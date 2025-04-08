Houston’s Octogenarian Grand Dame Powers The Opera Ball To a Record $2 Million Night — Don’t Doubt Margaret Alkek Williams

It was a record $2 million evening for Houston Grand Opera as 450 gathered at Wortham Theater Center Grand Foyer for the formal affair. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

The Events Company decor at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Nancy Gonzalez, Denise Reyes, Christina Jack, Destiny Fernadisse at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Yolanda & Bill Knull at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Geraldina & Scott Wise at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Mike & Linda Fox at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Matthew Healy, Denise Reyes at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Cynthia Petrello, Celina Hellmund, Melinda Stubbs at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

L.E. & Ginny Simmons at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Teresa & José Ivo at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Derek Livingston, Nedra Jones at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Hector & Alejandra Torres at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Beth & Nick Zdeblick at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Halllie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Molly & Jim Crownover at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Theodore & Allyson Pritchett at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Cynthia & Tony Petrello at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Brittany Clark, Zane Carruth at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Betty & Jess Tutor at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Claire Liu, Terrylin Neale at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Honorees Harlan & Dian Stai at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Patrick Summers, Fredrica von Stade at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Drs. Warren & Rachel Ellsworth at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Patrick Summers, Margaret Alkek Williams, Khouri Dastoor at the Houston Grand Opera 'Love Is in the Air' gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Despite her petite stature, the age-defying octogenarian Margaret Alkek Williams is a grande dame of great determination. So it was no surprise that when she chaired Houston Grand Opera’s “Love Is in the Air” gala, she surpassed her goal of raising $2 million.

With the surprise addition of legendary mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade to the program, this Houston evening proved to be a resounding success.

Back in the day, Williams chaired her share of galas but of late she has enjoyed the role of honoree at fundraisers across the cultural landscape. As she shared on this night, it was 1983 that she last chaired an HGO gala. When the company approached her for a redux, she accepted, telling PaperCity this was absolutely her last spin in the gala chair spotlight.

“Margaret, your commitment to Houston Grand Opera is legendary,” HGO general director and CEO Khori Dastoor said from the podium. “Your passion for the arts has come to define our city. We are grateful for your leadership, your heart, your boundless generosity and, of course, your impeccable taste.

“Thank you for your tireless eﬀorts to ensure the success of this evening.”

Decor for the romantic white-tie-and-tails soirée centered on profusions of flowers as The Events Company swathed tabletops, stages, entry ways and overhead trestles with every flower imaginable. Swanning through the floral landscape of Wortham Theater Center‘s Grand Foyer, more than 450 partygoers, patrons and opera lovers were in for a musical treat.

Easter Tabletop Swipe

















Next

Typically, Houston Grand Opera does not name an honoree for its galas as that distinction is reserved, as Dastoor noted “for those individuals who have profoundly altered the trajectory of our institution.” On this evening, the first in 16 years, that glory was bestowed on Dian and Harlan Stai, who have been generous and stalwart HGO supporters for 35 years.

In their honor and to the delight of opera enthusiasts attending, von Stade, who has performed with Houston Grand Opera more than a dozen times since 1973, was introduced as surprise entertainment for the Stais, whom she holds in deep affection.

With HGO artistic and music director Patrick Summers at the baby grand piano, von Stade sang Steven Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns.” It was a beautiful and moving presentation with the two close friends — Summers and “Flicka” — performing on a secondary stage that was flanked by a parapet of fresh flowers.

City Kitchen did its expected culinary magic with the menu, providing fuel for dancing to the tunes of The Party Feels.

PC Seen: Ann and Karl Stern, Claire Liu, Anna Dean, Anne and Albert Chao, Allyson and Theodore Pritchett, Aaron and Sarah Stai, Drs. Rachel and Warren Ellsworth, Astley Blair, Betty and Jesse Tutor, Molly and Jim Crownover, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Melissa and Sam Stubbs, Celina Hellmund, Teresa and José Ivo, Hallie Vanderhider, Alicia Smith, Brigitte Kalai, Tara and David Wuthrich, Maria and Omar Alaoui, and Penny and Paul Loyd.