Young Singing Stars Shine In a $815,000 Night Of Houston Grand Opera Magic — Soaring and Setting Records

Cody Nicholson, Concert of Arias second place winner Misael Corralejo, Kelly Nicholson at Houston Grand Opera's Concert of Arias (Photo by Jacob Power)

How we love Houston Grand Opera’s Concert of Aria’s, the final round of the annual Eleanor McCollum Competition for Young Singers. On this 38th annual evening, up and coming opera talents sang beautiful and memorable arias before an audience that — beyond the esteemed judges — would have its say for the Audience Choice Award.

With its growing popularity this special Houston evening raised more than $815,000, the largest amount in the history of the event.

Some 800 enthusiastic opera aficionados arrived in Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center for the concert. Though it is a competition, it is also a glorious concert. Particularly with Houston Grand Opera artistic and music director Patrick Summers conducting the HGO orchestra for the inspirational performances.

Equally illustrious on this evening were the judges: Khori Dastoor, Houston Grand Opera general director and CEO; Julien Benhamou, director of production for the Théâtre des Champs Élysées and casting consultant for the Metropolitan Opera and the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence; and Sasha Cooke, who frequently performs with HGO and is currently starring as Hansel in the company’s production of Humperdinck’s Hansel.

Kudos to Drs. Rachel and Warren Ellsworth IV, dedicated Houston Grand Opera supporters who chaired the exceptional evening.

Seven finalists, chosen from 18 semifinalists from around the globe, took the stage — two sopranos, one mezzo-soprano and two tenors, all winning cash prizes. First place honors, a $25,000 prize, went to soprano Scarlett Jones, who entertained with “Dich, teure Halle” from Tannhäuser by Richard Wagner.Tenor Misael Corralejo performed “Fra poco a me ricovero” from Lucia di Lammermoor by Gaetano Donizetti and earned second place with a prize of $15,000. He also won the Audience Choice Award which earned him an additional $5,000.

Mezzo Lauren Randolph claimed third place and $10,000 while Viktoriia Shamanska earned the Ana María Martínez Encouragement Award and $2,000. In fact, all participants were rewarded for their efforts with non-placing finalists receiving $3,500 each.

Following the concert, some 470 cocktail-attired opera supporters adjourned to the Wortham Theater’s Grand Foyer for a seated dinner by City Kitchen celebrating each of the competing participants.

PC Seen: Anne and Albert Chao, Ann and Jonatha Ayre, Marcia and Alfredo Vilas, Janet and John Carrig, Beth Madison, Theresa and Dr. Peter Chang, Barbara and Pat McCelvey, Molly and Jim Crownover, Mindy and Josh Davidson, Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Drs. Liz Grimm and Jack Roth, and Stan Marek.