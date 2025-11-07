Houston’s Best Costumes Give the City’s Secret Animal Campus a Boost — This Is No Haunted Forest

Jim and Trisha Zucker got into the spirit at Houston SPCA's 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

What: Houston SPCA’s 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Ball

Where: Equine Rescue Arena on the William and Evelyn Griffin Campus for All Animals

Howl-O-Ween chairs Annie Graham, Tommy Harper and Tracy LeRoy welcomed more than 400 animal lovers and supporters to SPCA’s spellbinding Halloween bash. The Griffin Campus’ Equine Rescue Area got transformed into a haunted forest with moody, woodland-themed decor, complemented by everyone’s whimsical costumes.

Cocktail hour kicked off the evening, with drinks, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and live entertainment in the form of a singing quartet, musical trio and stilt walkers. Attendees even spent time visiting rescued horses in the Equine Rescue Center and learning about their stories.

As seats were taken and appetizers served, costumed dancers from TUTS took the stage in a spectacular performance. KHOU 11’s Ilona Carson, serving as emcee, then invited everyone to dig into their three-course dinners. Houston SPCA also paid recognition to the Howl-O-Ween Ball’s honorees: longtime animal supporter Hershey Grace and Enterprise Mobility, an SPCA partner.

A live auction thrilled the crowd after dinner. Luxury items up for bids included a drop necklace in 8K white gold, black onyx and diamond filigree from de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry; a weekend getaway for six at Frances Farm; a week’s stay at a beachfront complex in Puerto Vallarta; and the rare opportunity to experience an owl and bald eagle release.

Holiday Gift Guide Swipe Gossamer Cashmere Alador Jewelry White Elm Elysian Collective Pins Mechanical Co. L. Majors Jewelers The Beauty Way Consuela Lanai Cowboy Pools Salt Lick BBQ VoChill Crux Climbing Center Teakeasy Tea Refine Aesthetics Charbonnel et Walker Pecos Jane Vintage Sparrow Interiors & Gifts Creekhaven Inn & Spa Parker + Scott





































Next

The night carried on at the afterparty in the Adoption Center, where everyone enjoyed not only desserts, specialty cocktails and live music from DJ L Boogie, but also an adorable lineup of puppies and kittens who were up for adoption. Through this year’s Howl-O-Ween Ball, Houston SPCA raised more than $1 million for the rescue and rehabilitation of animals across the Gulf Coast.

PC Seen: Bob Graham, Brandon Rottinghaus, Brian Smyth, Marty and Bruce Lundstrom, Kandace and Carlos Longoria, Cheryl Byington, Cindi Bohannon, Connie M. Bergen, Constable Alan Rosen, Dr. Roberta Westbrook, Ed McMahon, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Frank Billingsley, Jennifer Schechter Rosen, Judge Roberta Lloyd, Kevin Gilliard, L.D. Eckermann, Martha Seng, Patricia E. Mercer, Tricia Hika, Zane and Brady Carruth.