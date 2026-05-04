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Broadway Magic, a Surprise $5 Million Gift and a Speakeasy Finish Power Hobby Center’s Remarkable Houston Night

Raising the Curtain and Strengthening the Bayou City Arts Scene

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Singer/songwriter and Tony Award winner Darren Criss performs a duet with HSPVA musical theatre student Bianca Ramirez at The Hobby Center Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Singer/songwriter and Tony Award winner Darren Criss performs a duet with HSPVA musical theatre student Bianca Ramirez at The Hobby Center Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Brenda Jones, George Lancaster, Mady & Ken Kades at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Brenda Jones, George Lancaster, Mady & Ken Kades at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Amy Cope-Gibbs & Jon Gibs, Claudia Kreisle at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Amy Cope-Gibbs & Jon Gibs, Claudia Kreisle at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Chris Kase, Sandra Porter, Carol Sawyer, Sharon Brier at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Chris Kase, Sandra Porter, Carol Sawyer, Sharon Brier at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

David & Angie Finn at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

David & Angie Finn at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Jacquie Baly & James Craig at the Hobby Center gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Jacquie Baly & James Craig at the Hobby Center gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Kate Elsenbrook, Alvin Abraham, Nick Nagurski, Lesha Elsenbrook at the Hobby Center gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Kate Elsenbrook, Alvin Abraham, Nick Nagurski, Lesha Elsenbrook at the Hobby Center gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Miles Marks, Pam & Rob Doty at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Miles Marks, Pam & Rob Doty at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Pat Mitchell, Taylor Kidd, Zachary Horst, Swen Goedicke at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Pat Mitchell, Taylor Kidd, Zachary Horst, Swen Goedicke at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Ralph Burch & Vicki West at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Ralph Burch & Vicki West at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Tavia & Mose Smith at the Hobby Center gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Tavia & Mose Smith at the Hobby Center gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Sue & Rusty Burnett, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Sue & Rusty Burnett, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Walker & Anna Hobby at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Walker & Anna Hobby at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

A moody moment at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

A moody moment at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Rendering of The Kades Club, the Hobby Center's new hospitality lounge (Courtesy of the Hobby Center)

Rendering of The Kades Club, the Hobby Center's new hospitality lounge (Courtesy of the Hobby Center)

Rendering of the bar in The Kades Club (Courtesy of the Hobby Center)

Rendering of the bar in The Kades Club (Courtesy of the Hobby Center)

Broadway brilliance resounded through Houston’s Hobby Center for the Performing Arts on a remarkable gala evening that unfolded on the Sarofim Stage. That is where dinner, fundraising and Tony Award winning entertainment evolved into a remarkable soirée with a surprise financial bang.

Brenda Jones, George Lancaster, Mady & Ken Kades
Brenda Jones, George Lancaster, Mady & Ken Kades at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

“Raise the Curtain” gala chairs Mady and Ken Kades welcomed a black-tie throng of some 240 to the speakeasy setting that led through a hidden door to the main stage where The Events Company worked its magic, draping the interior stage and dressing tables in gold and blue and swaths of floras. City Kitchen provided its always commendable dinner.

The financial windfall — a $5 million gift from the Ken and Mady Kades Foundation was revealed by Hobby Center president and CEO Mark Folkes. The funds are earmarked for new initiatives and improvements across the Hobby Center campus. The most interesting of all is The Kades Club, a new hospitality lounge aimed at supporting and fostering community among donors and partners.

“Philanthropy is driving the next chapter of the Hobby Center, powering our strategic plan and expanding what a performing arts center can be for artists and audiences,” Folkes says. ”We’re incredibly grateful to Ken and Mady Kades for their leadership gift and creating a legacy that will strengthen Houston’s arts community for generations.”

The Kades are well recognized for the support of theater both in Houston and New York where they are investors in various Broadway productions.

Rendering of New Hospitality Lounge, The Kades Club; Rendering Credit The Hobby Center
Rendering of The Kades Club, the Hobby Center’s new hospitality lounge (Courtesy of the Hobby Center)

“The Hobby Center represents what makes Houston special, a city defined by its diversity, creativity and sense of possibility,” Ken Kades, a Hobby Center board member and facilities chair, notes.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY

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Mady Kades expands on that sentiment. “The arts play a big role in shaping the quality of life here, and that’s why we’re so excited to support this new expanded vision,” she says.

Sue & Rusty Burnett, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman
Sue & Rusty Burnett, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

This Hobby Center evening honored Rob Doty for five years of exceptional leadership as board chair.

Singer Darren Criss, currently staring in the musical Maybe Happy Ending for which he won his first Tony Award for Leading Actor in a Musical, provided the night’s entertainment. Fans will recall his run on Glee and for his role in Netflix’s series Hollywood. In a special moment Criss invited High School for the Performing and Visual Arts senior Bianca Ramirez on stage for a duet of “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors.

The night concluded back in the speakeasy/late-night lounge where McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches and pies, courtesy of the Kades, were served.

The evening raised more than $815,000 in support of the Hobby Center’s education programs, which will bring 50,000 students to the Hobby Center for free performances in the 2026-27 season.

Walker & Anna Hobby
Walker & Anna Hobby at the Hobby Center Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

PC Seen: Honorary chair Margaret Alkek Williams, Christopher Johnston, Tom and Lesha Elsenbrook, Liz and Matt Furman, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Anna and Walker Hobby, Amy Cope-Gibbs and John Gibbs, Jeri and Marc Shapiro, George Lancaster, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Kate Dearing Fowler and Steve Fowler, and Angie and David Finn.

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