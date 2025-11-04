50 Years Back To the Future — Houston Grand Opera’s $690,000 Opening Night Keeps It Classic

Khori Dastoor, Tony Chase, Dina Alsowayel
Houston Grand Opera general director and CEO Khori Dastoor, opening night celebration chairs Tony Chase & Dina Alsowayel (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

02
27

Patrick Summers, Donnie Ray Albert, Michael Sumuel, Khori Dastoor at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

03
27

Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

04
27

Alfredo & Marcia Vilas at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

05
27

Matthew & Kristen Loden, Barbar Burger, Y. Ping Sun & David Leebron at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

06
27

Carl Palazzolo, Franci Neely at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

07
27

Claire Liu, Patrick Summers, Astley Blair, Khori Dastoor at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

08
27

Rebeca Rabinow & Matt Ringel at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

09
27

Gary Hollingsworth, Ken Hyde at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

10
27

Kellie & Robert Collier, Marty Dudley at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

11
27

Lori Harrington, Alecia Harris, Melanie Smith, Zoe Cadore at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

12
27

Richard & Elizabeth Husseini at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

13
27

Robin Beach, Elaine Finger, Gary Ginstling, Shoocha Kuqi, David Krohn, Louise Chapman at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

14
27

Ruain Flanagan, Michelle Klinger at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

15
27

Sherida Tutor, Jesse Tutor at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

16
27

Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana, Craig & Angela Jarchow at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

17
27

Stephanie & Dom Beveridge at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

18
27

Susan Saurage, Altenloh Uny Watanabe, Terrylin Neale, Yuichi Watanabe at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

19
27

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the Houston Gran Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

20
27

Sylvia Barnes & Jim Trimble at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

21
27

Jose & Teresa Ivo at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

22
27

Whitney Gordon, Ellen Susman, Amanda Shifrin at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

23
27

Ellen Liu, Ilana Walder-Biesanz at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

24
27

Gretchen Watkins, Joy McCormack at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

25
27

The cast of Porgy and Best with conductor James Gaffigan, opening night chairs Tony Chase & Dina Alsowayel with Patrick Summers and Khori Dastor (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

26
27

The party tent set up at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

27
27

Shades of Charleston inspired the decor at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Society / Featured Parties

50 Years Back To the Future — Houston Grand Opera's $690,000 Opening Night Keeps It Classic

The Return Of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess

BY //
Houston Grand Opera general director and CEO Khori Dastoor, opening night celebration chairs Tony Chase & Dina Alsowayel (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Patrick Summers, Donnie Ray Albert, Michael Sumuel, Khori Dastoor at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Alfredo & Marcia Vilas at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Matthew & Kristen Loden, Barbar Burger, Y. Ping Sun & David Leebron at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Carl Palazzolo, Franci Neely at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Claire Liu, Patrick Summers, Astley Blair, Khori Dastoor at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Rebeca Rabinow & Matt Ringel at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Gary Hollingsworth, Ken Hyde at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Kellie & Robert Collier, Marty Dudley at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Lori Harrington, Alecia Harris, Melanie Smith, Zoe Cadore at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Richard & Elizabeth Husseini at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Robin Beach, Elaine Finger, Gary Ginstling, Shoocha Kuqi, David Krohn, Louise Chapman at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Ruain Flanagan, Michelle Klinger at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Sherida Tutor, Jesse Tutor at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana, Craig & Angela Jarchow at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Stephanie & Dom Beveridge at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Susan Saurage, Altenloh Uny Watanabe, Terrylin Neale, Yuichi Watanabe at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the Houston Gran Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Sylvia Barnes & Jim Trimble at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Jose & Teresa Ivo at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Whitney Gordon, Ellen Susman, Amanda Shifrin at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Ellen Liu, Ilana Walder-Biesanz at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Gretchen Watkins, Joy McCormack at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
The cast of Porgy and Best with conductor James Gaffigan, opening night chairs Tony Chase & Dina Alsowayel with Patrick Summers and Khori Dastor (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
The party tent set up at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Shades of Charleston inspired the decor at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)
Houston Grand Opera general director and CEO Khori Dastoor, opening night celebration chairs Tony Chase & Dina Alsowayel (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Patrick Summers, Donnie Ray Albert, Michael Sumuel, Khori Dastoor at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Alfredo & Marcia Vilas at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Matthew & Kristen Loden, Barbar Burger, Y. Ping Sun & David Leebron at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Carl Palazzolo, Franci Neely at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Claire Liu, Patrick Summers, Astley Blair, Khori Dastoor at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Rebeca Rabinow & Matt Ringel at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Gary Hollingsworth, Ken Hyde at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Kellie & Robert Collier, Marty Dudley at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Lori Harrington, Alecia Harris, Melanie Smith, Zoe Cadore at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Richard & Elizabeth Husseini at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Robin Beach, Elaine Finger, Gary Ginstling, Shoocha Kuqi, David Krohn, Louise Chapman at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Ruain Flanagan, Michelle Klinger at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Sherida Tutor, Jesse Tutor at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana, Craig & Angela Jarchow at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Stephanie & Dom Beveridge at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Susan Saurage, Altenloh Uny Watanabe, Terrylin Neale, Yuichi Watanabe at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the Houston Gran Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Sylvia Barnes & Jim Trimble at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Jose & Teresa Ivo at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Whitney Gordon, Ellen Susman, Amanda Shifrin at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Ellen Liu, Ilana Walder-Biesanz at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Gretchen Watkins, Joy McCormack at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

