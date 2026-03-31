Houston’s Most Fashionable Women Turn Hats in the Park Into Another Stunner — And Hermann Park Is the Big Winner

Varda Fields, Cheryl Byington, and Karen Payne
Kaitlyn Scheurich, Stephanie Tsuru, Cara Lambright
HITP Co-Chairs Tina Arias Peterman, Nicola Fuentes Toubia, Demetra Jones
Julie Longoria Chen, Camille Connelly
Audrey White, Randi Hernandez, Beth McEntee, and Jessica Givens
Jacquie Baly and Phyllis Knight Williams
Fady Armanious, Katie Lynagh, Jennifer Allison, and Michele Marandi
Adama Sall and Sonja Kostich (Houston Ballet)
Alexis Guillroy, Audrey Sarver, and Elizabeth Carl
Allison Thacker (2)
Annie Eifler, Susie Criner (2)
Charlotte Calloway, Monique Shankle, and Kimberly Phillips
Emily Kuo
Hallie Vanderhider and Donna Lewis
Honoree UTHealth Houston Representatives Maria Pappas and Kevin Foyle
HPC Board Chair Rosyln Bazzelle Mithcell and HPARD Director Kenneth Allen
Daphne Pappas
Jay Baker, Susie Criner, Krystal Thompson, Franci Neely, Sanford Criner
Jen Kavoussi
Stephanie Tsuru, Shawn Stephens, Kelley Lubanko
Paula desRoches, Alicia Harris, Geraldina Wise 2
Zimat Ahmed and Heather Almond
Katie Arnoldy, Molly Stone, and Allie Fields
Kevin Foyle, Maria Pappas (2)
Kristen McDanald, Stacy Johnson
Kristy Bradshaw and Isabel David
Rachel Sumang and Mary Ann Mason
Winnie Phillips and Amanda Hughes Pickering
HPC President & CEO Cara Lambright (2)
Amy Peck, Kenneth Allen, Abbie Kaman and Sallie Alcorn
Allie Fields
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Varda Fields, Cheryl Byington, Karen Payne at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Kaitlyn Scheurich, Stephanie Tsuru, Cara Lambright at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Co-chairs Tina Arias Peterman, Nicola Fuentes Toubia, Demetra Jones at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Julie Longoria Chen, Camille Connelly at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Audrey White, Randi Hernandez, Beth McEntee, Jessica Givens at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Jacquie Baly, Phyllis Williams at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Fady Armanious, Katie Lynagh, Jennifer Allison, Michelle Mirandi at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Adama Sall, Sonja Kostich at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Alexis Gujillroy, Audrey Sarver, Elizabeth Carl at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Allison Thacker at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Annie Eifler, Susie Criner at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Charlotte Calloway, Monique Shankle, Kimberly Phillips at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Emily Kua at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Hallie Vanderhider, Donna Lewis at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Honoree UT Health Houston representative Maria Pappas, Kevin Foyle at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Hermann Park Conservancy board chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, director Kenneth Allen at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Daphne Pappas at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Jay Baker, Susie Criner, Krystal Thompson, Franci Neely, Sanford Criner at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Jen Kavoussia t the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Stephanie Tsuru, Shawn Stephens, Kelley Lubanko at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Paula DesRoches, Alicia Harris, Geraldina Wise at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Zinat Ahmed, Heather Almond at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Katie Arnoldy, Molly Stone, Allie Fields at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Kevin Foyle, Maria Pappas at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)(Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Kristen McDanald, Stacy Johnson at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Kristy Bradshaw, Isabel David at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Rachel Sumang, Mary Ann Mason at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Winnie Phillips, Amanda Hughes Pickering at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Hermann Park Conservancy president and CEO Cara Lambright at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Amy Peck, Kenneth Allen, Abbie Kaman and Sallie Alcorn at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Allie Fields at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Varda Fields, Cheryl Byington, and Karen Payne
Kaitlyn Scheurich, Stephanie Tsuru, Cara Lambright
HITP Co-Chairs Tina Arias Peterman, Nicola Fuentes Toubia, Demetra Jones
Julie Longoria Chen, Camille Connelly
Audrey White, Randi Hernandez, Beth McEntee, and Jessica Givens
Jacquie Baly and Phyllis Knight Williams
Fady Armanious, Katie Lynagh, Jennifer Allison, and Michele Marandi
Adama Sall and Sonja Kostich (Houston Ballet)
Alexis Guillroy, Audrey Sarver, and Elizabeth Carl
Allison Thacker (2)
Annie Eifler, Susie Criner (2)
Charlotte Calloway, Monique Shankle, and Kimberly Phillips
Emily Kuo
Hallie Vanderhider and Donna Lewis
Honoree UTHealth Houston Representatives Maria Pappas and Kevin Foyle
HPC Board Chair Rosyln Bazzelle Mithcell and HPARD Director Kenneth Allen
Daphne Pappas
Jay Baker, Susie Criner, Krystal Thompson, Franci Neely, Sanford Criner
Jen Kavoussi
Stephanie Tsuru, Shawn Stephens, Kelley Lubanko
Paula desRoches, Alicia Harris, Geraldina Wise 2
Zimat Ahmed and Heather Almond
Katie Arnoldy, Molly Stone, and Allie Fields
Kevin Foyle, Maria Pappas (2)
Kristen McDanald, Stacy Johnson
Kristy Bradshaw and Isabel David
Rachel Sumang and Mary Ann Mason
Winnie Phillips and Amanda Hughes Pickering
HPC President & CEO Cara Lambright (2)
Amy Peck, Kenneth Allen, Abbie Kaman and Sallie Alcorn
Allie Fields
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Most Fashionable Women Turn Hats in the Park Into Another Stunner — And Hermann Park Is the Big Winner

