River Oaks Mansions Create Outdoor Party Magic as the Zieglers and Paige Fertitta Open Up Their Homes
Giving Houston Ballet and Houston Symphony a Perfect Weather BoostBY Shelby Hodge //
Paige Fertitta, Richard Flowers, Blayne Fertitta, Angel Rios at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party at the Fertitta family home in River Oaks (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
PaperCity's Shelby Hodge interviews Houston Symphony executive director and CEO Gary Ginsling at the garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
2026 Houston Ballet Ball chairs Christine & David Underwood Jr. at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Edward & Rini Ziegler open their River Oaks home for the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Anne & Albert Chao at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Ana Reger at the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sonja Kostich, Stephanie Tsuru at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Deborah Laws, Blanca Jolly at the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Beth Muecke, Duyen Nguyen at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Farida Abjani, Maria Moncada Alaoui, Raquel Lewis at the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cabrina Owsley, Margaret Vaughn Cox, Desrye Morgan at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Mady Kades at the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jayne Johnston, Connor Walsh at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Jo Furr at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Julie Kent, Walter Bering, Ellie Beard at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Penelope & John Wright at the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristen, Cannon, Mignon Gill at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Kristy & Chris Bradshaw at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Qiana James, Deborah Laws, Beth Wolff, Cheryl Byington at the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Patti & Don Murphy at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Paula Whitten-Doolin & Olier Doolin at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Zane Carruth, Brittany Adams at the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Shara Schaffer, Jindallae Bernard, Kent Schaffer at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party at the River Oaks home of Paige Fertitta (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Saks Fifth Avenue GM Heidi Turney, David Webb's David Stout, Raquel Lewis at the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Vicki West & Ralph Burch at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party at the River Oaks home of Paige Fertitta (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Ada Agbor, Zoe Cadore at the Houston Ballet Ball launch party at the River Oaks home of Paige Fertitta (Photo by Annie Mulligan)
Violinists perform during the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kathi Rovere at the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jim Adams, Astrid Van Dyke at the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Joni Baird, SFA Club's Jun at the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hostess Rini Ziegler, David Webb's David Stout at the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Saks Fifth Avenue model styles David Webb jewelry for the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Florals by The Events Company and party fare by Jackson & Company at the Houston Symphony garden tea party at the home of Rini and Edward Ziegler
Saks Fifth Avenue models at the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
at the Houston Symphony garden tea party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
With Houston’s fickle weather, it’s always a roll of the dice as to whether or not Mother Nature will smile on the best laid plans for outdoor entertaining. Just ask wedding and event planners who have literally sweated through or hunkered down during unpredictable weather situations. This fall, however, two performing arts groups were blessed with the best of autumn in the Bayou City with Houston Ballet and Houston Symphony getting perfect weather.
The Ultimate Garden Tea Party
The florals are always magnificent when philanthropists Rini and Edward Ziegler entertain in their River Oaks home, and are particularly special for their annual autumn garden party honoring the Houston Symphony. For this year’s event, they tented part of the back garden where a duo of violinists performed Mozart and Hayden while waters trickled from the flower decked fountain.
Focus of the midday fête was the informative chat with Houston Symphony executive director and CEO Gary Ginslting, the subjects introduced by this writer. Bonus for the lunching ladies and sprinkling of gents was the Saks Fifth Avenue fashion presentation accompanied by a dazzling cache of jewels from legendary jeweler David Webb.
Orchestrating the hosts’ vision for this elegant garden party were The Events Company in charge of florals and Jackson & Company providing a scrumptious luncheon/tea spread.
Cocktails al Fresco
When Paige Fertitta opened her Fertitta family home in River Oaks for the 2026 Houston Ballet Ball kickoff, it was with special indulgence as the Ballet Ball itself will honor her beloved friend Richard Flowers, the events design master who has created unmatched decor for major galas for decades. The evening celebration took place across the resort-style back gardens where some 140 attendees joined in the salute to Flowers.
Also to be honored at the February gala is Houston First, represented on this evening by general counsel Paula Whitten-Doolin.
Holiday Gift Guide
Key to the festivities were ball chairs Christine and David M. Underwood, Jr., along with Houston Ballet executive director Sonja Kostich and artistic director Julie Kent.
As is the rule when the Fertitta family hosts an event, the Landry’s Hospitality empire steps in to provide a feast far beyond typical cocktail party fare. Think a lavish charcuterie station from Grotto Downtown and a generous caviar bar from La Griglia, plus heaps of passed hors d’oeuvres.