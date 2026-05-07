Houston’s Sexy James Bond Party Turns Into a $1.8 Million Victory Night — Dream Rides and Golden People

Susie Bender with the Cavapoo puppy, Robin Greenspan at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Cyvia Wolf, Chris Egan, Ashley Parker during the Heads or Tails game at Victory Houston gala (Photo by Jacob Power) Photo Credit: Jacob Power

David & Aoife French get into the James Bond theme at the Victory Houston gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: Victory Houston “Shaken, Not Stirred – An Evening of Intrigue” gala

Where: 713 Music Hall

PC Moment: Even with knowledge of the 007/James Bond theme, the 650 supporters of Victory Houston certainly didn’t expect the decorative showpiece — James Bond’s signature Aston Martin DB5. One of the most famous cars in the world was displayed right on the ballroom floor of 713 Music Hall for this “Shaken, Not Stirred” Gala.

It was one of the many 007-inspired elements delivered by Kirksey Gregg Productions. Think gilded actors in top hats striking familiar James Bond poses and reminders of the casino scenes with the crowd trying their luck at craps, blackjack and slots.

Chaired by Keeli Lee, Lelia Sprague and Edith Wittig van Wageningen the inspired evening earned $1.8 million to support cancer research and initiatives in the Greater Houston Area. Sonic Automotive, EchoPark Automotive and Sonic Powersports contributed mightily to the bottom line as presenting sponsors while Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees sponsored the welcome reception.

Addressing the mission of Victory, president Karen Peltz introduced a compelling video that highlighted the underlying purpose of the evening — advancing lifesaving cancer research and supporting families across Houston.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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Demeris Catering put on an impressive Mediterranean inspired buffet feast — lamb chops, grilled veggies and the like providing energy for dancing to the sounds of Grand Party Experience. And what an entrance that group made, moving to the stage through the crowd with horns blasting.

The live auction in the hands of Johnny “Bravo” Holloway added its share of energy with two puppy love twosomes. As soon as the Cavapoo puppy was spoken for by Susie and Scott Bender, a second was offered and Bebe and John Falik quickly jumped in as the high bidders to bring home that cute pooch.

And then came the 2026 white Ford F‑150 King Ranch, which Melissa Hobbs took home with a high bid of $95,000. In a show‑stopping moment, Sonic Automotive president Jeff Dyke surprised the crowd by donating a second truck on the spot, promptly purchased for the same amount by Bebe and John Falik.

James Bond himself would be proud.

PC Seen: Cyvia Wolff, Robin and Alex Brennan-Martin, Jody Dyke, Eric Hollingsworth, Sandra Burgess, Dr. Michael Bruce, Dr. Martha Mims, Sheila and Tad Mayfield, Lizzie Dipp Metzger and Brian Metzger, Susanne and Tom Vaughan, Sallie Morian and Mike Clark, JoAnne Petersen and Mike Taylor, Dr. James Gallo, Jay Hartenbach, and Dan Faust.