Boosting One of the Bayou City's Truly Special Spaces

BY //
Varda Fields, Cheryl Byington, Karen Payne at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kaitlyn Scheurich, Stephanie Tsuru, Cara Lambright at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Co-chairs Tina Arias Peterman, Nicola Fuentes Toubia, Demetra Jones at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Julie Longoria Chen, Camille Connelly at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Audrey White, Randi Hernandez, Beth McEntee, Jessica Givens at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jacquie Baly, Phyllis Williams at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Fady Armanious, Katie Lynagh, Jennifer Allison, Michelle Mirandi at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Adama Sall, Sonja Kostich at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Alexis Gujillroy, Audrey Sarver, Elizabeth Carl at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Allison Thacker at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Annie Eifler, Susie Criner at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Charlotte Calloway, Monique Shankle, Kimberly Phillips at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Emily Kua at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Hallie Vanderhider, Donna Lewis at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Honoree UT Health Houston representative Maria Pappas, Kevin Foyle at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Hermann Park Conservancy board chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, director Kenneth Allen at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Daphne Pappas at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Jay Baker, Susie Criner, Krystal Thompson, Franci Neely, Sanford Criner at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jen Kavoussia t the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Stephanie Tsuru, Shawn Stephens, Kelley Lubanko at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Paula DesRoches, Alicia Harris, Geraldina Wise at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Zinat Ahmed, Heather Almond at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Katie Arnoldy, Molly Stone, Allie Fields at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kevin Foyle, Maria Pappas at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)(Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristen McDanald, Stacy Johnson at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristy Bradshaw, Isabel David at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Rachel Sumang, Mary Ann Mason at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Winnie Phillips, Amanda Hughes Pickering at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Hermann Park Conservancy president and CEO Cara Lambright at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Amy Peck, Kenneth Allen, Abbie Kaman and Sallie Alcorn at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Allie Fields at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
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Varda Fields, Cheryl Byington, Karen Payne at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Kaitlyn Scheurich, Stephanie Tsuru, Cara Lambright at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Co-chairs Tina Arias Peterman, Nicola Fuentes Toubia, Demetra Jones at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Julie Longoria Chen, Camille Connelly at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Audrey White, Randi Hernandez, Beth McEntee, Jessica Givens at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Jacquie Baly, Phyllis Williams at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Fady Armanious, Katie Lynagh, Jennifer Allison, Michelle Mirandi at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Adama Sall, Sonja Kostich at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Alexis Gujillroy, Audrey Sarver, Elizabeth Carl at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Allison Thacker at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Annie Eifler, Susie Criner at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Charlotte Calloway, Monique Shankle, Kimberly Phillips at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Emily Kua at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Hallie Vanderhider, Donna Lewis at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Honoree UT Health Houston representative Maria Pappas, Kevin Foyle at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Hermann Park Conservancy board chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, director Kenneth Allen at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Daphne Pappas at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Jay Baker, Susie Criner, Krystal Thompson, Franci Neely, Sanford Criner at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Jen Kavoussia t the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Stephanie Tsuru, Shawn Stephens, Kelley Lubanko at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Paula DesRoches, Alicia Harris, Geraldina Wise at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Zinat Ahmed, Heather Almond at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Katie Arnoldy, Molly Stone, Allie Fields at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Kevin Foyle, Maria Pappas at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)(Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Kristen McDanald, Stacy Johnson at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Kristy Bradshaw, Isabel David at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Rachel Sumang, Mary Ann Mason at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Winnie Phillips, Amanda Hughes Pickering at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Hermann Park Conservancy president and CEO Cara Lambright at the 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

