Houston Trailblazers Get the Rodeo Fever Going Early With a Rollicking Party That Takes Over a Hotel

While the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo doesn’t officially begin until March 4, rodeo enthusiasm reaches a fever pitch early each year with the Trailblazer Committee’s luncheon and fashion show. The rollicking 2025 fête that began mid-morning and lasted, as is tradition, until late afternoon drew an enthused crush of 2,100 women and men, filling the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom to the hilt.

And, OMG, the outfits. We saw as many rhinestones, sequins and diamonds (big ones) as we did yards of suede, denim and leather. There were women two-stepping out in strapless sheathes, floral frocks and silk dresses. The gents, on other hand, left creative dressing to the ladies as sports coats, Western hats and boots were de rigueur.

As much as this event is about one’s attire and shopping the numerous rodeo-influenced pop-up shops, the day is actually a salute to the women who have dedicated myriad hours volunteering with Houston Rodeo committees.

This 25th anniversary of the luncheon celebrated six women whose combined commitment to rodeo committees tallies to 159 years of service. Greeted with cheers and applause as they walked the runway were Beth Brisscoe, Christy Stern, Lisa Schutzenhofer, Michelle Verbois, Rainey Janke and Teresa Jordan.

Luncheon emcees Mia Gradney and Len Cannon, KHOU Channel 11 news anchors, were tasked with reading each of the honorees’ two-page bios from the program, resulting in a 35-minute presentation of the six women, testimony to their community leadership and commitment to volunteerism. The latter keystone to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo core.

It was a joyous event on all levels with brief program remarks by RodeoHouston board chair Pat Mann Phillips, Trailblazer officer in charge Wendy Lewis Armstrong and Trailblazer chairman Ann Massey along with the invocation by RodeoHouston president and CEO Chris Bolen.

Highlight of the day was the rocking fashion presentation by Saks Fifth Avenue, orchestrated by Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz Bonar. Models strode the catwalk while electric violinist Ruby Jane of Austin provided a stirring Western-themed soundtrack. Her entertainment a genius addition to the fashion show.

Following the luncheon, some 1,000 guests headed down to the hotel’s second floor ballroom for the famed After Party, a booze and shopping-infused afternoon with the selections of DJ Johnny Bravo keeping the dance floor rocking.

The Trailblazer Committee boasts 204 members, who support literacy and education with two programs — one that has collected from the 65 rodeo committees 620,000 books which are distributed to schools in underserved neighborhoods, and the other a writing competition and weekend story time on the Rodeo grounds.

PC Seen: Luncheon vice chair Kirby Lodholz, Katy Clapp, Lisa Blackwood, Julie and Alan Kent, Nina Altuve, Jennifer Van Matre, Diedra and Terrance Fontaine, Ellie and Michael Francisco, Kristina Somerville, Julia Morales, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Courtney Adame, Susannah Causey, Tabbetha Lopez, Michelle Maresh, Linda and Jim Winne, Lesha Elsenbrook, Robin Young-Ellis, Brigitte and John Grimes, and Vicki Luna.