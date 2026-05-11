Six Million Dollar-Plus Fundraisers In 10 Days Show Houston’s Unmatched Party Power — With a 3.8 Million Headliner

Make-A-Wish chairs Barry & Kristin Palmer leading the Wish Ball to $1.8 million in proceeds (Photo by Jacob Power)

Chairs Alexandra & Rich Bruskoff with Alicia Gordy at the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

There was a time, not so long ago, when charity events that scored $1 million were few and far between. Seven figure proceeds were met with awe and envy in Houston. That’s not so now. In the Bayou City’s current party landscape, a cool million almost looks like easy money. Six major fundraisers raised $1 million or more in just a 10 day span in Houston.

In the midst of this streak of generosity, the Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) Promise Ball sent proceeds soaring, raising a record $3.8 million. Talk about rocking to new heights. Let’s take a closer look.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Gets a Mega Boost

The Hilton Americas-Houston hotel ballroom buzzed with some 900 supporters who helped this annual Promise Ball raise that whopping $3.8 million for Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF). All in the pursuit of improved treatments and a cure for type 1 diabetes.

For the “A Night in Black & White” themed evening, The Events Company swept the ballroom in a dramatic special effects including soaring feather plumes in illuminated vases, curated vignettes of white florals, a gold photo backdrop framed with a palm leaf motif, and a grand chandelier festooned with balloons.

Helming the fantastic run were chairs Alexandra and Rich Bruskoff, who shared their family’s personal connection to the mission as did honorees Amy and Tim Haskel and Judy and Bob Morgan. Also honored was Linda Brown, whose son Robert Brown presented her with the Meredith and Fielding Cocke Visionary Award. Lindsay Brochstein received kudos for her success as auction chair.

The bottom line accelerated when the Fund A Cure family, Elizabeth and James Elder, shared their powerful story. It was so powerful that it inspired an unheard of $2.2 million in the Fund a Cure raise.

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Supporters were entertained by a flock of ballerinas from Oriental Arts Education Center, each seemingly floating across the stage and dance floor in costumes of billowing white feathers.

The evening closed with a Late-Night Lounge where the sounds of DJ Pamela Tick of New York inspired the dance floor night moves.

Making Wishes Come True

The Louisiana roots of gala chairs Kristin and Barry Palmer set the tone of a lively evening with a second line band leading the 700-plus guests into the ballroom of the swank Post Oak Hotel. Close to $1.8 million was raised for Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana‘s mission of granting wishes for kids facing critical illnesses.

While the decor and spirits ran high — as would be expected of a Louisiana soirée — the evening took on a sober note when Wish Kids shared powerful stories about the impact of their granted wishes and how those experiences shaped their lives. Wish alumnus Owen Gray was honored as the first Monty Starblazer Award winner locally, representing the impact that Gray’s wish has carried with him into adulthood. His emotional and passionate remarks caused the crowd to break out into a standing ovation.

KIPP Texas Races Past Its Goal

“Energizing Young Minds” was the theme of the 25th annual benefit for KIPP Texas Public Schools that surpassed the dinner goal by raising more than $1.4 million, The fundraiser was co-chaired by Cynthia and Mac Walker and Jason Wells and Jenny Koehler. The night at the Thompson Houston Hotel featured a rocking performance from Latin GRAMMY-nominated Mexican pop duo Ha*Ash, sponsored by KIPP champion Rick J. Perez.

The night honored board member Allison Thacker for her two decades of dedication to the students of KIPP.

Young Scholars Get a Lift

Supporters of Houston Classical Charter School rocked fundraising efforts with a record $1.2 million raised for tuition-free education. The dinner at the Corinthian Houston was chaired by Veronica and John Griffin. with funds supporting the young scholars of Houston Classical school and the expansion of its special education program, which will add 85 students this year.

Michelin-recognized chef and James Beard Award finalist Chef Adrian Torres of Maximo led the culinary program for the evening.

Hope Grows After Foster Care

Arnold Gacita, president of Petra Automotive Products, established Petra Cares around a simple premise. Pair some of the country’s most underserved youth with one of its most in-demand skilled trades — that of the automotive industry. The organization provides certified automotive training for youngsters transitioning out of foster care. This noble cause raised more than $1 million in this third annual “Fueling Futures” gala held at The Revaire.

Applause, applause for a little known, grass roots nonprofit, scoring seven-figure proceeds. Since 2023, the program has helped more than 140 young adults secure full-time careers in the automotive industry. Otherwise the statistics are rough — three years after leaving the foster care system, 80 percent of these young adults face homelessness, incarceration, or worse.

Petra Cares does its best to come to the rescue.

Make Mine Mudbugs

Cotton Foundation rocked this weekend afternoon with hundreds of crawfish cooked up for Crawfest, a rocking event at Cotton Ranch in Katy that raised more than $1 million. Proceeds will benefit Cotton Relief and Taylor’s Place — a soon-to-open respite ranch designed for families dealing with a terminal illness.

Cotton Holdings co-founder Pete Bell and chief marketing officer Zinat Ahmed welcomed the throng for the feast from Cotton Culinary, al fresco schmoozing and bidding on a vast arena of silent auction items.

This is how Houston parties — large and with style.