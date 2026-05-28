Houston’s Men Of Distinction Revealed, UH Lawyers Rule and an Icon Opens Up — Inside the Season’s Final Party Push

The last hurrah for the myriad fundraising events taking place before Houston’s philanthropic throng heads for cooler climes is here. PaperCity covered close to 100 charitable events the last two months alone, turning down scores of more party invites.

With the summer solstice on its way, things are decidedly slowing but not all philanthropic fundraising goes silent in the summer months. Houston’s party season never really goes completely quiet. Here are some memorable bashes to remember from the recent spree:

Men of Distinction

We love this event as it is the only charitable fundraiser in the city that exclusively celebrates Houston gents who make a difference in the broader community. Since its inauguration 19 years ago, the Men of Distinction luncheon has raised $7.3 million with all proceeds remaining in Houston for the direct benefit of children’s causes at the Texas Medical Center.

The 2026 class of Houston Men of Distinction honorees continues the tradition of spotlighting the city’s impressive coterie of leaders in the philanthropic arena. Honored were generous philanthropists John Eads, Coastal Preservation and Restoration president and board chair; Michael Linn, former chair and current board member of Texas Children’s Hospital; and John Rydman, Houston Symphony board of trustees president and Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods.

This year’s Men of Distinction beneficiaries are all championing life-changing programs and groundbreaking research. On this night, they were announced by their respective institutions.

Texas Children’s Hospital president and CEO Debra Sukin recognized Dr. Cara Buskmiller and Dr. Michael Belfort. Baylor College of Medicine president and CEO Dr. Paul Klotman congratulated Dr. Savannah Lusk. Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO Dr. David Callender praised Dr. Charles Cox.

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Race for the Roses Fun

More than 350 Kentucky Derby-attired supporters gathered at The Revaire for the most exciting two minutes in sports at the 10th annual “Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes: A Decade of Derby,” benefiting Bo’s Place. Chairs Libby and Mattison May, along with Shelby and Matthew Seligmann, joined by a passionate group of honorary chairs, raised $330,000 for the bereavement center. Bo’s Place offers free grief support services to kids, families and adults.

Everyone mingled throughout the Kentucky Derby afternoon, sipping traditional mint juleps and sampling a variety of bites.

Bo’s Place executive director Lisa Iparrea presented the Champion of Hope Award to the National Charity League, Heart of Texas Chapter, accepted by chapter president Julie Gibson. For more than a decade, the mothers and daughters of this NCL chapter have provided a steady and compassionate presence as volunteers at Bo’s Place.

When Lawyering Up Is a Good Thing

The University of Houston Law Center’s Alumni Association wrapped up its 49th annual Law Gala and Auction at Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel, raising more than $1.6 million for student scholarships, advocacy programs, faculty research and other initiatives at the Law Center. Applause, applause for gala chairs gala co-chairs Mo and Erin Aziz. Erin Aziz was a J.D. grand in 2004.

This year’s event, dubbed “Bond, Barristers, and Black Tie,” brought a cinematic flair to the celebration while highlighting the enduring impact of the UH Law community. UH Law Dean Leonard M. Baynes described it as “an evening of bonding and celebration,” praising the Cougars’ legal community for “achieving the impossible by working together.”

Schmoozing for Scholarships

The University of St. Thomas (UST) welcomed 600 supporters to the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel for its annual Scholarship Gala dubbed “Tradition Meets Tomorrow.” The night raised nearly $1.25 million for the St. Thomas Fund, providing need-based scholarships to deserving UST students.

Past and present leaders came together in support of student scholarships and to celebrate University of St. Thomas president Sinda Vanderpool and her husband Terry Vanderpool, as she completes her inaugural academic year.

Guiding the evening were event chairs Marianne and Robert Ivany, who served as the university’s president from 2004 to 2017.

Making Beautiful Music

The Houston Symphony League hosted its annual “Conversation with an Icon” luncheon at the Omni Hotel. Co-chaired by Blanca Jolly, Saula Valente and Houston Symphony League president Leslie Nossaman, the luncheon featured a captivating conversation between the 2026 Icon Gina Gaston and moderator Linda Lorelle.

Gaston highlighted the Houston Symphony’s far-reaching education and community initiatives, which continue to transform lives across Greater Houston through music and arts education. A meaningful addition to this year’s event was the Children’s Music Book Drive led by the Houston Symphony League and the Young Associates Council.

Donations will benefit the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Committee ROPES Program and the Houston Symphony, all of which had reps on hand to receive ceremonial books.

Laughs for the Broach Foundation

Comedian Pete Holmes headlined the 14th annual “Stand Up for Brain Cancer” gala providing joy to the 400 people filling the ballroom of River Oaks Country Club. The evening began with pre-reception hosted by Broach Foundation co-founder Jamie Broach Byrd along with her husband Jeff Byrd and their kids.

Holmes had the audience roaring with laughter, bringing levity and joy to a cause rooted in resilience and hope. KHOU Channel 11 news anchor Ilona Carson served as emcee.

Bingo!

Star of Hope’s beloved annual “Bingo, Brunch and Brighter Futures” event raised $430,000 to support the otherwise homeless women and children living at the mission. As Houston’s oldest and largest organization shelping individuals and families experiencing homelessness, Star of Hope makes a profound impact by providing shelter and a pathway to stability, dignity and longterm independence.

The sold-out luncheon was chaired by Delia and Eric Johnson and honored longtime Star of Hope Board of Trustees member and dedicated supporter Katina Jackson. Emceed by FOX 26 morning news anchor Melissa Wilson, the afternoon welcomed hundreds of supporters for a lively brunch experience featuring bingo, prizes and meaningful moments that highlighted the life-changing work happening at Star of Hope.

Testimonials shared by Star of Hope children and their mothers offered a firsthand look into their journeys from hardship to hope.

Families fo Kids

The DePelchin Children’s Center “Families for Kids” luncheon at River Oaks Country Club featured keynote speaker Rob Kenney, creator of the “Dad, How Do I?” YouTube channel, which boasts more than 3 million followers. Event chairs Karen and Ric Davis shared their experience through DePelchin, emphasizing the extensive support they received before, during and after adoption of their daughter.

The program included Family Services board chair Susan Barnes, who shared insights into how DePelchin has become the most effective child welfare agency in the region. Corporate partner Sulzer USA was honored with the 2026 Kezia DePelchin Award for its ongoing commitment to the kids helped by DePelchin.

DePelchin president and CEO Jenifer Jarriel then revealed a groundbreaking expansion of DePelchin through Texans Together, which will serve as the lead agency for Harris and 12 other counties, is coming.