Houston’s $5.7 Million Jaunt Into the Future — Tech Marvels Of Medicine Showcased By Methodist

Virtual Reality Modeling, a Robot Cookie Giver and AI Truths

Houston Methodist’s “Rendezvous With the Future” biennial gala provided a view into the technological miracles of modern medicine as the traditional cocktail hour was held on one floor of the Hilton Americas-Houston where a variety of  medical innovations were on display with a dinner held in the vast fourth floor ballroom.

By night’s end, this jaunt into the future enriched hospital coffers by $5.7 million.

Houston Methodist Gala 2025
Robert C. Wilson III, Dr. David A. Ott, Mick Pritchett, R. Carson Wilson IV, W. Jeffery Paine, Michael J. Lowenberg (Photog: Michelle Watson, the Catchlight Group)

With “transformation through innovation” as the underlying theme of the evening, some 1,000 attendees were invited to peruse Houston Methodist vignettes displaying virtual reality modeling.

There were smart features that enhance patient experience in which patients have control over their clinical information and room settings, promoting comfort and autonomy as well as technology that monitors vital signs and alerts staff to potential issues. Welcome to the new age of medicine when AI reduces clinician workload, allowing for more personal interactions.

Peter Wareing, Elizabeth Wareing
Peter& Elizabeth Wareingat the Houston Methodist gala (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Furthering the theme, ballroom centerpieces were the creation of 3D printers and the emcee was a charming avatar who exchanged  conversation with Dr. Marc Boom as well as introduced various segments of the program. On departure, everyone was handed cookies by a robot, a techy finale to a most successful evening.

Kudos to Ward & Ames for setting the mood through decor and creativity that brought home the hospital’s innovative advancements in clinical care, research and education.