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Amy Peck, Kenneth Allen, Abbie Kaman and Sallie Alcorn at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Allie Fields at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Once again, Mother Nature smiled on supporters of Hermann Park Conservancy as the weather for Houston’s 18th annual Hats in the Park luncheon was nothing less than splendid. Serendipitously, “Nature Is a Healer” served as the theme of this year’s affair and UTHealth Houston was honoree. The temps were pleasant, the breezes gentle and flowers bloomed.

HITP Co-Chairs Tina Arias Peterman, Nicola Fuentes Toubia, Demetra Jones
Co-chairs Tina Arias Peterman, Nicola Fuentes Toubia, Demetra Jones at the Hermann Park Conservancy ‘Hats in the Park’ luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

“Today’s theme feels especially relevant to us at UTHealth Houston,” Kevin Foyle, the hospital’s senior vice president of development and alumni engagement, told the gathering of 450. “Our mission is to advance health through education, research and patient care. But we know that health is influenced by so much more than what happens inside a clinic or in a hospital.

“It’s also shaped by the spaces where people can step away, recharge and connect. And Hermann Park is truly the perfect example of that.”

Kaitlyn Scheurich, Stephanie Tsuru, Cara Lambright
Kaitlyn Scheurich, Stephanie Tsuru, Cara Lambright at the Hermann Park Conservancy ‘Hats in the Park’ luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

As is tradition, the loyal flock of supporters stepped out in sartorial opulence — at least in their selection of chapeaux. There were fascinators and broad brims, fedoras and panamas each decorated to the hilt with feathers, faux flowers and real, spiraling structures and massive blossoms.

Some were quite simple while others bordered on the outrageous. Thus, Hats in the Park regularly ranks as the most fashionably beguiling of the Houston spring social season.

Julie Longoria Chen, Camille Connelly
Julie Longoria Chen, Camille Connelly at the Hermann Park Conservancy ‘Hats in the Park’ luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Taking the lead were luncheon chairs Demetra Jones, Tina Arias Peterman and Nicola Fuentes Toubia each making her own headpiece statement while Conservancy board chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, a PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree, made a stunning presence in her navy frock and soaring navy hat.

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All of this fashionable glory in the name of raising funds for the maintenance and betterment of Hermann Park.

Fady Armanious, Katie Lynagh, Jennifer Allison, and Michele Marandi
Fady Armanious, Katie Lynagh, Jennifer Allison, Michelle Mirandi at the Hermann Park Conservancy ‘Hats in the Park’ luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

“For more than a century, Hermann Park has been a place of restoration and renewal, and it has been woven into the daily lives of people who live and work and receive care across Houston, but especially here in the Texas Medical Center,” Hermann Park Conservancy president & CEO Cara Lambright noted as she thanked the throng for its support. “A healthy city is not just care delivered, though, within walls. It is also delivered through green space that supports wellbeing, something UTHealth Houston has long recognized.”

PC Seen: City Council members Sallie Alcorn and Abbie Kamin, Houston Parks and Recreation director Kenneth Allen, Kristy Bradshaw, Paula DesRoches, Allison Thacker, Leigh Smith, Kathryn Boeker, Julie Longoria Chen, Susie and Sanford Criner, Jay Baker, Franci Neely, Krystal Thompson, Stacy Johnson, Sandy Godfrey, Kelley Lubanko, Devorah Kreiger, Amanda Hughes Pickering, and Kathryn Boeker. 

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