The cast of Porgy and Best with conductor James Gaffigan, opening night chairs Tony Chase & Dina Alsowayel with Patrick Summers and Khori Dastor (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

The party tent set up at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Shades of Charleston inspired the decor at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

From the scruffy surroundings of Catfish Row on stage at Wortham Theater Center to the Charleston-inspired lush environs of a party tent, guests attending Houston Grand Opera’s Opening Night and Celebration Dinner were wowed by both the performance of  Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess and the dinner soirée that followed.

Photo ops and glasses of champagne greeted the glorious black-tie throng as everyone moved from the Brown Stage to the tent on Fish Plaza where The Events Company had spun its decorative magic. In keeping with the theme, City Kitchen’s menu featured pan-seared red snapper with Carolina golden rice pilaf and sugar snap peas and decadent hummingbird cake.

Jaschke_HGO_10.24.25
Claire Liu, Patrick Summers, Astley Blair, Khori Dastoor at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Celebration chairs Dina Alsowayel and Tony Chase led the evening to its second most financially successful opening night on record with proceeds reaching $690,000. The funds will support the company’s ongoing commitment to enriching Greater Houston’s diverse community “through the transformative power of opera,”as Houston Grand Opera general director and CEO  Khori Dastoor holds.

Sippi Khurana, Ajay Khurana, Craig and Angela JarchoweHouston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala 2025
Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana, Craig & Angela Jarchow at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

She shared with the gathering of 450 the enduring significance that Porgy and Bess has to HGO, dating from the company’s groundbreaking 1976 production that traveled to Broadway and earned both a Tony and a Grammy. Fifty years later, under direction of Francesca Zambello, the 2025 production proved no less stimulating and enjoyable.

At dinner Dastoor introduced the newly elected Houston Grand Opera board chair — the dashing Astley Blair — while giving a generous nod to outgoing chair Claire Liu.

Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala 2025
Lori Harrington, Alecia Harris, Melanie Smith, Zoe Cadore at the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

As is tradition, HGO artistic and music director Patrick Summers introduced the cast on this his final opening night celebration in this role. After the current season, Summers will assume the position of music director emeritus and holder of the Robert and Jane Cizik music director emeritus chair.

PC Seen: Conductor James Gaffigan, Margaret Alkek Williams, Joe Greenberg, Vivianna Jolie, Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin, Rebekka and Damon Chargois, Jane Cizik, Molly Crownover, Alicia Harris, Teresa and José Ivo, Myrtle Jones, Monica Karuturi and Kumaran Sathyamoorthy, Jana and Scotty Arnoldy, Sylvia Barnes and Jim Trimble, Anita Smith, Franci Neely, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Cora and Judson Robinson, Elaine Finger, and Marcia and Alfredo Vilas.

