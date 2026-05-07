Your PaperCity Account
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Sexy James Bond Party Turns Into a $1.8 Million Victory Night — Dream Rides and Golden People

Even a 007 Worthy Casino Beckoned

By //

1/0
David & Aoife French get into the James Bond theme at the Victory Houston gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

David & Aoife French get into the James Bond theme at the Victory Houston gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Edith Wittig van Wageningen, Lelia Sprague, and Kelli Lee at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Edith Wittig van Wageningen, Lelia Sprague, and Kelli Lee at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Cyvia Wolf, Chris Egan, Ashley Parker during the Heads or Tails game at Victory Houston gala (Photo by Jacob Power) Photo Credit: Jacob Power

Cyvia Wolf, Chris Egan, Ashley Parker during the Heads or Tails game at Victory Houston gala (Photo by Jacob Power) Photo Credit: Jacob Power

Joshua Espinedo, Texas Senator Carol Alvarado, Nathan Reedy at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Joshua Espinedo, Texas Senator Carol Alvarado, Nathan Reedy at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Tom & Lauren Biggs at VIctory Houston gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tom & Lauren Biggs at VIctory Houston gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Diane Cain, Karen Peltz at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Diane Cain, Karen Peltz at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Alan & Elizabeth Stein at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Alan & Elizabeth Stein at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Robin & Alex Brennan Martin at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Robin & Alex Brennan Martin at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Katherine Pulse & Dewey Stringer at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Katherine Pulse & Dewey Stringer at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kamisha Mickey, Cheryl Byington at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kamisha Mickey, Cheryl Byington at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Bruce Padilla & Shelby Thibodeaux at Victory Houston gala

Bruce Padilla & Shelby Thibodeaux at Victory Houston gala

Jeff & Jody Dyke at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jeff & Jody Dyke at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Bayli Shvartzapel, Rob Dale at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Bayli Shvartzapel, Rob Dale at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Caroline Turner, Katharine Juden at the Victory Housotn gala

Caroline Turner, Katharine Juden at the Victory Housotn gala

Sandra Burgess at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sandra Burgess at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Brook Lubanowski, Kate Raffale at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Brook Lubanowski, Kate Raffale at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Auctioneer Johnny 'Bravo' Holloway at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish_

Auctioneer Johnny 'Bravo' Holloway at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish_

Susie Bender with the Cavapoo puppy, Robin Greenspan at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Susie Bender with the Cavapoo puppy, Robin Greenspan at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Bebe & John Falik at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Bebe & John Falik at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: Victory Houston “Shaken, Not Stirred – An Evening of Intrigue” gala

Where: 713 Music Hall

PC Moment: Even with knowledge of the 007/James Bond theme, the 650 supporters of Victory Houston certainly didn’t expect the decorative showpiece — James Bond’s signature Aston Martin DB5. One of the most famous cars in the world was displayed right on the ballroom floor of 713 Music Hall for this “Shaken, Not Stirred” Gala.

It was one of the many 007-inspired elements delivered by Kirksey Gregg Productions. Think gilded actors in top hats striking familiar James Bond poses and reminders of the casino scenes with the crowd trying their luck at craps, blackjack and slots.

Chaired by Keeli Lee, Lelia Sprague and Edith Wittig van Wageningen the inspired evening earned $1.8 million to support cancer research and initiatives in the Greater Houston Area. Sonic Automotive, EchoPark Automotive and Sonic Powersports contributed mightily to the bottom line as presenting sponsors while Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees sponsored the welcome reception.

Addressing the mission of Victory, president Karen Peltz introduced a compelling video that highlighted the underlying purpose of the evening — advancing lifesaving cancer research and supporting families across Houston.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 2 April 2026
Edith Wittig van Wageningen, Lelia Sprague, and Kelli Lee
Edith Wittig van Wageningen, Lelia Sprague, and Kelli Lee at the Victory Houston gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Demeris Catering put on an impressive Mediterranean inspired buffet feast — lamb chops, grilled veggies and the like providing energy for dancing to the sounds of Grand Party Experience. And what an entrance that group made, moving to the stage through the crowd with horns blasting.

The live auction in the hands of Johnny “Bravo” Holloway added its share of energy with two puppy love twosomes. As soon as the Cavapoo puppy was spoken for by Susie and Scott Bender, a second was offered and Bebe and John Falik quickly jumped in as the high bidders to bring home that cute pooch.

118_Victory26_JPP
Cyvia Wolf, Chris Egan, Ashley Parker during the Heads or Tails game at Victory Houston gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Photo Credit: Jacob Power

And then came the 2026 white Ford F‑150 King Ranch, which Melissa Hobbs took home with a high bid of $95,000. In a show‑stopping moment, Sonic Automotive president Jeff Dyke surprised the crowd by donating a second truck on the spot, promptly purchased for the same amount by Bebe and John Falik.

James Bond himself would be proud.

PC Seen: Cyvia Wolff, Robin and Alex Brennan-Martin, Jody Dyke, Eric Hollingsworth, Sandra Burgess, Dr. Michael Bruce, Dr. Martha Mims, Sheila and Tad Mayfield, Lizzie Dipp Metzger and Brian Metzger, Susanne and Tom Vaughan, Sallie Morian and Mike Clark, JoAnne Petersen and Mike Taylor, Dr. James Gallo, Jay Hartenbach, and Dan Faust.

Trending

  1. Your Weekly Guide To The Latest Social Clubs, Restaurant Openings, Art Shows, and More in Dallas
  2. 5 Most Exciting Dallas Restaurant Openings To Look Forward To This Spring
  3. Miss America, a 100-Year-Old Houston Dynamo and Steak 48 Keep the Bayou City Party Scene Roaring
  4. Why Tyus Thomas Could Be a Sneaky Good Talent Add For Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Program — An Underdog, Injury-Dismissed Small Guard Brings Fight
  5. The Late Houston Heiress Anne Schlumberger and a Record-Breaking $31.4 Million Lalanne Hippo
JW Steakhouse Logos2
Your Seat Awaits

Featured Properties

Swipe
2405 Brun Street # B
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2405 Brun Street # B
Houston, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Rosson
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson (713) 256-4167 Email Realtor
2405 Brun Street # B
1223 W 15th 1/2 Street
Heights Area
FOR SALE

1223 W 15th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
1223 W 15th 1/2 Street
1314 Harvard St.
Heights
FOR SALE

1314 Harvard St.
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Jenny Puls
This property is listed by: Jenny Puls (832) 304-3139 Email Realtor
1314 Harvard St.
2307 Wroxton
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2307 Wroxton
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2307 Wroxton
523 10th St.
Galveston
FOR SALE

523 10th St.
Galveston, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
523 10th St.
725 Blalock Road
Hedwig Village
FOR SALE

725 Blalock Road
Houston, TX

$3,300,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
725 Blalock Road
1225 Place Royale Way
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

1225 Place Royale Way
Houston, TX

$2,725,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
1225 Place Royale Way
8318 Hunters Creek
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

8318 Hunters Creek
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
8318 Hunters Creek
1616 Hazard
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

1616 Hazard
Houston, TX

$2,399,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Rosson
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson (713) 256-4167 Email Realtor
1616 Hazard
7 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

7 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
7 Leisure Lane
Luxury Listings on the Market
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X