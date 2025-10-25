Houston’s $5.7 Million Jaunt Into the Future — Tech Marvels Of Medicine Showcased By Methodist

The Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom is filled for the Houston Methodist gala themed "Rendezvous with the Future" (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Houston Methodist’s “Rendezvous With the Future” biennial gala provided a view into the technological miracles of modern medicine as the traditional cocktail hour was held on one floor of the Hilton Americas-Houston where a variety of medical innovations were on display with a dinner held in the vast fourth floor ballroom.

By night’s end, this jaunt into the future enriched hospital coffers by $5.7 million.

With “transformation through innovation” as the underlying theme of the evening, some 1,000 attendees were invited to peruse Houston Methodist vignettes displaying virtual reality modeling.

There were smart features that enhance patient experience in which patients have control over their clinical information and room settings, promoting comfort and autonomy as well as technology that monitors vital signs and alerts staff to potential issues. Welcome to the new age of medicine when AI reduces clinician workload, allowing for more personal interactions.

Furthering the theme, ballroom centerpieces were the creation of 3D printers and the emcee was a charming avatar who exchanged conversation with Dr. Marc Boom as well as introduced various segments of the program. On departure, everyone was handed cookies by a robot, a techy finale to a most successful evening.

Kudos to Ward & Ames for setting the mood through decor and creativity that brought home the hospital’s innovative advancements in clinical care, research and education.

Dorothy and Mickey Ables chaired the evening that honored a host individuals and organizations that have enhanced various aspects of the hospital: The Duncan Fund for helping transform clinical innovation; The John M. O’Quinn Foundation for helping transform research innovation; Sue Smith and Craig Brown for helping transform educational innovation; and Libbie Nelson, Lou Houser and Wendy Moreland for helping transform spiritual innovation.

PC Seen: Dr. Julie Boom, Bess and Rob Wilson, Roberta Schwartz, Elizabeth and Peter Wareing, Flynn A. Andrizzi, Pam and Dr. David Ott, Susan Vick Dinges and Dan Dinges, Florence Rutherford, Frances Jones, Catherine and Fulton Murray, Dr. Mary and Ron Neal, and Amira and Reggie Pugh.