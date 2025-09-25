Houston Gal-About-Town Turns Fashion Into Fundraising With Tootsies Show — Shuck Cancer

Celadon one of the categories in the Tootsies fashion presentation/fundraiser for 'Shuck Cancer' (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Fady Armanious discussing brown as 'the new black' at the intimate fashion presentation/fundraiser for the American Cancer Society's 'Shuck Cancer' campaign at Tootsies. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Fady Armanious expounds on fall fashion at an intimate fashion presentation/fundraiser for the American Cancer Society's 'Shuck Cancer' campaign at Tootsies. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Fresh fall looks featured at the intimate fashion presentation/fundraiser for the American Cancer Society's 'Shuck Cancer' campaign at Tootsies. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

As a Pearl Honoree for Houston’s upcoming November 13 “Shuck Cancer” fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, popular gal-about-town Kristen Cannon launched her requisite personal fundraising for the event with a fall fashion presentation at Tootsies.

Guests ponied up no less than $50 each, more dinero of course welcomed, to join the party where adult beverages (including Titanium Tequila) were served, hors d’oeuvres courtesy of Silver Stone were passed and attendees had an additional $25 opportunity to draw envelopes from a gift tree that featured a multitude of must-have surprises.

Additional fundraising was offered by Tootsies as a portion of sales from the event that evening and throughout the following weekend at the fashionable store would also be added to Cannon’s coffers — all for the American Cancer Society.

Cannon is among the 19 Pearl Honorees, emerging leaders, who are competing to raise the most funds for ACS and awareness of the nonprofit’s mission at the November oyster-focused event in Silver Street Studios at Sawyer Yards.

Welcoming the clutch were Tootsies owner Donna Lewis, experience director Shelley Ludwick and the boutique’s creative fashion director Fady Armanious, who introduced the gathering to the hottest trends of fall 2025.

He presented the looks in a series of categories: Brown Is the New Black, Matcha (previously known as celadon), Plum Royal, Dare To Be Bare and All Tied Up.

Among the designers the models introduced in these categories were Oscar de la Renta, Naeem Khan, Victoria Beckham, La Pointe, L’Agence, Roberto Cavalli and Zimmerman.

As a timing coincidence, Tootsies was hosting a Thom Browne trunk show with Ladan Amin in from New York with the show. Amin shared with the crowd that she had been diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer and had recently undergone a double mastectomy. It was an emotional moment in the proceedings.

One that brought home the importance of the fundraising effort.

PC Seen: Kimberly Miller, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Faith Majors, Andrea Simmons, Lucas Fertitta, Patrick McGee, Tammie Johnson, Lesha Elsenbrook, Edward Sanchez, Lisa Gochman, Li McAllen, Christina Greene, Sonia Watson, Lisa Hoover, Nora Jarrard and makeup artist Edward Sanchez.