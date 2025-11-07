Houston’s Best Costumes Give the City’s Secret Animal Campus a Boost — This Is No Haunted Forest

Jim and Trisha Zucker-min
Jim and Trisha Zucker got into the spirit at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Leila Perrin, Cheryl Bindson, Leisa Holland-Nelson at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

llona Carlson, Kandace Longoria, honoree Hershey Grace at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Robert & Laura Scott at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Co-chairs Tracy LeRoy, Tommy Harper, Annie Graham at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

TUTS Performance at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Afterparty at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Brady & Zane Carruth at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Carlos & Kandice Longoria meeting horses at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Cassidy Green, Brianna Purka at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Dawnell Callahan, co-chair Tracy LeRoy, Trisha Zucker at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Ilona Carson addressing the crowd at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Mark & Christina Godard at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Penny Parker and Amber Bernhardt meeting horses at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Stilt walkers at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houston SPCA president Patricia Mercer at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Donna & Philip Tenenbaum at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Kevin Gillard, honoree Hershey Grace, Frank Billingsley at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Live Auction at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houston's Best Costumes Give the City's Secret Animal Campus a Boost — This Is No Haunted Forest

An Adorable Lineup of Puppies and Kittens Up For Adoption

Jim and Trisha Zucker got into the spirit at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Leila Perrin, Cheryl Bindson, Leisa Holland-Nelson at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

llona Carlson, Kandace Longoria, honoree Hershey Grace at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Robert & Laura Scott at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Co-chairs Tracy LeRoy, Tommy Harper, Annie Graham at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

TUTS Performance at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Afterparty at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Brady & Zane Carruth at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Carlos & Kandice Longoria meeting horses at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Cassidy Green, Brianna Purka at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Dawnell Callahan, co-chair Tracy LeRoy, Trisha Zucker at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Ilona Carson addressing the crowd at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

Mark & Christina Godard at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Penny Parker and Amber Bernhardt meeting horses at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Stilt walkers at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houston SPCA president Patricia Mercer at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Donna & Philip Tenenbaum at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Kevin Gillard, honoree Hershey Grace, Frank Billingsley at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Live Auction at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: Houston SPCA’s 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball

Where: Equine Rescue Arena on the William and Evelyn Griffin Campus for All Animals

Howl-O-Ween chairs Annie Graham, Tommy Harper and Tracy LeRoy welcomed more than 400 animal lovers and supporters to SPCA’s spellbinding Halloween bash. The Griffin Campus’ Equine Rescue Area got transformed into a haunted forest with moody, woodland-themed decor, complemented by everyone’s whimsical costumes. 

Cocktail hour kicked off the evening, with drinks, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and live entertainment in the form of a singing quartet, musical trio and stilt walkers. Attendees even spent time visiting rescued horses in the Equine Rescue Center and learning about their stories. 

Dawnell Callahan, co-chair Tracy LeRoy, Trisha Zucker at Houston SPCA’s 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

As seats were taken and appetizers served, costumed dancers from TUTS took the stage in a spectacular performance. KHOU 11’s Ilona Carson, serving as emcee, then invited everyone to dig into their three-course dinners. Houston SPCA also paid recognition to the Howl-O-Ween Ball’s honorees: longtime animal supporter Hershey Grace and Enterprise Mobility, an SPCA partner. 

A live auction thrilled the crowd after dinner. Luxury items up for bids included a drop necklace in 8K white gold, black onyx and diamond filigree from de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry; a weekend getaway for six at Frances Farm; a week’s stay at a beachfront complex in Puerto Vallarta; and the rare opportunity to experience an owl and bald eagle release. 

Robert & Laura Scott at Houston SPCA’s 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

The night carried on at the afterparty in the Adoption Center, where everyone enjoyed not only desserts, specialty cocktails and live music from DJ L Boogie, but also an adorable lineup of puppies and kittens who were up for adoption. Through this year’s Howl-O-Ween Ball, Houston SPCA raised more than $1 million for the rescue and rehabilitation of animals across the Gulf Coast. 

PC Seen: Bob Graham, Brandon Rottinghaus, Brian Smyth, Marty and Bruce Lundstrom, Kandace and Carlos Longoria, Cheryl Byington, Cindi Bohannon, Connie M. Bergen, Constable Alan Rosen, Dr. Roberta Westbrook, Ed McMahon, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Frank Billingsley, Jennifer Schechter Rosen, Judge Roberta Lloyd, Kevin Gilliard, L.D. Eckermann, Martha Seng, Patricia E. Mercer, Tricia Hika, Zane and Brady Carruth. 

