebration of the nonprofit that has been providing essential furniture for families in need since its inaugural support 32 years ago from Jodie Hoffer of Hoffer Furniture. Since his death in 2020, family support of the Houston Furniture Bank has continued.
Chaired by Francie Willis and Bernie Falco, the fundraiser honored the Hoffer family along with two other impactful supporters of the bank. The Finger family of Finger Furniture and the Wolff family of Star Furniture. Accepting honors on behalf of their respective families and receiving standing ovations were Scott Hoffer, Steve Finger and Cyvia Wolff. Of special note was the fact that Hoffer Furniture is today run by fourth generation family member Samantha Hoffer.
Furniture Bank executive director Oli Mohammed, who founded the nonprofit Houston Furniture Bank in 1992, narrated a video that recounted formation of the organization with the motto “Making Empty Houses Homes.”
With 360 attendees, the evening raised $275,000 with funds focused on providing beds for children in need.
“The basic necessities for a family to live and most importantly for a child to have a bed to sleep on is what the Houston Furniture Bank does,” Francie Willis told the gathering. “It is a critical organization in our community and touches so many lives.
“We need to garner continued support from the community.”
PC Seen: Mike Willis, Lisa Helfman, Ellen and Steve Robinson, Gayle and Scott Hoffer, Mindy and Steve Finger, Karen and Murry Penner, Robyn and Zac Hoffer, Samantha Hoffer, Ryan Bonnet, Sarah and Max Hoffer, Carol and Tom Sawyer, Marc Grossberg, Karen and Larry Cress, Michele and Youval Meicler, Adele and Lan Bentsen, Audrey and Phillip Davis, Mart and Roger Ramsey, Colleen and Phil Smith, Hershey Grace and Ed McMahon, Roz and Alan Pactor, and Cindy and Bill Ward.